Alessandro Della Chà
Board Member since 2006 | Executive Director since 2014 | Nationality: Italian | Year of
birth: 1963
Professional experience
- Chief Executive Officer, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (2014 - 2024)
- Senior Partner, Studio Legale Edoardo Ricci e Associati, Italy (1988 - 2014)
- Assistant of Central Director for Corporate matters, Fininvest Group, Italy (1987 - 1988)
- Director, II.PP.A.B., Italy (1994 - 1998)
Education
- LL.M European Union Commercial Law, University of Leicester, U.K.
- Law Degree, University of Milan, Italy
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV published this content on 09 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2024 04:46:09 UTC.