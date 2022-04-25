Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Cosmo Films Limited
  News
  Summary
    508814   INE757A01017

COSMO FILMS LIMITED

(508814)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-21
1873.50 INR   -1.34%
COSMO FILMS : Launches White Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film
PU
COSMO FILMS : announces CPP film expansion
PU
Cosmo Films Plans to Set Up New Production Line at Aurangabad, India
MT
Summary 
Summary

Cosmo Films : Corporate Governance Report for the quarter ended March 31, 2022

04/25/2022 | 04:49am EDT
Corporate Governance

COSMO FILMS LTD.

Scrip Code :508814

Quarter Ending : March 31, 2022

Annexure 1

Composition of Board of Directors

10 Oct 1976

ASHOK JAIPURIA ANIL KUMAR JAIN ALPANA PARIDA SHAH HAR KISHANLAL AGRAWAL HOSHANG NOSHIRWAN SINOR PRATIP CHAUDHURI RAKESH NANGIA ANIL WADHWAExecutive Director,Chairperson,MDExecutive Director

Non-Executive - Independent Director

Non-Executive - Independent DirectorNon-Executive - Independent DirectorNon-Executive - Non Independent Director Non-Executive - Independent Director Non-Executive - Independent Director Non-Executive - Independent Director

24 May 2011

14 Feb 2014

13 Jan 2000

22 May 2015

10 Nov 2014

10 Nov 2020

23 May 2018

27 Oct 2021

02 Apr 2019

15 May 2019

15 May 2019

25 Jul 2019

22 May 2020

15 May 2019

10 Nov 2020

23 May 2018

27 Oct 2021

-

-

2

-

-

1

-

35.00

3

-

93.00

1

-

82.00

2

- - -

17.00 47.00

-

5 1 3

-

5.00

1

0

2

4

1

2

6 1 4

0

0

1

2

1

0

0 0 1

0

Composition Of Committee

Audit Committee

Name of Committee members

Category

Date Of Appointment

Date of Cessation

HAR KISHANLAL AGRAWAL

Non-Executive - Independent Director,Chairperson

31-10-2000

-

HOSHANG NOSHIRWAN SINOR

Non-Executive - Independent Director,Member

15-05-2019

-

ANIL WADHWA

Non-Executive - Independent Director,Member

15-05-2019

-

PRATIP CHAUDHURI

Non-Executive - Non Independent Director,Member

10-11-2014

-

RAKESH NANGIA

Non-Executive - Independent Director,Member

10-11-2020

-

Nomination and remuneration committee

Name of Committee members

Category

Date Of Appointment

Date of Cessation

HOSHANG NOSHIRWAN SINOR

Non-Executive - Independent Director,Chairperson

13-02-2019

-

ASHOK JAIPURIA

Executive Director,Member

06-05-2003

-

HAR KISHANLAL AGRAWAL

Non-Executive - Independent Director,Member

06-05-2003

-

RAKESH NANGIA

Non-Executive - Independent Director,Member

10-11-2020

-

Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Name of Committee members

Category

Date Of Appointment

Date of Cessation

ALPANA PARIDA SHAH

Non-Executive - Independent Director,Chairperson

12-08-2014

-

ANIL KUMAR JAIN

Executive Director,Member

15-05-2019

-

PRATIP CHAUDHURI

Non-Executive - Non Independent Director,Member

04-06-2020

-

Risk Management Committee

Name of Committee members

Category

Date Of Appointment

Date of Cessation

ASHOK JAIPURIA

Executive Director,Chairperson

20-05-2021

-

ANIL KUMAR JAIN

Executive Director,Member

20-05-2021

-

ALPANA PARIDA SHAH

Non-Executive - Independent Director,Member

20-05-2021

-

ARJUN SINGH

Non-Executive - Independent Director,Member

27-10-2021

-

PANKAJ PODDAR

Member

20-05-2021

-

NEERAJ JAIN

Member

20-05-2021

-

Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

Name of Committee members

Category

Date Of Appointment

Date of Cessation

ANIL WADHWA

Non-Executive - Independent Director,Chairperson

10-11-2020

-

ANIL KUMAR JAIN

Executive Director,Member

15-05-2019

-

ALPANA PARIDA SHAH

Non-Executive - Independent Director,Member

14-02-2014

-

ASHOK JAIPURIA

Executive Director,Member

14-02-2014

-

Meeting Of Board Of Directors

Date(s) of meeting (if any)

in the previous quarter

Date(s) of meeting (if any) in the relevant quarter

Maximum gap between any two consecutive meeting (in number of days)

27 Oct 2021

-

0

-

25 Jan 2022

89

-

30 Mar 2022

63

Meeting of Committees

Name of Committee

Date(s) of meeting of the committee in the relevant quarter

Whether requirement of Quorum met

(details)

Date(s) of meeting of the committee in the previous quarter

Maximum gap between any two consecutive meetings (in number of days)

Audit Committee

-

Yes,

27 Oct 2021

0

Audit Committee

25 Jan 2022

Yes,

-

89

Nomination and remuneration committee

-

Yes,

27 Oct 2021

0

Nomination and remuneration committee

-

Yes,

08 Dec 2021

0

Nomination and remuneration committee

30 Mar 2022

Yes,

-

0

Stakeholders Relationship Committee

-

Yes,

27 Oct 2021

0

Stakeholders Relationship Committee

25 Jan 2022

Yes,

-

0

Risk Management Committee

-

Yes,

26 Oct 2021

0

Risk Management Committee

30 Mar 2022

Yes,

-

0

Related Party Transactions

Subject

Compliance status

(Yes/No/NA)

If status is "No" details of non-compliance

Whether prior approval of audit committee obtained

NA

-

Whether shareholder approval obtained for material RPT

NA

-

Whether details of RPT entered into pursuant to omnibus approval have been reviewed by audit committee

Yes

-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cosmo Films Ltd. published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 08:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
