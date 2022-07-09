Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Cosmo Films Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    508814   INE757A01017

COSMO FILMS LIMITED

(508814)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-07
1003.90 INR   +0.20%
02:14aCOSMO FILMS : Name Change
PU
07/05COSMO FILMS : Financial Results
PU
07/05COSMO FILMS : Financial Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cosmo Films : Name Change

07/09/2022 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GOVERNMENT OF INDIA

MINISTRY OF CORPORATE AFFAIRS

Office of the Registrar of Companies

4th Floor, IFCI Tower 61, New Delhi, Delhi, India, 110019

Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name

[Pursuant to rule 29 of the Companies (Incorporation) Rules, 2014]

Corporate Identification Number (CIN): L92114DL1976PLC008355

I hereby certify that the name of the company has been changed from COSMO FILMS LIMITED to COSMO FIRST LIMITED with effect from the date of this certificate and that the company is limited by shares.

Company was originally incorporated with the name COSMO FILMS LIMITED.

Given under my hand at New Delhi this Eighth day of July two thousand twenty-two.

DS DS MINISTRY OF CORPORATE AFFAIRS (GOVT OF INDIA)

Digitally signed by DS DS MINISTRY OF CORPORATE AFFAIRS (GOVT OF INDIA)

DN: c=IN, o=DS MINISTRY OF CORPORATE AFFAIRS (GOVT OF INDIA), ou=ROC DELHI, 2.5.4.20=c3d60c283adbe394bcc36b44ce645c836867eb6fe08c 24bc5f7b0e32ad1bc7f9, postalCode=110019, st=DELHI, serialNumber=7d39dfa52c2f92abf9cb17ffb7a4ac163c58bad8b 0df54610f1610b95bcf61d0, cn=DS DS MINISTRY OF CORPORATE AFFAIRS (GOVT OF INDIA), l=SOUTH DELHI, pseudonym=c76f50457bc042c4b4395cf20f8ff3a3, email=ROC.DELHI@MCA.GOV.IN

Reason: I attest to the accuracy and integrity of this document

Date: 2022.07.08 16:24:52 +05'30'

KAMNA SHARMA

DROC

Registrar of Companies

RoC - Delhi

Mailing Address as per record available in Registrar of Companies office:

COSMO FIRST LIMITED

1008, DLF Tower-A, Jasola District Centre,, New Delhi, Delhi, India, 110025

Disclaimer

Cosmo Films Ltd. published this content on 09 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2022 06:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COSMO FILMS LIMITED
02:14aCOSMO FILMS : Name Change
PU
07/05COSMO FILMS : Financial Results
PU
07/05COSMO FILMS : Financial Results
PU
06/16COSMO FILMS LIMITED : BONUS ISSUE: 1 new share for 2 existing shares
FA
05/10TRANSCRIPT : Cosmo Films Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 10, 2022
CI
05/10Cosmo Films' Consolidated Net Profit Jumps in Fiscal Q4
MT
05/09Cosmo Films Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
05/09Cosmo Films Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/03Cosmo Films Board to Consider Issuance of Bonus Shares
MT
04/25COSMO FILMS : Corporate Governance Report for the quarter ended March 31, 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 30 384 M - -
Net income 2022 3 966 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 246 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,98x
Yield 2022 2,02%
Capitalization 27 365 M 345 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 1 039
Free-Float 78,3%
Chart COSMO FILMS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cosmo Films Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSMO FILMS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ashok Jaipuria Chairman & Managing Director
Pankaj Poddar Chief Executive Officer
Neeraj Jain Chief Financial Officer
Anil Vilas Gaikwad General Manager, Head-Research & Development
Sanjay Chincholikar Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COSMO FILMS LIMITED7.69%345
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-28.46%7 097
APTARGROUP, INC.-15.81%6 761
FP CORPORATION-26.28%1 740
SHENZHEN LEAGUER CO., LTD.-17.09%1 666
SHANGHAI ZIJIANG ENTERPRISE GROUP CO., LTD.-31.26%1 478