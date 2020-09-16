Cosmo Lady China : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN THE COMPANY BY A DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Cosmo Lady (China) Holdings Company Limited

都 市 麗 人（中 國）控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2298)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN THE COMPANY BY A DIRECTOR

This announcement is made by Cosmo Lady (China) Holdings Company Limited (the"Company") on a voluntary basis.

The Company was informed by Mr. Zheng Yaonan ("Mr. Zheng"), a substantial shareholder and the chairman of the Company, that he had acquired 1,000,000 ordinary shares of the Company ("Share(s)") from the market on 14 September 2020 at an average price of approximately HK$0.6876 per Share. As announced on 11 September 2020, Mr. Zheng had also acquired a total of 5,321,000 Shares on 4 September 2020, 7 September 2020, 8 September 2020, 9 September 2020 and 11 September 2020. Altogether, a total of 6,321,000 Shares were purchased by Mr. Zheng, representing approximately 0.28% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement.

The Company believes that the latest increase in shareholding of Mr. Zheng demonstrates his confidence in the prospect of the Company and its subsidiaries.

By Order of the Board

Cosmo Lady (China) Holdings Company Limited

Zheng Yaonan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 16 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zheng Yaonan, Mr. Zhang Shengfeng, Ms. Wu Xiaoli and Mr. Siu Ka Lok as executive Directors; Mr. Lin Zonghong, Mr. Wen Baoma, Mr. Jiang Bo and Mr. Zhao Yingming as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Yau Chi Ming, Dr. Dai Yiyi, Mr. Chen Zhigang and Dr. Lu Hong Te as independent non-executive Directors.