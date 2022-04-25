|
Cosmo Films : Corporate Governance Report for the quarter ended March 31, 2022
Corporate Governance
COSMO FILMS LTD.
Scrip Code :508814
Quarter Ending : March 31, 2022
Annexure 1
Composition of Board of Directors
ASHOK JAIPURIA ANIL KUMAR JAIN ALPANA PARIDA SHAH HAR KISHANLAL AGRAWAL HOSHANG NOSHIRWAN SINOR PRATIP CHAUDHURI RAKESH NANGIA ANIL WADHWAExecutive Director,Chairperson,MDExecutive Director
Non-Executive - Independent Director
Non-Executive - Independent DirectorNon-Executive - Independent DirectorNon-Executive - Non Independent Director Non-Executive - Independent Director Non-Executive - Independent Director Non-Executive - Independent Director
24 May 2011
14 Feb 2014
13 Jan 2000
22 May 2015
10 Nov 2014
10 Nov 2020
23 May 2018
27 Oct 2021
02 Apr 2019
15 May 2019
15 May 2019
25 Jul 2019
22 May 2020
15 May 2019
10 Nov 2020
23 May 2018
27 Oct 2021
-
-
2
-
-
1
-
35.00
3
-
93.00
1
-
82.00
2
- - -
17.00 47.00
-
5 1 3
-
5.00
1
0
2
4
1
2
6 1 4
0
0
1
2
1
0
0 0 1
0
Composition Of Committee
|
Audit Committee
|
Name of Committee members
|
Category
|
Date Of Appointment
|
Date of Cessation
|
HAR KISHANLAL AGRAWAL
|
Non-Executive - Independent Director,Chairperson
|
31-10-2000
|
-
|
HOSHANG NOSHIRWAN SINOR
|
Non-Executive - Independent Director,Member
|
15-05-2019
|
-
|
ANIL WADHWA
|
Non-Executive - Independent Director,Member
|
15-05-2019
|
-
|
PRATIP CHAUDHURI
|
Non-Executive - Non Independent Director,Member
|
10-11-2014
|
-
|
RAKESH NANGIA
|
Non-Executive - Independent Director,Member
|
10-11-2020
|
-
|
|
Nomination and remuneration committee
|
Name of Committee members
|
Category
|
Date Of Appointment
|
Date of Cessation
|
HOSHANG NOSHIRWAN SINOR
|
Non-Executive - Independent Director,Chairperson
|
13-02-2019
|
-
|
ASHOK JAIPURIA
|
Executive Director,Member
|
06-05-2003
|
-
|
HAR KISHANLAL AGRAWAL
|
Non-Executive - Independent Director,Member
|
06-05-2003
|
-
|
RAKESH NANGIA
|
Non-Executive - Independent Director,Member
|
10-11-2020
|
-
|
Stakeholders Relationship Committee
|
Name of Committee members
|
Category
|
Date Of Appointment
|
Date of Cessation
|
ALPANA PARIDA SHAH
|
Non-Executive - Independent Director,Chairperson
|
12-08-2014
|
-
|
ANIL KUMAR JAIN
|
Executive Director,Member
|
15-05-2019
|
-
|
PRATIP CHAUDHURI
|
Non-Executive - Non Independent Director,Member
|
04-06-2020
|
-
|
|
Risk Management Committee
|
Name of Committee members
|
Category
|
Date Of Appointment
|
Date of Cessation
|
ASHOK JAIPURIA
|
Executive Director,Chairperson
|
20-05-2021
|
-
|
ANIL KUMAR JAIN
|
Executive Director,Member
|
20-05-2021
|
-
|
ALPANA PARIDA SHAH
|
Non-Executive - Independent Director,Member
|
20-05-2021
|
-
|
ARJUN SINGH
|
Non-Executive - Independent Director,Member
|
27-10-2021
|
-
|
PANKAJ PODDAR
|
Member
|
20-05-2021
|
-
|
NEERAJ JAIN
|
Member
|
20-05-2021
|
-
|
Corporate Social Responsibility Committee
|
Name of Committee members
|
Category
|
Date Of Appointment
|
Date of Cessation
|
ANIL WADHWA
|
Non-Executive - Independent Director,Chairperson
|
10-11-2020
|
-
|
ANIL KUMAR JAIN
|
Executive Director,Member
|
15-05-2019
|
-
|
ALPANA PARIDA SHAH
|
Non-Executive - Independent Director,Member
|
14-02-2014
|
-
|
ASHOK JAIPURIA
|
Executive Director,Member
|
14-02-2014
|
-
Meeting Of Board Of Directors
|
Date(s) of meeting (if any)
in the previous quarter
|
Date(s) of meeting (if any) in the relevant quarter
|
Maximum gap between any two consecutive meeting (in number of days)
|
27 Oct 2021
|
-
|
0
|
-
|
25 Jan 2022
|
89
|
-
|
30 Mar 2022
|
63
Meeting of Committees
|
Name of Committee
|
Date(s) of meeting of the committee in the relevant quarter
|
Whether requirement of Quorum met
(details)
|
Date(s) of meeting of the committee in the previous quarter
|
Maximum gap between any two consecutive meetings (in number of days)
|
Audit Committee
|
-
|
Yes,
|
27 Oct 2021
|
0
|
Audit Committee
|
25 Jan 2022
|
Yes,
|
-
|
89
|
Nomination and remuneration committee
|
-
|
Yes,
|
27 Oct 2021
|
0
|
Nomination and remuneration committee
|
-
|
Yes,
|
08 Dec 2021
|
0
|
Nomination and remuneration committee
|
30 Mar 2022
|
Yes,
|
-
|
0
|
Stakeholders Relationship Committee
|
-
|
Yes,
|
27 Oct 2021
|
0
|
Stakeholders Relationship Committee
|
25 Jan 2022
|
Yes,
|
-
|
0
|
Risk Management Committee
|
-
|
Yes,
|
26 Oct 2021
|
0
|
Risk Management Committee
|
30 Mar 2022
|
Yes,
|
-
|
0
Related Party Transactions
|
Subject
|
Compliance status
(Yes/No/NA)
|
If status is "No" details of non-compliance
|
Whether prior approval of audit committee obtained
|
NA
|
-
|
Whether shareholder approval obtained for material RPT
|
NA
|
-
|
Whether details of RPT entered into pursuant to omnibus approval have been reviewed by audit committee
|
Yes
|
-
