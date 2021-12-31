Log in
    F83   SG1S76928401

COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO., LTD.

(F83)
COSCO SHIPPING International Singapore : Update On Liquidation Of Dormant Subsidiary

12/31/2021 | 05:07am EST
News
Update On Liquidation Of Dormant Subsidiary
BackDec 31, 2021
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 31, 2021 17:17
Status New
Announcement Sub Title UPDATE ON LIQUIDATION OF DORMANT SUBSIDIARY
Announcement Reference SG211231OTHRV3M4
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Zhu Jian Dong
Designation Chairman and President
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachment.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 85,805 bytes)

Disclaimer

Cosco Shipping International (Singapore) Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 10:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 186 M 138 M 138 M
Net income 2020 8,34 M 6,17 M 6,17 M
Net Debt 2020 264 M 195 M 195 M
P/E ratio 2020 75,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 571 M 422 M 423 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,64x
EV / Sales 2020 4,79x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,3%
Managers and Directors
Jian Dong Zhu Chairman & President
Kang Tian Wang Chief Financial Officer & Chief Risk Officer
Kwong Wah Er Independent Non-Executive Director
Kai Yuen Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Swee Tian Ang Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO., LTD.-8.93%422
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S72.49%64 204
HAPAG-LLOYD AG201.41%55 124
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.110.80%43 638
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED139.74%15 732
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION313.68%15 234