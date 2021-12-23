Replace - Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary
News
Replace - Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary
Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Dec 23, 2021 18:03
Replace
SG211208XMET1BEO
Zhu Jian Dong
Chairman and President
Please refer to the attached Result of Extraordinary General Meeting held on 23 December 2021.
23/12/2021 14:00:00
20/12/2021 14:00:00
The Extraordinary General Meeting was held by way of electronic means.
Attachment 1 (Size: 125,569 bytes)
