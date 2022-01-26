Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore) Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    F83   SG1S76928401

COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO., LTD.

(F83)
Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions 
Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news

COSCO SHIPPING International Singapore : Update On Arbitration Against Crane Specialist

01/26/2022 | 05:16am EST
Update On Arbitration Against Crane Specialist
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 26, 2022 18:08
Status New
Announcement Sub Title UPDATE ON ARBITRATION AGAINST CRANE SPECIALIST
Announcement Reference SG220126OTHRYF66
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Zhu Jian Dong
Designation Chairman and President
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachment.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 63,430 bytes)

Cosco Shipping International (Singapore) Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 10:15:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO., LTD.
05:16aCOSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL SINGAPO : Change Of Company Secretary
05:16aCOSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL SINGAPO : Update On Arbitration Against Crane Specialist
01/07EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETI : : Voluntary
01/03Cosco Shipping Provides Updates on Liquidation of Dormant Subsidiary
2021COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL SINGAPO : Update On Liquidation Of Dormant Subsidiary
2021Cosco Shipping International Completes Disposal of 60% Stake in Dry Bulk Shipping Unit
2021ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Proposed Disposal Of 60% Of Share Capital Of Cosco Sh..
2021REPLACE - EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GEN : : Voluntary
2021Cosco Singapore Seeking Shareholders' Approval to Sell Stake in Dry Bulk Shipping Unit
2021COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL SINGAPO : Media Release-Proposed Disposal Of 60% Shareholding..
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 186 M 138 M 138 M
Net income 2020 8,34 M 6,20 M 6,20 M
Net Debt 2020 264 M 196 M 196 M
P/E ratio 2020 75,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 549 M 408 M 408 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,64x
EV / Sales 2020 4,79x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore) Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,25 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jian Dong Zhu Chairman & President
Kang Tian Wang Chief Financial Officer & Chief Risk Officer
Kwong Wah Er Independent Non-Executive Director
Kai Yuen Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Swee Tian Ang Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO., LTD.-3.92%408
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-6.18%59 993
HAPAG-LLOYD AG-11.55%48 439
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-9.92%39 271
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-4.55%15 582
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA-1.14%12 847