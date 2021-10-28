Limited Review Report on Unaudited Standalone Quarterly Financial Results

To the Board of Directors of Cosmo Films Limited

1. We have reviewed the accompanying statement of unaudited standalone financial results of Cosmo Films Limited 01

and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended. This Statement which is the responsibility of

relevant Rules issued thereunder; and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. Our responsibility is to issue a conclusion on the Statement based on our review.