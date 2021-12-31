COSCO SHIPPING International Singapore : Update On Liquidation Of Dormant Subsidiary
News
Update On Liquidation Of Dormant Subsidiary
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Dec 31, 2021 17:17
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
UPDATE ON LIQUIDATION OF DORMANT SUBSIDIARY
Announcement Reference
SG211231OTHRV3M4
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Zhu Jian Dong
Designation
Chairman and President
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please refer to the attachment.
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 85,805 bytes)
Disclaimer
Cosco Shipping International (Singapore) Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 10:06:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO., LTD.
Sales 2020
186 M
138 M
138 M
Net income 2020
8,34 M
6,17 M
6,17 M
Net Debt 2020
264 M
195 M
195 M
P/E ratio 2020
75,7x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
571 M
422 M
423 M
EV / Sales 2019
5,64x
EV / Sales 2020
4,79x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
45,3%
Chart COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO., LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO., LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
-
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
0,26
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.