Cosmo Energy : Evaluation Results on the Effectiveness of the Board of Directors (PDF/156K)

June 27, 2022

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd.

Evaluation Results on the Effectiveness of the Board of Directors

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, the "Company") hereby presents an overview of its FY2021 evaluation of the effectiveness of its Board of Directors. The Company's Board of Directors has been conducting an evaluation of its effectiveness annually since FY2015 to improve the operation of the Board of Directors and enhance its functions as part of the initiatives to raise the effectiveness of corporate governance.

1. Evaluation method

All members of the Board of Directors answered an anonymous questionnaire. Some of the questions asked in FY2021 differed from those in FY2020, reflecting factors including the actions that have been taken based on the results of the FY2020 evaluation of the Board of Directors' effectiveness. Furthermore, new questions concerning the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee, an advisory body to the Board of Directors, were added. Specifically, directors were asked to score for quantitative evaluation such aspects as the composition, roles and operation of the Board of Directors, the Board's efforts with respect to the Corporate Governance Code, the new initiatives pursued during the fiscal year and the effectiveness of the Board of Directors, as well as the composition, roles and operation of the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee. The questionnaire also included many free comment sections for directors to provide their thoughts on each of these aspects, including the perceived challenges and suggestions on the means of improvement.

The Secretariat of the Board of Directors and the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee compiled and analyzed the responses to the questionnaire all the directors had submitted. The Board of Directors and the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee then evaluated the results and discussed their approach to future initiatives.

2. Results of the effectiveness evaluation of the Board of Directors

Overview of the evaluation results

Based on the analysis and evaluation of the questionnaire results, we have concluded that the effectiveness of the Company's Board of Directors is generally ensured and that the Board is continuously striving to improve its effectiveness as demonstrated by the following findings: