NOTICE CONVENING THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS N.V. ("COSMO") Dear Shareholder, On behalf of the board of directors of COSMO (the "Board of Directors"), we kindly invite you to the annual general meeting of COSMO (the "AGM"), to be held on Friday 24 May 2024, at 12:00 CEST, at Strawinskyhuis, Prinses Amaliaplein 3, 1077 XS Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The AGM shall be held in English. The AGM is convened to discuss and decide on the following agenda items: AGENDA Opening of the meeting. Update on financial statements 2023 ( discussion item ). Proposal to appoint (i) Giovanni di Napoli as executive director of the Company, with the title CEO, for a period of one (1) year, and (ii) Niall Donnelly as executive director of the Company, with the title CFO, for a period of one (1) year, both appointment ending at 23:59 on the date on which the annual general meeting of Cosmo in 2025 will be held (voting items ) . Proposal to (re)appoint (i) Alessandro Della Chà (Chairman), (ii) Mauro Severino Ajani, Maria Grazia Roncarolo, (iv) Silvana Perretta and (v) John O'Dea, as non-executive members of the Board of Directors for a period of one (1) year, all ending at 23:59 on the date on which the annual general meeting of Cosmo in 2025 will be held (voting items) . Proposal to authorise the Board of Directors, for a period of eighteen (18) months after the date of the AGM or until the day of the next annual general meeting of COSMO (whichever comes first), as the body authorised to: issue - and/or grant rights to subscribe for - ordinary shares in the capital of

COSMO: up to a maximum of ten percent (10%) of the nominal value of the ordinary shares as included in the authorised capital of COSMO; and

in the event of a merger, an acquisition or a strategic alliance to increase the foregoing authorisation by a maximum of a further ten percent (10%) of the nominal value of ordinary shares as included in the authorised capital of COSMO, (voting item); issue - and/or grant rights to subscribe for - ordinary shares in the capital of COSMO up to a maximum of ten percent (10%) of the nominal value of the ordinary shares as included in the authorised capital of COSMO, which shares shall be issued - or rights are granted - for the execution of COSMO's employee stock ownership plan for directors, employees, co-workers and administrators of COSMO or a group company ( voting item ); and issue preferred shares and/or to grant the right to subscribe for preferred shares up to the maximum number as provided for in COSMO's articles of association Page 1 of 3

(voting item). Proposal to authorise the Board of Directors, for a period of eighteen (18) months after the date of the AGM or until the day of the next annual general meeting of COSMO (whichever comes first), as the body authorised to limited or exclude pre-emptive rights. This authorisation is limited to the number of shares - or rights to subscribe for shares - that the Board of Directors may issue - or grant - under the authorisations mentioned in proposal 5 (voting item) . Proposal to authorise the Board of Directors to acquire fully paid-up shares in the share capital of COSMO up to a maximum of ten percent (10%) of the ordinary shares as included in the authorised capital of COSMO, for a period of eighteen (18) months after the date of the AGM or until the day of the next annual general meeting of COSMO (whichever comes first) ( voting item ). Closing of the AGM. The procedures for attendance, registration, representation and voting at the AGM on 24 May 2024 are described below and should be read in conjunction with the convening notice. 1. AGM DOCUMENTATION The following AGM documentation is available on the website of COSMO, (www.cosmopharma.com): this convening notice of the AGM, including the agenda;

the explanatory notes to the agenda of the AGM;

the proxy form;

CV of (i) Giovanni di Napoli, (ii) Niall Donnelly, (iii) Alessandro Della Chà, (iv) Mauro Severino Ajani, (v) Maria Grazia Roncarolo, (vi) Silvana Perretta and (vii) John O'Dea. This documentation is also available (free of charge) at the offices of COSMO at Riverside II, Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Dublin 2, Ireland. 2. QUESTIONS RELATING TO AGM AGENDA ITEMS We are pleased to receive any questions you may have related to any of the agenda items prior to the AGM. You are therefore invited to submit such questions in the English language by e-mail to generalmeeting@cosmopharma.com. Questions must be delivered to COSMO by email to, in any case received no later than 20 May 2024, 11:59 AM CEST. The Board of Directors shall try to answer these questions during the AGM. Further questions can be asked during the AGM in the physical meeting. The chairperson of the AGM may determine that, in the interest of the order of business of the meeting, it cannot reasonably be required to answer one or more specific further questions in light of the circumstances at the time of the AGM. The answers to the questions shall be included in the minutes of the AGM, which will be published on the website of COSMO (www.cosmopharma.com) as soon as possible after the AGM. 3. RECORD DATE The Board of Directors has determined that for this AGM, the persons entitled to attend, speak and, if applicable vote, either in person or by written proxy, are those persons who, on 26 April 2024, after close of trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange (the "Record Date"), were registered in the register of COSMO held by Euroclear Netherlands or the relevant intermediary on the Page 2 of 3