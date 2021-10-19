Cosmo Films : Corporate Governance Report for the quarter ended September 30, 2021
Corporate Governance
COSMO FILMS LTD.
Scrip Code :508814
Quarter Ending : September 30, 2021
Composition of Board of Directors
Title
Name of the
Director
MrASHOK
JAIPURIA
MrANIL KUMAR
JAIN
MsALPANA PARIDA SHAH
HAR
Mr KISHANLAL AGRAWAL
HOSHANG
Mr NOSHIRWAN
SINOR
MrPRATIP CHAUDHURI
MrRAKESH
NANGIA
MrANIL
WADHWA
Category
Executive
Director,
Chairperson, MD
Executive
Director
Non-Executive -
Independent
Director
Non-Executive -
Independent
Director
Non-Executive -
Independent
Director
Non-Executive -
Non Independent
Director
Non-Executive -
Independent
Director
Non-Executive -
Independent
Director
Initial Date
of
Appointment
10 Oct 1976
May2011
14 Feb 2014
13 Jan 2000
May2015
10 Nov 2014
10 Nov 2020
23 May2018
Date of
Appointment
in Current
Date of
Term (Date of
cessation
Re-
appointment)
02 Apr 2019
-
15 May 2019
-
15 May 2019
-
25 Jul 2019
-
22 May 2020
-
15 May 2019
-
10 Nov 2020
-
23 May 2018
-
No of
Tenure
Directorshi
of
p in listed
Director
entities
(in
including
months)
this listed
entity
-
2
-
1
29.00 3
87.00 1
76.00 2
11.00 1
41.00 3
Number of membership
s in Audit/ Stakeholder Committee(
including this listed entity
0
2
4
1
2
9
1
4
No of post of
Chairperson in
Audit/
Stakeholder
Committee
held in listed
entities
including this
listed entity
0
0
1
1
0
2
0
1
Composition of Committee
Audit Committee
Name of Committee members
Category
Date of Appointment
Date of Cessation
Non-Executive - Independent Director,
31-10-2000
-
HAR KISHANLAL AGRAWAL
Chairperson
Non-Executive - Independent Director,
15-05-2019
-
HOSHANG NOSHIRWAN SINOR
Member
Non-Executive - Independent Director,
15-05-2019
-
ANIL WADHWA
Member
Non-Executive - Non Independent
10-11-2014
-
PRATIP CHAUDHURI
Director, Member
Non-Executive - Independent Director,
10-11-2020
-
RAKESH NANGIA
Member
Nomination and remuneration committee
Name of Committee members
Category
Date of Appointment
Date of Cessation
Non-Executive - Independent Director,
13-02-2019
-
HOSHANG NOSHIRWAN SINOR
Chairperson
ASHOK JAIPURIA
Executive Director, Member
06-05-2003
-
Non-Executive - Independent Director,
06-05-2003
-
HAR KISHANLAL AGRAWAL
Member
Non-Executive - Independent Director,
10-11-2020
-
RAKESH NANGIA
Member
Non-Executive - Non Independent
22-05-2015
16-09-2021
PRATIP CHAUDHURI
Director, Member
Stakeholders Relationship Committee
Name of Committee members
Category
Date Of Appointment
Date of Cessation
Non-Executive - Independent Director,
12-08-2014
-
ALPANA PARIDA SHAH
Chairperson
ANIL KUMAR JAIN
Executive Director, Member
15-05-2019
-
Non-Executive - Non Independent
04-06-2020
-
PRATIP CHAUDHURI
Director, Member
Risk Management Committee
Name of Committee members
Category
Date Of Appointment
Date of Cessation
ASHOK JAIPURIA
Executive Director, Chairperson
20-05-2021
-
ANIL KUMAR JAIN
Executive Director, Member
20-05-2021
-
Non-Executive - Independent Director,
20-05-2021
-
ALPANA PARIDA SHAH
Member
PANKAJ PODDAR
Member
20-05-2021
-
NEERAJ JAIN
Member
20-05-2021
-
Corporate Social Responsibility Committee
Name of Committee members
Category
Date Of Appointment
Date of Cessation
Non-Executive - Independent Director,
10-11-2020
-
ANIL WADHWA
Chairperson
ANIL KUMAR JAIN
Executive Director, Member
15-05-2019
-
Non-Executive - Independent Director,
14-02-2014
-
ALPANA PARIDA SHAH
Member
ASHOK JAIPURIA
Executive Director, Member
14-02-2014
-
Meeting Of Board Of Directors
Date(s) of meeting (if any)
Date(s) of meeting (if
Maximum gap between any two
any) in the relevant
consecutive meeting (in number
in the previous quarter
quarter
of days)
20 May 2021
-
0
-
04 Aug 2021
75
-
16 Sep 2021
42
Name of Committee
Audit Committee
Audit Committee
Audit Committee
Nomination and remuneration committee
Nomination and remuneration committee
Nomination and remuneration committee
Stakeholders Relationship Committee
Meeting Of Committees
Date(s) of
Maximum gap
Date(s) of meeting
Whether
meeting
between any two
of
requirement of
of the
consecutive
the committee in the
Quorum met
committee in
meetings
relevant quarter
(details)
the previous
(in number of
quarter
days)
-
Yes,
16 Apr 2021
0
-
Yes,
20
May 2021
33
04 Aug 2021
Yes,
-
75
-
Yes,
20
May 2021
0
04 Aug 2021
Yes,
-
0
16 Sep 2021
Yes,
-
0
-
Yes,
20
May 2021
0
Stakeholders Relationship Committee
04 Aug 2021
Yes,
-
0
Corporate Social Responsibility Committee
29 Sep 2021
Yes,
-
0
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Cosmo Films Ltd. published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 12:41:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about COSMO FILMS LIMITED
Sales 2022
27 519 M
367 M
367 M
Net income 2022
2 869 M
38,2 M
38,2 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
10,2x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
29 363 M
390 M
391 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,07x
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,01x
Nbr of Employees
946
Free-Float
89,3%
Chart COSMO FILMS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
1 615,75
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.