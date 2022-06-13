Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5021   JP3298000005

COSMO ENERGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(5021)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-13 am EDT
3965.00 JPY   -1.00%
07:27aJOGMEC to offer equity finance to Cosmo's oil exploration in Abu Dhabi
RE
05/31Global refiners falter in efforts to keep up with demand
RE
05/25COSMO ENERGY : Notice of Convocation of The 7th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JOGMEC to offer equity finance to Cosmo's oil exploration in Abu Dhabi

06/13/2022 | 07:27am EDT
A car moves out from a Cosmo Energy Holdings' Cosmo Oil service station in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - State-run Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp (JOGMEC) said on Monday it will provide equity financing to the new oil and gas exploration project by Japan's Cosmo Energy Holdings Co Ltd in Abu Dhabi, without disclosing the sum.

UAE's Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) awarded the exploration rights for Abu Dhabi's offshore block 4 to Cosmo's subsidiary, Cosmo E&P Albahriya Ltd, in February, 2021.

JOGMEC will provide equity financing in return for up to a 49% stake in the subsidiary, while Cosmo will retain the majority stake in the unit which is the concession operator, JOGMEC said in a statement.

Cosmo has been involved in crude oil development and production of the Mubarraz concession area in Abu Dhabi for more than half a century and it aims to develop the block 4 in cost-effective manner by utilizing existing infrastructure as the concession area lies adjacent to the block 4.

The block 4 exploration concession has the potential to reinforce the cost-competitiveness of Cosmo's upstream activities in Abu Dhabi, and can contribute to the stable crude supply to Japan, JOGMEC said.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi, editing by Ed Osmond)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COSMO ENERGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -1.00% 3965 Delayed Quote.78.16%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.10% 120.06 Delayed Quote.56.41%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -2.12% 636.6325 Real-time Quote.0.00%
WTI -0.24% 118.588 Delayed Quote.60.97%
