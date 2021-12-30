Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COPN   NL0011832936

COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS N.V.

(COPN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Announces Hiring of Head of Investor Relations and Senior Leadership Change

12/30/2021 | 01:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Announces Hiring of Head of Investor Relations and Senior Leadership Change

30-Dec-2021 / 06:00 GMT/BST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Dublin, Ireland - 30 December 2021: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) ('Cosmo') today announced that Ms. Hazel Winchester has been appointed to the position of Head of Investor Relations and will take up the position on the 10th of January, 2022.
 
Ms. Winchester brings almost two decades of investor relations experience. She is a seasoned IR professional who has previously held various positions for a Swiss Medtech and more recently for a SIX-listed biopharmaceutical company. Prior to that, Ms. Winchester worked with different companies in Toronto, Canada, including one which grew from small to large cap listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE. She has served on the board of the Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI) and recently joined the board of the IR Club Switzerland.

Alessandro Della Chà, CEO of Cosmo, commented: 'We have been looking for quite some time on how to fill this important role and we believe we have now found in Hazel the right person. I trust she will help us strengthen the relationship with investors at this very important moment in the history of Cosmo'.
 
Cosmo further announced that Mr. Stefano Selva, current CSO, has resigned from Cosmo for personal reasons with effect from the 31st of December 2021. Given the structure and the organization of the R&D Department, the Company does not plan to immediately fill the position.  

Calendar  
Full Year Results 2021 March 31, 2022
Annual General Meeting 2022 May 27, 2022
Half Year Results 2022 July 29, 2022

About Cosmo Pharmaceuticals
Cosmo is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising products to treat selected gastrointestinal disorders and improve endoscopy quality measures through aiding the detection of colonic lesions. Cosmo develops and manufactures products which are distributed globally including Lialda(R) and Uceris(R)/Cortiment(R). Cosmo has also developed medical devices for endoscopy and has a partnership with Medtronic for the global distribution of GI Genius(TM), its artificial intelligence device, which uses artificial intelligence to help detect potential signs of colon cancer. Cosmo has licensed Aemcolo(R) to Red Hill Biopharma Ltd. for the US and has licensed Relafalk(R) to Dr. Falk Gmbh for the EU and other countries. For additional information on Cosmo and its products please visit the Company's website: www.cosmopharma.com

Contact
Niall Donnelly, CFO 
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.            
Tel: +353 1 817 03 70
ndonnelly@cosmopharma.com


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.
Riverside 2, Sir John Rogerson's
Dublin 2 Dublin
Ireland
Phone: + 353 1 817 0370
E-mail: info@cosmopharma.com
Internet: https://www.cosmopharma.com/
ISIN: NL0011832936
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1263320

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1263320  30-Dec-2021 GMT/BST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1263320&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS N.V.
01:03aCosmo Pharmaceuticals Announces Hiring of Head of Investor Relations and Senior Leaders..
EQ
12/17Cosmo Closes Public Exchange Offer For Cassiopea After Amassing 97% Stake
MT
12/17Cosmo pharmaceuticals n.v. and cassiopea s.p.a announce settlement of public exchange o..
EQ
12/07Cosmo pharmaceuticals n.v. and cassiopea s.p.a. publish definitive final results of pub..
EQ
12/03Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Secures Over 93% Stake in Cassiopea at Tender Closing
MT
12/03COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS N.V. and Cassiopea S.p.a. PUBLISH PROVISIONAL final RESULTS OF PU..
EQ
11/19Cosmo Pharmaceuticals' GI Genius Device Cuts Adenoma, Polyp Miss Rate in Colonoscopy
MT
11/19DETECT study shows AI assistance using GI Genius(TM) reduces missed polyp rate by nearl..
EQ
11/19Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. Detects Study Shows AI Assistance Using GI Genius? Reduces M..
CI
11/18Cosmo Pharmaceuticals to Start Additional Acceptance Period in Cassiopea Offer
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 80,6 M 91,4 M 91,4 M
Net income 2021 52,8 M 59,9 M 59,9 M
Net cash 2021 67,4 M 76,5 M 76,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 111 M 1 258 M 1 260 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,9x
EV / Sales 2022 12,1x
Nbr of Employees 276
Free-Float 52,8%
Chart COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 65,99 €
Average target price 97,02 €
Spread / Average Target 47,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Della Chà Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Niall Donnelly Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Mauro Severino Ajani Executive Chairman
Davide Malavasi Director-Qualified Person & Technical
Stefano Selva Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS N.V.-19.41%1 258
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.81%448 463
ROCHE HOLDING AG24.14%338 725
PFIZER, INC.57.59%325 602
NOVO NORDISK A/S71.59%253 971
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY64.90%250 609