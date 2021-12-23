Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore) Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    F83   SG1S76928401

COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO., LTD.

(F83)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Replace - Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

12/23/2021 | 05:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News
Replace - Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary
BackDec 23, 2021
Announcement Title Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 23, 2021 18:03
Status Replace
Announcement Reference SG211208XMET1BEO
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Zhu Jian Dong
Designation Chairman and President
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please refer to the attached Result of Extraordinary General Meeting held on 23 December 2021.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 23/12/2021 14:00:00
Response Deadline Date 20/12/2021 14:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue The Extraordinary General Meeting was held by way of electronic means.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 125,569 bytes)

Disclaimer

Cosco Shipping International (Singapore) Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 10:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO., LTD.
05:17aREPLACE - EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GEN : : Voluntary
PU
12/07Cosco Singapore Seeking Shareholders' Approval to Sell Stake in Dry Bulk Shipping Unit
MT
12/07GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :media release-proposed disposal of 60% shareholding interest in co..
PU
12/07COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL SINGAPO : Media Release-Proposed Disposal Of 60% Shareholding..
PU
11/01Entry Into A Sublease At Port Klang Malaysia
PU
10/04COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL SINGAPO : Unit Gets Lease Extension on Singapore Shopping Ass..
MT
10/03COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL SINGAPO : Lease Relating To The Grandstand
PU
09/30COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL SINGAPO : to Dispose of 60% Stake in Dry Bulk Shipping Unit
MT
09/30GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :media release - proposed disposal of 60% of share capital of cosco..
PU
09/30ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Proposed Disposal Of 60% Of Share Capital Of Cosco Sh..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 186 M 137 M 137 M
Net income 2020 8,34 M 6,13 M 6,13 M
Net Debt 2020 264 M 194 M 194 M
P/E ratio 2020 75,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 560 M 411 M 411 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,64x
EV / Sales 2020 4,79x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore) Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,25 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jian Dong Zhu Chairman & President
Kang Tian Wang Chief Financial Officer & Chief Risk Officer
Kwong Wah Er Independent Non-Executive Director
Kai Yuen Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Swee Tian Ang Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO., LTD.-10.71%411
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S65.50%61 816
HAPAG-LLOYD AG175.52%50 445
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.99.89%42 657
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION323.93%15 593
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED122.97%14 628