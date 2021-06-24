Log in
    5021   JP3298000005

COSMO ENERGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(5021)
Cosmo Energy : Notice of Resolutions of the 6th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

06/24/2021 | 02:09am EDT
At Cosmo Energy Holdings's General Meeting of Shareholders, we make efforts to ensure that shareholders' voting rights are exercised smoothly.
This is done through the prompt delivery of notices of General Meetings of Shareholders, introduction of voting through the Internet, and other measures.

The 6th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice of Convocation

Complete in one file

Contents

Notice of Convocation PDF (102K)
Exercising Your Voting Rights via the Internet,etc. PDF (837K)
Reference Documents PDF (1.28M)
Business Report, Balance Sheet, Statements of Income, Statements of Changes in Equity, Audit Reports PDF (1.50M)

Notice of Resolutions

The 5th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice of Convocation

Complete in one file

Contents

Notice of Convocation PDF (99K)
Exercising Your Voting Rights via the Internet,etc. PDF (146K)
Reference Documents PDF (562K)
Business Report, Balance Sheet, Statements of Income, Statements of Changes in Equity, Audit Reports PDF (1.00M)

Notice of Resolutions

The 4th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice of Convocation

Complete in one file

Contents

Notice of Convocation PDF (99.1K)
Exercising Your Voting Rights via the Internet,etc. PDF (791K)
Reference Documents PDF (1.04M)
Business Report, Balance Sheet, Statements of Income, Statements of Changes in Equity, Audit Reports PDF (1.34M)

Notice of Resolutions

The 3rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice of Convocation

Complete in one file

Contents

Notice of Convocation PDF (595K)
Exercising Your Voting Rights via the Internet,etc. PDF (592K)
Reference Documents PDF (715K)
Business Report, Balance Sheet, Statements of Income, Statements of Changes in Equity, Audit Reports PDF (1.09M)

Notice of Resolutions

The 2nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice of Convocation

Complete in one file

Contents

Notice of Convocation PDF (596K)
Exercising Your Voting Rights via the Internet,etc. PDF (590K)
Reference Documents PDF (1.08M)
Business Report, Consolidated Balance Sheet, Consolidated, Statements of Income, Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity, Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, Balance Sheet, Statements of Income, Statements of Changes in Equity, Notes to Financial Statements, Audit Reports PDF (1.12M)

Notice of Resolutions

The 1st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice of Convocation

Complete in one file

Contents

Notice of Convocation PDF (596K)
Exercising Your Voting Rights via the Internet,etc. PDF (591K)
Reference Documents PDF (1.36M)
Business Report, Consolidated Balance Sheet, Consolidated, Statements of Income, Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity, Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, Balance Sheet, Statements of Income, Statements of Changes in Equity, Notes to Financial Statements, Audit Reports PDF (1.20M)

Notice of Resolutions

The 109th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice of Convocation

Complete in one file

Contents

Notice of Convocation PDF (587K)
Exercising Your Voting Rights via the Internet,etc. PDF (586K)
Reference Documents PDF (1.73M)
Business Report, Consolidated Balance Sheet, Consolidated, Statements of Income, Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity, Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, Balance Sheet, Statements of Income, Statements of Changes in Equity, Notes to Financial Statements, Audit Reports PDF (1.17M)

Separate-volume materials for the Notice of Convocation
Transformation to Holding Company Structure (Share Transfer Plan)

Notice of Resolutions

The 108th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice of Convocation

Complete in one file

Contents

Notice of Convocation PDF (18K)
Exercising Your Voting Rights via the Internet,etc. PDF (17K)
Reference Documents PDF (169K)
Business Report, Consolidated Balance Sheet, Consolidated Statements of Income, Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity, Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, Balance Sheet,Statements of Income, Statements of Changes in Equity, Notes to Financial Statements, Audit Reports PDF (491K)

Notice of Resolutions

The 107th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice of Convocation

Complete in one file

Contents

Notice of Convocation PDF (583K)
Exercising Your Voting Rights via the Internet,etc. PDF (582K)
Reference Documents PDF (2.04M)
Business Report, Consolidated Balance Sheet, Consolidated Statements of Income, Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets, Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, Balance Sheet,Statements of Income, Statements of Changes in Net Assets, Notes to Financial Statements, Audit Reports PDF (1.01M)

Notice of Resolutions

The 106th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice of Convocation

Complete in one file

Contents

Notice of Convocation PDF (49K)
Business Report,Consolidated Balance Sheet,Consolidated Statements of Income,Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets),Balance Sheet,Statements of Income,Statements of Changes in Net Assets,Audit Reports PDF (527K)
Reference Documents PDF (110K)
Exercising Your Voting Rights via the Internet,etc. PDF (44K)

Notice of Resolutions

The 105th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice of Convocation

Complete in one file

Contents

Notice of Convocation PDF (353K)
Business Report,Balance Sheet (Consolidated),Statement of Income (Consolidated),Statement of Changes in Net Assets (Consolidated),Balance Sheet,Statement of Income,Statement of Changes in Net Assets,Audit Reports PDF (797K)
Reference Documents PDF (402K)
Exercising Your Voting Rights via the Internet,etc. PDF (354K)

Notice of Resolutions

The 104th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice of Convocation

Complete Notice in One File

Contents

Notice of Convocation PDF (449K)
Business Report,Balance Sheet (Consolidated),Statement of Income (Consolidated),Statement of Changes in Net Assets (Consolidated),Balance Sheet,Statement of Income,Statement of Changes in Net Assets,Audit Reports PDF (1.1M)
Reference Documents PDF (487K)
Exercising Your Voting Rights via the Internet,etc. PDF (425K)

Notice of Resolutions

The 103rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice of Convocation

Complete Notice in One File

Contents

Notice of Convocation PDF (24K)
Business Report,Balance Sheet (Consolidated),Statement of Income (Consolidated),Statement of Changes in Net Assets (Consolidated),Balance Sheet,Statement of Income,Statement of Changes in Net Assets,Audit Reports PDF (478K)
Reference Documents PDF (73K)
Exercising Your Voting Rights via the Internet,etc. PDF (20K)

Notice of Resolutions

Complete Notice in One File

The 102nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice of Convocation

Complete Notice in One File

Contentse

Notice of Convocation PDF (66K)
Business Report,Balance Sheet (Consolidated),Statement of Income (Consolidated),Statement of Changes in Net Assets (Consolidated),Balance Sheet,Statement of Income,Statement of Changes in Net Assets,Audit Reports PDF (360K)
Reference Documents PDF (87K)
Exercising Your Voting Rights via the Internet,etc. PDF (63K)

Notice of Resolutions

Complete Notice in One File

End of main content

Disclaimer

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 06:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
