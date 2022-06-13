JOGMEC to offer equity finance to Cosmo's oil exploration in Abu Dhabi

UAE's Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) awarded the exploration rights for Abu Dhabi's offshore block 4 to Cosmo's subsidiary, Cosmo E&P Albahriya Ltd, in February, 2021.

JOGMEC will provide equity financing in return for up to a 49% stake in the subsidiary, while Cosmo will retain the majority stake in the unit which is the concession operator, JOGMEC said in a statement.

Cosmo has been involved in crude oil development and production of the Mubarraz concession area in Abu Dhabi for more than half a century and it aims to develop the block 4 in cost-effective manner by utilizing existing infrastructure as the concession area lies adjacent to the block 4.

The block 4 exploration concession has the potential to reinforce the cost-competitiveness of Cosmo's upstream activities in Abu Dhabi, and can contribute to the stable crude supply to Japan, JOGMEC said.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi, editing by Ed Osmond)