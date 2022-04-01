Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Cosmo Films Limited
  News
  Summary
    508814   INE757A01017

COSMO FILMS LIMITED

(508814)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  03-30
1732.3 INR   +1.84%
04:33aCOSMO FILMS : announces CPP film expansion
PU
03/30Cosmo Films Plans to Set Up New Production Line at Aurangabad, India
MT
03/01COSMO FILMS : Concall Transcript - Q3, FY22
PU
Summary 
Summary

Cosmo Films : announces CPP film expansion

04/01/2022 | 04:33am EDT
For Immediate Release

Cosmo Films Limited

Cosmo Films announces CPP ﬁlm expansion

New Delhi, March 30th, 2022: Cosmo Films Limited, a Global Leader in Films for Packaging, Labelling, Lamination and Synthetic Paper and an emerging player in Specialty Chemicals, Polymers & Pet care today announced expansion by setting up CPP ﬁlm production line at Aurangabad with an annual rated capacity of 25,000 MT. The CPP line will require an investment of about Rs. 140 crores to be funded through internal accruals and debts and is expected to commence commercial production in 2 years.

Commenting on CPP line project Mr. Pankaj Poddar, Global CEO, Cosmo Films Ltd said, "Worldwide signiﬁcant focus is being given on recyclability & sustainability of packaging ﬁlms. Monolayer structure of CPP and BOPP is the most preferred structure to address sustainability requirements. With current CPP capacity running close to 100% utilization, the Company planned capacity expansion with the world's largest width line and lowest cost of production. Other growth plans i.e. Specialized BOPET line, BOPP line, focus towards growing specialty sales, expansion with Cosmo Specialty Chemicals and Zigly are progressing well in line with the plan."

About Cosmo Films Limited

Established in 1981 and founded by Mr. Ashok Jaipuria, Cosmo Films today is a global leader in specialty ﬁlms for packaging, lamination, labeling and synthetic paper. With engineering of innovative products and sustainability solutions, Cosmo Films over the years has been partnering with worlds' leading F&B and personal care brands and packaging & printing converters to enhance the end consumer experience. Its customer base is spread in more than 100 countries with sales & manufacturing units in India and Korea and additionally sales & distribution base in Japan, USA, Canada and Europe.

The Company is strategically expanding beyond Films into Specialty Chemicals & Polymers as well as Pet care business.

***

For more details, please contact-

Shagun Walia

E: shagun.walia@cosmoﬁlms.com M: 9665049007

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Cosmo Films Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 08:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
