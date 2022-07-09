|
Cosmo Films : Name Change
GOVERNMENT OF INDIA
MINISTRY OF CORPORATE AFFAIRS
Office of the Registrar of Companies
4th Floor, IFCI Tower 61, New Delhi, Delhi, India, 110019
Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name
[Pursuant to rule 29 of the Companies (Incorporation) Rules, 2014]
Corporate Identification Number (CIN): L92114DL1976PLC008355
I hereby certify that the name of the company has been changed from COSMO FILMS LIMITED to COSMO FIRST LIMITED with effect from the date of this certificate and that the company is limited by shares.
Company was originally incorporated with the name COSMO FILMS LIMITED.
Given under my hand at New Delhi this Eighth day of July two thousand twenty-two.
DS DS MINISTRY OF CORPORATE AFFAIRS (GOVT OF INDIA)
Digitally signed by DS DS MINISTRY OF CORPORATE AFFAIRS (GOVT OF INDIA)
DN: c=IN, o=DS MINISTRY OF CORPORATE AFFAIRS (GOVT OF INDIA), ou=ROC DELHI, 2.5.4.20=c3d60c283adbe394bcc36b44ce645c836867eb6fe08c 24bc5f7b0e32ad1bc7f9, postalCode=110019, st=DELHI, serialNumber=7d39dfa52c2f92abf9cb17ffb7a4ac163c58bad8b 0df54610f1610b95bcf61d0, cn=DS DS MINISTRY OF CORPORATE AFFAIRS (GOVT OF INDIA), l=SOUTH DELHI, pseudonym=c76f50457bc042c4b4395cf20f8ff3a3, email=ROC.DELHI@MCA.GOV.IN
Reason: I attest to the accuracy and integrity of this document
Date: 2022.07.08 16:24:52 +05'30'
KAMNA SHARMA
DROC
Registrar of Companies
RoC - Delhi
Mailing Address as per record available in Registrar of Companies office:
COSMO FIRST LIMITED
1008, DLF Tower-A, Jasola District Centre,, New Delhi, Delhi, India, 110025
