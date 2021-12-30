EQS-Ad-hoc: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Announces Hiring of Head of Investor Relations and Senior Leadership Change



30-Dec-2021 / 06:00 GMT/BST

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Dublin, Ireland - 30 December 2021: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) ('Cosmo') today announced that Ms. Hazel Winchester has been appointed to the position of Head of Investor Relations and will take up the position on the 10th of January, 2022.



Ms. Winchester brings almost two decades of investor relations experience. She is a seasoned IR professional who has previously held various positions for a Swiss Medtech and more recently for a SIX-listed biopharmaceutical company. Prior to that, Ms. Winchester worked with different companies in Toronto, Canada, including one which grew from small to large cap listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE. She has served on the board of the Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI) and recently joined the board of the IR Club Switzerland.



Alessandro Della Chà, CEO of Cosmo, commented: 'We have been looking for quite some time on how to fill this important role and we believe we have now found in Hazel the right person. I trust she will help us strengthen the relationship with investors at this very important moment in the history of Cosmo'.



Cosmo further announced that Mr. Stefano Selva, current CSO, has resigned from Cosmo for personal reasons with effect from the 31st of December 2021. Given the structure and the organization of the R&D Department, the Company does not plan to immediately fill the position. Calendar Full Year Results 2021 March 31, 2022 Annual General Meeting 2022 May 27, 2022 Half Year Results 2022 July 29, 2022 About Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Cosmo is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising products to treat selected gastrointestinal disorders and improve endoscopy quality measures through aiding the detection of colonic lesions. Cosmo develops and manufactures products which are distributed globally including Lialda(R) and Uceris(R)/Cortiment(R). Cosmo has also developed medical devices for endoscopy and has a partnership with Medtronic for the global distribution of GI Genius(TM), its artificial intelligence device, which uses artificial intelligence to help detect potential signs of colon cancer. Cosmo has licensed Aemcolo(R) to Red Hill Biopharma Ltd. for the US and has licensed Relafalk(R) to Dr. Falk Gmbh for the EU and other countries. For additional information on Cosmo and its products please visit the Company's website: www.cosmopharma.com Contact

Niall Donnelly, CFO

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.

Tel: +353 1 817 03 70

ndonnelly@cosmopharma.com

End of ad hoc announcement