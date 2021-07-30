Cosmo Films : Corporate Governance Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2021

|
|
General information about company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scrip code
|
508814
|
|
|
NSE Symbol
|
COSMOFILMS
|
|
|
MSEI Symbol
|
NOTLISTED
|
|
|
ISIN
|
INE757A01017
|
|
|
Name of the entity
|
COSMO FILMS LIMITED
|
|
|
Date of start of financial year
|
01-04-2021
|
|
|
Date of end of financial year
|
31-03-2022
|
|
|
Reporting Quarter
|
Quarterly
|
|
|
Date of Report
|
30-06-2021
|
|
|
Risk management committee
|
Applicable
|
|
|
Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year
|
Top 1000 listed entities
|
|
|
|
|
Annexure I
Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis
I. Composition of Board of Directors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No of post
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No of
|
Number of
|
of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No of
|
Independent
|
Chairperson
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
memberships
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whether
|
|
|
|
|
|
Directorship
|
Directorship
|
in Audit/
|
in Audit/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in listed
|
in listed
|
Stakeholder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
special
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stakeholder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tenure
|
entities
|
entities
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
Title
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
resolution
|
Date of
|
|
|
|
Committee(s)
|
Notes for
|
Notes for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Category
|
Date
|
Initial Date
|
|
|
of
|
including
|
including
|
held in listed
|
|
(Mr
|
Name of the
|
|
|
Category 1
|
Category 2
|
passed?
|
passing
|
Date of Re-
|
Date of
|
including this
|
not
|
not
|
Sr
|
/
|
Director
|
PAN
|
DIN
|
of directors
|
of directors
|
3 of
|
of
|
[Refer Reg.
|
special
|
of
|
appointment
|
cessation
|
director
|
this listed
|
this listed
|
listed entity
|
entities
|
providing
|
providing
|
|
Ms)
|
|
|
|
|
|
directors
|
Birth
|
17(1A) of
|
resolution
|
appointment
|
|
|
(in
|
entity (Refer
|
entity
|
(Refer
|
including
|
PAN
|
DIN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Listing
|
|
|
|
|
months)
|
Regulation
|
(Refer
|
Regulation
|
this listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17A of
|
Regulation
|
entity (Refer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations]
|
|
|
|
|
|
26(1) of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Listing
|
17A(1) of
|
Regulation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Listing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations)
|
Listing
|
26(1) of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations
|
Listing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations)
|
|
|
|
|
ASHOK
|
|
|
Executive
|
|
|
11-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Mr
|
AAAPJ4737B
|
00214707
|
Chairperson
|
MD
|
09-
|
NA
|
|
10-10-1976
|
02-04-2019
|
|
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
JAIPURIA
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1953
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ANIL
|
|
|
Executive
|
Not
|
|
18-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Mr
|
KUMAR
|
AADPJ6110H
|
00027911
|
|
03-
|
NA
|
|
24-05-2011
|
15-05-2019
|
|
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
|
|
Director
|
Applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JAIN
|
|
|
|
|
|
1951
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALPANA
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
22-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Executive -
|
Not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Ms
|
PARIDA
|
AAEPP5300N
|
06796621
|
|
01-
|
No
|
|
14-02-2014
|
15-05-2019
|
|
26
|
3
|
3
|
4
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
SHAH
|
|
|
Independent
|
Applicable
|
|
1963
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HAR
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
11-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Executive -
|
Not
|
|
|
25-07-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Mr
|
KISHANLAL
|
ABVPA1581G
|
00260592
|
|
10-
|
Yes
|
13-01-2000
|
25-07-2019
|
|
84
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
AGRAWAL
|
|
|
Independent
|
Applicable
|
|
1947
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
I. Composition of Board of Directors
Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory
Wether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No of post
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No of
|
Number of
|
of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No of
|
Independent
|
Chairperson
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
memberships
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whether
|
|
|
|
|
|
Directorship
|
Directorship
|
in Audit/
|
in Audit/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in listed
|
in listed
|
Stakeholder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
special
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stakeholder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tenure
|
entities
|
entities
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
Title
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
resolution
|
Date of
|
|
|
|
Committee(s)
|
Notes for
|
Notes for
|
|
|
|
|
|
Category 2
|
Category
|
Date
|
Initial Date
|
|
|
of
|
including
|
including
|
held in listed
|
|
(Mr
|
Name of the
|
|
|
Category 1
|
passed?
|
passing
|
Date of Re-
|
Date of
|
including this
|
not
|
not
|
Sr
|
/
|
Director
|
PAN
|
DIN
|
of directors
|
of
|
3 of
|
of
|
[Refer Reg.
|
special
|
of
|
appointment
|
cessation
|
director
|
this listed
|
this listed
|
listed entity
|
entities
|
providing
|
providing
|
|
Ms)
|
|
|
|
|
directors
|
directors
|
Birth
|
17(1A) of
|
resolution
|
appointment
|
|
|
(in
|
entity (Refer
|
entity
|
(Refer
|
including
|
PAN
|
DIN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Listing
|
|
|
|
|
months)
|
Regulation
|
(Refer
|
Regulation
|
this listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17A of
|
Regulation
|
entity (Refer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations]
|
|
|
|
|
|
26(1) of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Listing
|
17A(1) of
|
Regulation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Listing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations)
|
Listing
|
26(1) of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations
|
Listing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HOSHANG
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
05-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Executive -
|
Not
|
|
|
25-07-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Mr
|
NOSHIRWAN
|
AAKPS9544B
|
00074905
|
|
12-
|
Yes
|
22-05-2015
|
22-05-2020
|
|
73
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
SINOR
|
|
|
Independent
|
Applicable
|
|
1944
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRATIP
|
|
|
Executive -
|
Not
|
|
12-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
Mr
|
AAGPC0974K
|
00915201
|
Non
|
|
09-
|
No
|
|
10-11-2014
|
15-05-2019
|
|
|
6
|
5
|
9
|
2
|
|
|
CHAUDHURI
|
Applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Independent
|
|
|
1953
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
30-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RAKESH
|
|
|
Executive -
|
Not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
Mr
|
AAHPN4647B
|
00147386
|
|
07-
|
No
|
|
10-11-2020
|
10-11-2020
|
|
8
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
NANGIA
|
|
|
Independent
|
Applicable
|
|
1954
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
26-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ANIL
|
|
|
Executive -
|
Not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
Mr
|
AAIPW9628E
|
08074310
|
|
05-
|
No
|
|
23-05-2018
|
23-05-2018
|
|
38
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
WADHWA
|
|
|
Independent
|
Applicable
|
|
1957
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Audit Committee Details
|
|
|
Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson
|
Yes
|
|
|
Sr
|
DIN
|
Name of Committee
|
Category 1 of directors
|
Category 2 of
|
Date of
|
Date of
|
Remarks
|
Number
|
members
|
directors
|
Appointment
|
Cessation
|
|
|
|
1
|
00260592
|
HAR KISHANLAL
|
Non-Executive - Independent
|
Chairperson
|
31-10-2000
|
|
|
|
|
AGRAWAL
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
00074905
|
HOSHANG
|
Non-Executive - Independent
|
Member
|
15-05-2019
|
|
|
|
|
NOSHIRWAN SINOR
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
08074310
|
ANIL WADHWA
|
Non-Executive - Independent
|
Member
|
15-05-2019
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
00915201
|
PRATIP CHAUDHURI
|
Non-Executive - Non
|
Member
|
10-11-2014
|
|
|
Independent Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
00147386
|
RAKESH NANGIA
|
Non-Executive - Independent
|
Member
|
10-11-2020
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nomination and remuneration committee
|
|
|
Whether the Nomination and remuneration committee has a Regular Chairperson
|
Yes
|
|
|
Sr
|
DIN
|
Name of Committee
|
Category 1 of directors
|
Category 2 of
|
Date of
|
Date of
|
Remarks
|
Number
|
members
|
directors
|
Appointment
|
Cessation
|
|
|
|
1
|
00074905
|
HOSHANG
|
Non-Executive - Independent
|
Chairperson
|
13-02-2019
|
|
|
|
|
NOSHIRWAN SINOR
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
00915201
|
PRATIP CHAUDHURI
|
Non-Executive - Non
|
Member
|
22-05-2015
|
|
|
Independent Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
00214707
|
ASHOK JAIPURIA
|
Executive Director
|
Member
|
06-05-2003
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
00260592
|
HAR KISHANLAL
|
Non-Executive - Independent
|
Member
|
06-05-2003
|
|
|
|
|
AGRAWAL
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
00147386
|
RAKESH NANGIA
|
Non-Executive - Independent
|
Member
|
10-11-2020
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
