Cosmo Films : Launches White Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film

Cosmo Films Ltd. Launches White Cast Polypropylene

(CPP) Film

New Delhi, 10 February, 2022 : Cosmo Films Ltd., a global leader in specialty ﬁlms for ﬂexible packaging, labeling and lamination applications as well as synthetic paper, has launched a white Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film with high Coeﬃcient of Friction (COF).

A ﬁlm specially innovated to address the issue of slippage of layers over each other, it has a seal strength of more than 1,800 gf/inch with a seal initiation temperature of 950C. It helps in achieving uniform sealing area of the ﬁnal pouches as it helps in preventing the issue of inter-layer slippage. Film-to-ﬁlm coeﬃcient of friction range is more than 0.4 while ﬁlm-to-metal coeﬃcient of friction range lies between 0.3 to 0.4.

With a thickness range of 25 to 40 micron, the ﬁlm eliminates the need of white ink and is suitable for ﬂexible packaging for lamination of noodles, biscuits, snacks and other bakery products. The structure of the ﬁlm consists of three layers i.e., a) Corona treated layer; b) White PP core layer & c) Sealable untreated layer.

Talking about the product launch, Mr. Pankaj Poddar, Group CEO, Cosmo Films Ltd. said, "Packaging slippage is one of the major issues of the FMCG industry. To address this issue and avoid wastage of food materials we have designed this ﬁlm. The issue of slippage of layers over each other arises due to the lower value of coeﬃcient of friction that results in non-uniform sealing area of the ﬁnal pouches. Our new CPP ﬁlm is designed with a higher value of coeﬃcient of friction which helps in achieving uniform sealing area of the ﬁnal pouches."

About Cosmo Films Limited

Established in 1981 and founded by Mr. Ashok Jaipuria, Cosmo Films today is a global leader in specialty ﬁlms for packaging, lamination, labeling and synthetic paper. With engineering of innovative products and sustainability solutions, Cosmo Films over the years has been partnering with worlds' leading F&B and personal care brands and packaging & printing converters to enhance the end consumer experience. Its customer base is spread in more than 100 countries with sales & manufacturing units in India and Korea and additionally sales & distribution base in Japan, USA, Canada and Europe.

The Company is strategically expanding beyond Films into Specialty Chemicals & Polymers as well as Pet care business.

