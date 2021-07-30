Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Cosmo Films Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    508814   INE757A01017

COSMO FILMS LIMITED

(508814)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cosmo Films : Corporate Governance Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2021

07/30/2021 | 02:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

General information about company

Scrip code

508814

NSE Symbol

COSMOFILMS

MSEI Symbol

NOTLISTED

ISIN

INE757A01017

Name of the entity

COSMO FILMS LIMITED

Date of start of financial year

01-04-2021

Date of end of financial year

31-03-2022

Reporting Quarter

Quarterly

Date of Report

30-06-2021

Risk management committee

Applicable

Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year

Top 1000 listed entities

Annexure I

Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Wether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO

Yes

No of post

No of

Number of

of

No of

Independent

Chairperson

memberships

Whether

Directorship

Directorship

in Audit/

in Audit/

in listed

in listed

Stakeholder

special

Stakeholder

Tenure

entities

entities

Committee

Title

resolution

Date of

Committee(s)

Notes for

Notes for

Category

Date

Initial Date

of

including

including

held in listed

(Mr

Name of the

Category 1

Category 2

passed?

passing

Date of Re-

Date of

including this

not

not

Sr

/

Director

PAN

DIN

of directors

of directors

3 of

of

[Refer Reg.

special

of

appointment

cessation

director

this listed

this listed

listed entity

entities

providing

providing

Ms)

directors

Birth

17(1A) of

resolution

appointment

(in

entity (Refer

entity

(Refer

including

PAN

DIN

Listing

months)

Regulation

(Refer

Regulation

this listed

17A of

Regulation

entity (Refer

Regulations]

26(1) of

Listing

17A(1) of

Regulation

Listing

Regulations)

Listing

26(1) of

Regulations)

Regulations

Listing

Regulations)

ASHOK

Executive

11-

1

Mr

AAAPJ4737B

00214707

Chairperson

MD

09-

NA

10-10-1976

02-04-2019

2

1

0

0

JAIPURIA

Director

1953

ANIL

Executive

Not

18-

2

Mr

KUMAR

AADPJ6110H

00027911

03-

NA

24-05-2011

15-05-2019

1

0

2

0

Director

Applicable

JAIN

1951

ALPANA

Non-

22-

Executive -

Not

3

Ms

PARIDA

AAEPP5300N

06796621

01-

No

14-02-2014

15-05-2019

26

3

3

4

1

SHAH

Independent

Applicable

1963

Director

HAR

Non-

11-

Executive -

Not

25-07-

4

Mr

KISHANLAL

ABVPA1581G

00260592

10-

Yes

13-01-2000

25-07-2019

84

1

1

1

1

AGRAWAL

Independent

Applicable

1947

2019

Director

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Wether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

No of post

No of

Number of

of

No of

Independent

Chairperson

memberships

Whether

Directorship

Directorship

in Audit/

in Audit/

in listed

in listed

Stakeholder

special

Stakeholder

Tenure

entities

entities

Committee

Title

resolution

Date of

Committee(s)

Notes for

Notes for

Category 2

Category

Date

Initial Date

of

including

including

held in listed

(Mr

Name of the

Category 1

passed?

passing

Date of Re-

Date of

including this

not

not

Sr

/

Director

PAN

DIN

of directors

of

3 of

of

[Refer Reg.

special

of

appointment

cessation

director

this listed

this listed

listed entity

entities

providing

providing

Ms)

directors

directors

Birth

17(1A) of

resolution

appointment

(in

entity (Refer

entity

(Refer

including

PAN

DIN

Listing

months)

Regulation

(Refer

Regulation

this listed

17A of

Regulation

entity (Refer

Regulations]

26(1) of

Listing

17A(1) of

Regulation

Listing

Regulations)

Listing

26(1) of

Regulations)

Regulations

Listing

Regulations)

HOSHANG

Non-

05-

Executive -

Not

25-07-

5

Mr

NOSHIRWAN

AAKPS9544B

00074905

12-

Yes

22-05-2015

22-05-2020

73

2

2

2

0

SINOR

Independent

Applicable

1944

2019

Director

Non-

PRATIP

Executive -

Not

12-

6

Mr

AAGPC0974K

00915201

Non

09-

No

10-11-2014

15-05-2019

6

5

9

2

CHAUDHURI

Applicable

Independent

1953

Director

Non-

30-

RAKESH

Executive -

Not

7

Mr

AAHPN4647B

00147386

07-

No

10-11-2020

10-11-2020

8

1

1

1

0

NANGIA

Independent

Applicable

1954

Director

Non-

26-

ANIL

Executive -

Not

8

Mr

AAIPW9628E

08074310

05-

No

23-05-2018

23-05-2018

38

2

2

2

0

WADHWA

Independent

Applicable

1957

Director

Audit Committee Details

Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN

Name of Committee

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of

Date of

Date of

Remarks

Number

members

directors

Appointment

Cessation

1

00260592

HAR KISHANLAL

Non-Executive - Independent

Chairperson

31-10-2000

AGRAWAL

Director

2

00074905

HOSHANG

Non-Executive - Independent

Member

15-05-2019

NOSHIRWAN SINOR

Director

3

08074310

ANIL WADHWA

Non-Executive - Independent

Member

15-05-2019

Director

4

00915201

PRATIP CHAUDHURI

Non-Executive - Non

Member

10-11-2014

Independent Director

5

00147386

RAKESH NANGIA

Non-Executive - Independent

Member

10-11-2020

Director

Nomination and remuneration committee

Whether the Nomination and remuneration committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN

Name of Committee

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of

Date of

Date of

Remarks

Number

members

directors

Appointment

Cessation

1

00074905

HOSHANG

Non-Executive - Independent

Chairperson

13-02-2019

NOSHIRWAN SINOR

Director

2

00915201

PRATIP CHAUDHURI

Non-Executive - Non

Member

22-05-2015

Independent Director

3

00214707

ASHOK JAIPURIA

Executive Director

Member

06-05-2003

4

00260592

HAR KISHANLAL

Non-Executive - Independent

Member

06-05-2003

AGRAWAL

Director

5

00147386

RAKESH NANGIA

Non-Executive - Independent

Member

10-11-2020

Director

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cosmo Films Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 06:08:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COSMO FILMS LIMITED
02:11aCOSMO FILMS : Corporate Governance Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2021
PU
07/01COSMO FILMS : Sets Up Polyester Subsidiary
MT
07/01Cosmo Films Limited Incorporates Cosmo Speciality Polymers Private Limited
CI
06/28COSMO FILMS : Concall Transcript - Q4, FY21
PU
06/24COSMO FILMS : Annual Report, 2020-21
PU
06/10COSMO FILMS : Arm Launches Laundry Sanitizer
MT
06/10Cosmo Specialty Chemicals Launches Fabritizer
CI
06/06COSMO FILMS : Crisil Upgrades Ratings on Cosmo Films
MT
05/21COSMO FILMS : Records Sharp Rise in Q4 Net Profit
MT
05/20COSMO FILMS : Forms New Arm Focused on Specialty Polymer Business
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 22 852 M 308 M 308 M
Net income 2021 2 369 M 31,9 M 31,9 M
Net Debt 2021 4 464 M 60,1 M 60,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,93x
Yield 2021 4,03%
Capitalization 21 235 M 286 M 286 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,47x
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 946
Free-Float 50,8%
Chart COSMO FILMS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cosmo Films Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ashok Jaipuria Chairman & Managing Director
Pankaj Poddar Chief Executive Officer
Neeraj Jain Chief Financial Officer
Anil Vilas Gaikwad General Manager, Head-Research & Development
Sanjay Chincholikar Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COSMO FILMS LIMITED155.24%286
APTARGROUP, INC.1.58%9 138
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.14.29%8 663
FP CORPORATION-3.00%3 141
SCIENTEX BERHAD-0.16%1 544
EASTERN POLYMER GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED71.83%1 040