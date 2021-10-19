Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cosmo Films : Corporate Governance Report for the quarter ended September 30, 2021

10/19/2021 | 08:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate Governance

COSMO FILMS LTD.

Scrip Code :508814

Quarter Ending : September 30, 2021

Composition of Board of Directors

Title

Name of the

Director

MrASHOK

JAIPURIA

MrANIL KUMAR

JAIN

MsALPANA PARIDA SHAH

HAR

Mr KISHANLAL AGRAWAL

HOSHANG

Mr NOSHIRWAN

SINOR

MrPRATIP CHAUDHURI

MrRAKESH

NANGIA

MrANIL

WADHWA

Category

Executive

Director, Chairperson, MD

Executive

Director

Non-Executive -

Independent

Director

Non-Executive -

Independent

Director

Non-Executive -

Independent

Director

Non-Executive -

Non Independent

Director

Non-Executive -

Independent

Director

Non-Executive -

Independent

Director

Initial Date

of

Appointment

10 Oct 1976

  1. May2011
    14 Feb 2014
    13 Jan 2000
  1. May2015
    10 Nov 2014
    10 Nov 2020
    23 May2018

Date of

Appointment

in Current

Date of

Term (Date of

cessation

Re-

appointment)

02 Apr 2019

-

15 May 2019

-

15 May 2019

-

25 Jul 2019

-

22 May 2020

-

15 May 2019

-

10 Nov 2020

-

23 May 2018

-

No of

Tenure

Directorshi

of

p in listed

Director

entities

(in

including

months)

this listed

entity

-

2

-

1

29.00 3

87.00 1

76.00 2

  • 6

11.00 1

41.00 3

Number of memberships in Audit/ Stakeholder Committee(

  1. including this listed entity

0

2

4

1

2

9

1

4

No of post of

Chairperson in

Audit/

Stakeholder

Committee

held in listed

entities

including this

listed entity

0

0

1

1

0

2

0

1

Composition of Committee

Audit Committee

Name of Committee members

Category

Date of Appointment

Date of Cessation

Non-Executive - Independent Director,

31-10-2000

-

HAR KISHANLAL AGRAWAL

Chairperson

Non-Executive - Independent Director,

15-05-2019

-

HOSHANG NOSHIRWAN SINOR

Member

Non-Executive - Independent Director,

15-05-2019

-

ANIL WADHWA

Member

Non-Executive - Non Independent

10-11-2014

-

PRATIP CHAUDHURI

Director, Member

Non-Executive - Independent Director,

10-11-2020

-

RAKESH NANGIA

Member

Nomination and remuneration committee

Name of Committee members

Category

Date of Appointment

Date of Cessation

Non-Executive - Independent Director,

13-02-2019

-

HOSHANG NOSHIRWAN SINOR

Chairperson

ASHOK JAIPURIA

Executive Director, Member

06-05-2003

-

Non-Executive - Independent Director,

06-05-2003

-

HAR KISHANLAL AGRAWAL

Member

Non-Executive - Independent Director,

10-11-2020

-

RAKESH NANGIA

Member

Non-Executive - Non Independent

22-05-2015

16-09-2021

PRATIP CHAUDHURI

Director, Member

Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Name of Committee members

Category

Date Of Appointment

Date of Cessation

Non-Executive - Independent Director,

12-08-2014

-

ALPANA PARIDA SHAH

Chairperson

ANIL KUMAR JAIN

Executive Director, Member

15-05-2019

-

Non-Executive - Non Independent

04-06-2020

-

PRATIP CHAUDHURI

Director, Member

Risk Management Committee

Name of Committee members

Category

Date Of Appointment

Date of Cessation

ASHOK JAIPURIA

Executive Director, Chairperson

20-05-2021

-

ANIL KUMAR JAIN

Executive Director, Member

20-05-2021

-

Non-Executive - Independent Director,

20-05-2021

-

ALPANA PARIDA SHAH

Member

PANKAJ PODDAR

Member

20-05-2021

-

NEERAJ JAIN

Member

20-05-2021

-

Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

Name of Committee members

Category

Date Of Appointment

Date of Cessation

Non-Executive - Independent Director,

10-11-2020

-

ANIL WADHWA

Chairperson

ANIL KUMAR JAIN

Executive Director, Member

15-05-2019

-

Non-Executive - Independent Director,

14-02-2014

-

ALPANA PARIDA SHAH

Member

ASHOK JAIPURIA

Executive Director, Member

14-02-2014

-

Meeting Of Board Of Directors

Date(s) of meeting (if any)

Date(s) of meeting (if

Maximum gap between any two

any) in the relevant

consecutive meeting (in number

in the previous quarter

quarter

of days)

20 May 2021

-

0

-

04 Aug 2021

75

-

16 Sep 2021

42

Name of Committee

Audit Committee

Audit Committee

Audit Committee

Nomination and remuneration committee

Nomination and remuneration committee

Nomination and remuneration committee

Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Meeting Of Committees

Date(s) of

Maximum gap

Date(s) of meeting

Whether

meeting

between any two

of

requirement of

of the

consecutive

the committee in the

Quorum met

committee in

meetings

relevant quarter

(details)

the previous

(in number of

quarter

days)

-

Yes,

16 Apr 2021

0

-

Yes,

20

May 2021

33

04 Aug 2021

Yes,

-

75

-

Yes,

20

May 2021

0

04 Aug 2021

Yes,

-

0

16 Sep 2021

Yes,

-

0

-

Yes,

20

May 2021

0

Stakeholders Relationship Committee

04 Aug 2021

Yes,

-

0

Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

29 Sep 2021

Yes,

-

0

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cosmo Films Ltd. published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 12:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
