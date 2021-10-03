Log in
    F83   SG1S76928401

COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO., LTD.

(F83)
COSCO SHIPPING International Singapore : Lease Relating To The Grandstand

10/03/2021 | 12:43pm EDT
News
Lease Relating To The Grandstand
BackOct 04, 2021
Announcement Title General Announcement
Announcement Subtitle LEASE RELATING TO THE GRANDSTAND
Securities COSCO SHIPPING INTL(S) CO. LTD (COSCO SHP SG)
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 4, 2021 0:02
Submitted By Zhu Jian Dong
Chairman and President
Description Please refer to the attachment.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 86,366 bytes)

Disclaimer

Cosco Shipping International (Singapore) Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2021 16:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 73,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 627 M 462 M 462 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore) Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,28 SGD
Average target price 0,20 SGD
Spread / Average Target -28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jian Dong Zhu Chairman & President
Kang Tian Wang Chief Financial Officer & Chief Risk Officer
Kwong Wah Er Independent Non-Executive Director
Kai Yuen Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Swee Tian Ang Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO., LTD.0.00%462
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S27.07%49 280
HAPAG-LLOYD AG110.66%39 447
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.66.90%39 076
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION269.23%13 548
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA245.55%12 623