Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5021   JP3298000005

COSMO ENERGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(5021)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cosmo Energy : Partial sales of shares by a substantially principal shareholder

08/17/2021 | 04:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. (Representative Director, Group CEO: Hiroshi Kiriyama) announces that Infinity Alliance Limited (hereinafter 'IAL', wholly owned subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company which is a wholly owned investment company of the government of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates) which is a substantially principal shareholder of Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd.(hereinafter 'CEH') and owned 17,600,000 shares of CEH prior to the sales sold 4,300,000 shares on 10TH August, 2021. IAL's shareholding ratio of CEH's share has changed from 20.76% to 15.69% after the sales.

There is no impact on Cosmo Group's business activities including oil exploration and production and stable procurement of crude oil due to the sales. We will ensure stable earnings by steadily executing the business activities. In addition, in the situation where business environment surrounding energy industry changes rapidly, we will explore new business opportunities through the strong partnership with the partners in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Cosmo Energy Group will steadily execute the initiatives of the 6th Mid-Term Management Plan 'Oil & New' and aim to enhance corporate value by forming long term vision.

(The official language for Cosmo Energy Group's filings with the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Japanese authorities, and for communications with our shareholders, is Japanese. We have posted English versions of some of this information on this website. While these English versions have been prepared in good faith, Cosmo Energy Group does not accept responsibility for the accuracy of the translations, and reference should be made to the original Japanese language materials.)

(Contact details for inquiries)
Public Relations Group, Corporate Communication Dept., Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd.
TEL +81-3-3798-3101 FAX +81-3-3798-3841

Disclaimer

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 08:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COSMO ENERGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
04:13aCOSMO ENERGY : Partial sales of shares by a substantially principal shareholder
PU
03:03aCOSMO ENERGY : FY2021 1Q Financial Results Explanatory Meeting -Q&A (PDF/144K)
PU
08/13Bouncing back from losses, Japan's refiners face pandemic stress again
RE
08/05COSMO ENERGY : Overview of Business Results for 1st Quarter of FY2021 (PDF/902K)
PU
06/24COSMO ENERGY : NOTICE TO THE HOLDERS OF COSMO ENERGY HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED (..
PU
06/24COSMO ENERGY : Notice of Resolutions of the 6th Ordinary General Meeting of Shar..
PU
05/25COSMO ENERGY : Financial Results Explanatory Meeting -Q&A (PDF/151K)
PU
05/24COSMO ENERGY : Notice of Convocation of The 6th Ordinary General Meeting of Shar..
PU
05/14Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. Reports Consolidated Earnings Results for the..
CI
05/14Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for F..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 350 B 21 507 M 21 507 M
Net income 2022 51 886 M 475 M 475 M
Net Debt 2022 537 B 4 912 M 4 912 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,13x
Yield 2022 3,40%
Capitalization 204 B 1 866 M 1 865 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 7 086
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart COSMO ENERGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSMO ENERGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2 435,00 JPY
Average target price 2 975,71 JPY
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hiroshi Kiriyama President & Representative Director
Sakae Kanno Independent Outside Director
Yasuko Takayama Independent Outside Director
Toshiyuki Mizui Director
Takayuki Uematsu Representative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COSMO ENERGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.32.55%1 866
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION35.71%240 339
CHEVRON CORPORATION19.50%197 182
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD8.08%183 597
BP PLC16.95%85 398
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION6.05%59 011