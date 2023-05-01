Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    5021   JP3298000005

COSMO ENERGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(5021)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-01 am EDT
4350.00 JPY   +0.69%
12:32aJapan activist group hails bourse reform as remedy for undervalued stocks
RE
04/27Japan's Cosmo to keep current refining capacity at least until 2030
RE
04/20City Index Submits Shareholder Proposal to Cosmo Energy
CI
Summary

Japan activist group hails bourse reform as remedy for undervalued stocks

05/01/2023 | 12:32am EDT
TOKYO (Reuters) - A group of investors led by prominent activist shareholder Yoshiaki Murakami said a push by the Tokyo bourse for better capital efficiency will strengthen their crusade to reduce Japan's unusually high number of chronically undervalued stocks.

Japan is almost unique among major economies in the number of companies whose shares are worth less than their assets - almost half of those listed on the TOPIX500 index of big companies, compared with about 3% for the S&P 500 in the U.S.

To address the matter, the Tokyo Stock Exchange made a rare call a month ago for firms to disclose plans to improve capital efficiency, especially if their shares are trading below book value, triggering a wave of share buy-backs and dividend hikes.

The move is a testament that firms can no longer brush aside stock underperformance and must end the decades-long practice of asset-hoarding, said Hironao Fukushima, representative director of City Index Eleventh, who works closely with Murakami.

"It gives us a tailwind," Fukushima told Reuters in an interview, referring to value investors' goal of boosting a company's price-to-book ratio (PBR) or return on equity.

"Previously, management at listed companies didn't have any incentives to increase PBRs," he said.

Fukushima works alongside former bureaucrat Murakami who rose to prominence two decades ago pushing for higher shareholder returns - something unheard of domestically at the time - until he was convicted of insider trading in 2007.

He returned to the public eye about a decade later, resurfacing as an investor working with others including Fukushima and daughter Aya Murakami as an informal group.

The group, which has led a number of high-profile campaigns, holds stakes in roughly 50 companies, including about 10 where their ownership exceeds 5%, although the number is constantly changing, Aya Murakami said in the same interview.

"The PBR is a big factor in our selection of target companies," she said. "We've been trying to engage with management so that their shares would come out of a value trap."

Many target companies have accused the group as simply being focused on short-term profit at the expense of long-term growth.

For instance, Cosmo Energy Holdings Co Ltd - 20% owned by group members - has questioned whether the group's push since late last year for a share buy-back program was only for the sake of quick profit. Aya Murakami denied that was the case.

"We plan to hold onto our investment because we believe Cosmo shares are worth about book value," she said.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Ritsuko Shimizu; Additional reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Makiko Yamazaki and Ritsuko Shimizu


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COSMO ENERGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 0.69% 4350 Delayed Quote.23.78%
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. 0.82% 2217.5 Delayed Quote.15.92%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC. 1.44% 494 Delayed Quote.2.31%
Financials
Sales 2023 2 875 B 21 117 M 21 117 M
Net income 2023 68 480 M 503 M 503 M
Net Debt 2023 612 B 4 499 M 4 499 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,45x
Yield 2023 3,47%
Capitalization 378 B 2 774 M 2 774 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
EV / Sales 2024 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 7 111
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart COSMO ENERGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSMO ENERGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 4 320,00 JPY
Average target price 4 710,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hiroshi Kiriyama Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Sakae Kanno Independent Outside Director
Yasuko Takayama Independent Outside Director
Toshiyuki Mizui Manager-Accounting
Takayuki Uematsu Manager-Finance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COSMO ENERGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.23.78%2 774
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION7.29%478 449
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-4.97%188 042
BP P.L.C.12.53%118 497
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION36.07%108 513
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION4.82%53 878
