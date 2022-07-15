Cosmo Energy : Evaluation Results on the Effectiveness of the Board of Directors (PDF/156K)
07/15/2022 | 12:04am EDT
June 27, 2022
Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd.
Evaluation Results on the Effectiveness of the Board of Directors
Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, the "Company") hereby presents an overview of its FY2021 evaluation of the effectiveness of its Board of Directors. The Company's Board of Directors has been conducting an evaluation of its effectiveness annually since FY2015 to improve the operation of the Board of Directors and enhance its functions as part of the initiatives to raise the effectiveness of corporate governance.
1. Evaluation method
All members of the Board of Directors answered an anonymous questionnaire. Some of the questions asked in FY2021 differed from those in FY2020, reflecting factors including the actions that have been taken based on the results of the FY2020 evaluation of the Board of Directors' effectiveness. Furthermore, new questions concerning the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee, an advisory body to the Board of Directors, were added. Specifically, directors were asked to score for quantitative evaluation such aspects as the composition, roles and operation of the Board of Directors, the Board's efforts with respect to the Corporate Governance Code, the new initiatives pursued during the fiscal year and the effectiveness of the Board of Directors, as well as the composition, roles and operation of the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee. The questionnaire also included many free comment sections for directors to provide their thoughts on each of these aspects, including the perceived challenges and suggestions on the means of improvement.
The Secretariat of the Board of Directors and the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee compiled and analyzed the responses to the questionnaire all the directors had submitted. The Board of Directors and the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee then evaluated the results and discussed their approach to future initiatives.
2. Results of the effectiveness evaluation of the Board of Directors
Overview of the evaluation results
Based on the analysis and evaluation of the questionnaire results, we have concluded that the effectiveness of the Company's Board of Directors is generally ensured and that the Board is continuously striving to improve its effectiveness as demonstrated by the following findings:
The Board of Directors consists of an appropriate number of directors, its composition is more diverse than in the past and it serves as a venue for the free and open exchange of opinions.
Amid the accelerating social trend toward decarbonization, the Board of Directors was able to deepen its discussions from a medium- to long-term perspective. It also successfully enhanced its monitoring function by conducing more rigorous reviews of the Medium-Term Management Plan and of investments.
In addition to the above, the Board of Directors made improvements by hearing reports to the Board of Directors from the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee on the status of its activities and by expanding the scope of coverage of the effectiveness evaluation of the Board of Directors, which were issues in the FY2020 evaluation of the effectiveness of the Board of Directors.
b) Future issues and our policies on pursuing initiatives
The following initiatives will be pursued to further enhance the effectiveness of the Board of Directors.
Continuously consider the Board of Directors' authority and the agenda items for discussion that would be in line with the Purposes of the Board of Directors.
Consider systems to enable independent outside directors to further exercise their functions. Our policies in pursuing these initiatives are described below.
Continuously consider the Board of Directors' authority and the agenda items for discussion that would be in line with the Purposes of the Board of Directors.
In FY2020, our Board of Directors redefined its purposes. To align with those purposes, in FY2021, the Board held more discussions on sustainability and on the direction that we should take over the long term. Furthermore, the Board implemented initiatives including hearing reports from the presidents of our core operating companies on such topics as their management issues and deliberating on them. In FY2022, we will be formulating our seventh Medium-Term Management Plan starting from FY2023, and therefore, more
extensive discussions by the Board of Directors on the formulation of the Medium-Term Management Plan are planned. In addition, to further strengthen the Board's supervisory function, a review of its authority will also be discussed.
The Board of Directors shall strive for the Group's sustainable growth and enhancement of corporate value over the medium to long term.
The Board of Directors shall endeavor to comply with laws and regulations and permeate corporate ethics. On the premise of these, it shall emphasize on decision on a major direction of the Company, engagement with stakeholders (including information disclosure) and supervision of execution, for speedy business management.
Consider systems to enable independent outside directors to further exercise their functions.
Following the FY2022 General Meeting of Shareholders, plans call for four of the nine members of the Board of Directors to be independent outside directors. As a means of enabling independent outside directors to further exercise their functions, consideration will be given to creating such systems as those that would increase opportunities for directors to exchange information amongst themselves as well as with the management team.
3. Evaluation of the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee
Evaluation through questionnaires and internal analysis confirm our Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee to be effective as detailed below:
The Committee is appropriately structured in terms of number of members, proportion of outside members and diversity, and allows for free and open exchange of opinions.
The Committee takes into account information provided by consultants and recent trends both inside and outside the company when holding discussions.
Nominations and remuneration are both determined through appropriate processes. Furthermore, the key achievements made by the Committee are as detailed below.
Changes to the composition of directors have been made so that more than one-third of the board members are now independent outside directors.
ESG and individual targets have been added to the remuneration KPI's for executive officers, in order to further deepen the mindset of sustainable management.
The structure of the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee have been enhanced to further improve the objectiveness and transparency.
The Committee is committed to further raise its effectiveness and the company's governance in the areas of director nomination and remuneration.
The Supervisory Committee has deliberated on and verified the appropriateness of the above evaluation.
Cosmo Energy Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 04:03:08 UTC.