Cosmo Energy : NOTICE TO THE HOLDERS OF COSMO ENERGY HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED (the “Company”) ¥60,000,000,000 Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2022 (the “Bonds”)

|
June 24, 2021
|
Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Company to the holders (the 'Bondholders') of the outstanding Bonds, of an adjustment of the Conversion Price (as defined in the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the 'Conditions')) of the Bonds as follows:
|
Reason for the adjustment:
|
Adjustment of Conversion Price pursuant to Condition 5.2.4 due to the Extraordinary Dividend (as defined in such Condition 5.2.4) during the Annual Fiscal Period (as defined in the Conditions) The Company's general meeting of shareholders approved a year-end dividend of ¥80 per Share on 24 June 2021.
|
Old Conversion Price:
|
¥3,741.7
|
New Conversion Price:
|
¥3,694.0
|
Record Date:
|
31 March 2021 (Japan time)
|
Effective Date for the new Conversion Price:
|
Retroactively from the day immediately after the Record Date set out above (Japan time)
