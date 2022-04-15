Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Cosmo Films Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    508814   INE757A01017

COSMO FILMS LIMITED

(508814)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-12
1973.15 INR   -0.56%
05:00aCOSMO FILMS : Launches White Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film
PU
04/01COSMO FILMS : announces CPP film expansion
PU
03/30Cosmo Films Plans to Set Up New Production Line at Aurangabad, India
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cosmo Films : Launches White Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film

04/15/2022 | 05:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For Immediate Release

Cosmo Films Ltd. Launches White Cast Polypropylene

(CPP) Film

New Delhi, 10 February, 2022 : Cosmo Films Ltd., a global leader in specialty ﬁlms for ﬂexible packaging, labeling and lamination applications as well as synthetic paper, has launched a white Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film with high Coeﬃcient of Friction (COF).

A ﬁlm specially innovated to address the issue of slippage of layers over each other, it has a seal strength of more than 1,800 gf/inch with a seal initiation temperature of 950C. It helps in achieving uniform sealing area of the ﬁnal pouches as it helps in preventing the issue of inter-layer slippage. Film-to-ﬁlm coeﬃcient of friction range is more than 0.4 while ﬁlm-to-metal coeﬃcient of friction range lies between 0.3 to 0.4.

With a thickness range of 25 to 40 micron, the ﬁlm eliminates the need of white ink and is suitable for ﬂexible packaging for lamination of noodles, biscuits, snacks and other bakery products. The structure of the ﬁlm consists of three layers i.e., a) Corona treated layer; b) White PP core layer & c) Sealable untreated layer.

Talking about the product launch, Mr. Pankaj Poddar, Group CEO, Cosmo Films Ltd. said, "Packaging slippage is one of the major issues of the FMCG industry. To address this issue and avoid wastage of food materials we have designed this ﬁlm. The issue of slippage of layers over each other arises due to the lower value of coeﬃcient of friction that results in non-uniform sealing area of the ﬁnal pouches. Our new CPP ﬁlm is designed with a higher value of coeﬃcient of friction which helps in achieving uniform sealing area of the ﬁnal pouches."

About Cosmo Films Limited

Established in 1981 and founded by Mr. Ashok Jaipuria, Cosmo Films today is a global leader in specialty ﬁlms for packaging, lamination, labeling and synthetic paper. With engineering of innovative products and sustainability solutions, Cosmo Films over the years has been partnering with worlds' leading F&B and personal care brands and packaging & printing converters to enhance the end consumer experience. Its customer base is spread in more than 100 countries with sales & manufacturing units in India and Korea and additionally sales & distribution base in Japan, USA, Canada and Europe.

The Company is strategically expanding beyond Films into Specialty Chemicals & Polymers as well as Pet care business.

For more information, please contact:

Vishal Bhalla | vishal.bhalla@tccggd.com | +91 8826456567

Sanskriti Kumari | sanskriti@tccggd.com | +91 9521558674

Dyutiman Basu | dyutiman.basu@cosmoﬁlms.com | +91 9968594446

Shagun Walia | shagun.walia@cosmoﬁlms.com | +91 9665049007

Disclaimer

Cosmo Films Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 08:59:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COSMO FILMS LIMITED
05:00aCOSMO FILMS : Launches White Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film
PU
04/01COSMO FILMS : announces CPP film expansion
PU
03/30Cosmo Films Plans to Set Up New Production Line at Aurangabad, India
MT
03/30Cosmo Films Limited Announces CPP Film Expansion
CI
03/01COSMO FILMS : Concall Transcript - Q3, FY22
PU
02/09Cosmo Films Limited Names Ambarish Sikarwar as Business Head, Zigly
CI
02/02COSMO FILMS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
01/27COSMO FILMS : Financial Results
PU
01/27COSMO FILMS : Investors Presentation - January 2022
PU
01/27TRANSCRIPT : Cosmo Films Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 27, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 22 852 M 300 M 300 M
Net income 2021 2 369 M 31,1 M 31,1 M
Net Debt 2021 4 494 M 58,9 M 58,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,93x
Yield 2021 4,03%
Capitalization 35 857 M 470 M 470 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,47x
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 946
Free-Float 50,4%
Chart COSMO FILMS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cosmo Films Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 973,15
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ashok Jaipuria Chairman & Managing Director
Pankaj Poddar Chief Executive Officer
Neeraj Jain Chief Financial Officer
Anil Vilas Gaikwad General Manager, Head-Research & Development
Sanjay Chincholikar Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COSMO FILMS LIMITED41.11%470
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-22.76%7 711
APTARGROUP, INC.-3.76%7 696
SHENZHEN LEAGUER CO., LTD.-13.11%1 862
FP CORPORATION-29.46%1 797
SCIENTEX BERHAD-16.08%1 473