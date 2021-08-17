Cosmo Energy : Partial sales of shares by a substantially principal shareholder

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. (Representative Director, Group CEO: Hiroshi Kiriyama) announces that Infinity Alliance Limited (hereinafter 'IAL', wholly owned subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company which is a wholly owned investment company of the government of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates) which is a substantially principal shareholder of Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd.(hereinafter 'CEH') and owned 17,600,000 shares of CEH prior to the sales sold 4,300,000 shares on 10TH August, 2021. IAL's shareholding ratio of CEH's share has changed from 20.76% to 15.69% after the sales.

There is no impact on Cosmo Group's business activities including oil exploration and production and stable procurement of crude oil due to the sales. We will ensure stable earnings by steadily executing the business activities. In addition, in the situation where business environment surrounding energy industry changes rapidly, we will explore new business opportunities through the strong partnership with the partners in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Cosmo Energy Group will steadily execute the initiatives of the 6th Mid-Term Management Plan 'Oil & New' and aim to enhance corporate value by forming long term vision.

(The official language for Cosmo Energy Group's filings with the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Japanese authorities, and for communications with our shareholders, is Japanese. We have posted English versions of some of this information on this website. While these English versions have been prepared in good faith, Cosmo Energy Group does not accept responsibility for the accuracy of the translations, and reference should be made to the original Japanese language materials.)