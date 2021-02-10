Cosmo Energy : Notice regarding the Amendment to the Consolidated Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (PDF/121K)

February 10, 2021

To whom it may concern Name of the Company: Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. Name of Representative: Hiroshi Kiriyama, President (Company Code: 5021 Shares Traded: TSE First section） Name of Contact Person: Eriko Date, General Manager of Corporate Communication Dept. Phone: 03-3798-3180

Notice regarding the Amendment to the Consolidated Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

Amendments have been made to the consolidated forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 as follows:

●Amendments to the consolidated forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021

(Unit: million yen)

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Net income per share Forecast previously announced (A) (on Nov 12, 2020) 2,170,000 31,000 27,000 8,500 yen sen 101.44 Revised forecast (B) 2,240,000 76,000 75,000 50,000 596.93 Change (B-A) 70,000 45,000 48,000 41,500 492.49 Change (%) 3.2% 145.2% 177.8% 488.2% 488.4% (Reference)Last year results (Ending March. 31, 2020) 2,738,003 13,893 16,285 -28,155 -334.84

●Reason for the amendment

The consolidated business forecast for the full year of FY2020 is revised to be projected at operating profit of ¥760 billion (up ¥450 billion yen from the previous announcement),ordinary profit of ¥750 billion (up ¥480 billion yen from the previous announcement) and profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥500 billion (up ¥415 billion yen from the previous announcement) .

This amendment is reflecting such factors as increase in inventory evaluation profit due to the rise in crude oil price and improvement of business result in the domestic petroleum business due to recovery of product market conditions.

This business forecast is based on the assumptions of crude oil price at US$43/ bbl and exchange rate at JPY106/ US$. (Assumptions at the previous forecast: crude oil price US$38/ bbl, exchange rate JPY106/ US$ )

There is no change of the annual dividend forecast at JPY 80 per share from the previous announcement.

(Note) The above business forecast is based on information available as of the date published this release and actual results may materially differ from the forecast subject to variable factors that may arise in the future.