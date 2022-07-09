Cosmo Films : Name Change

GOVERNMENT OF INDIA

MINISTRY OF CORPORATE AFFAIRS

Office of the Registrar of Companies

4th Floor, IFCI Tower 61, New Delhi, Delhi, India, 110019

Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name

[Pursuant to rule 29 of the Companies (Incorporation) Rules, 2014]

Corporate Identification Number (CIN): L92114DL1976PLC008355

I hereby certify that the name of the company has been changed from COSMO FILMS LIMITED to COSMO FIRST LIMITED with effect from the date of this certificate and that the company is limited by shares.

Company was originally incorporated with the name COSMO FILMS LIMITED.

Given under my hand at New Delhi this Eighth day of July two thousand twenty-two.