DISTRIBUTION 2024
At the extraordinary general meeting of COSMO Pharmaceuticals N.V. ("COSMO") held on 5 July 2024 it was resolved to approve the proposed resolution of the board of directors of COSMO to declare a cash distribution, in the amount of EUR 2.00 per ordinary share of COSMO, out of COSMO's freely distributable reserves ("Distribution"). The relevant dates are as follows:
Ex-dividend date: 10 July 2024
Dividend record date: 11 July 2024
Dividend payment date: 12 July 2024
The payment will be made after a deduction of 25%, due to the Irish dividend withholding tax (DWT). A refund is available in certain circumstances for recipients - individuals or companies
- who are qualifying resident for tax purposes in an EU Member State other than Ireland or in a country with which Ireland has a Double Taxation Agreement. You are advised to consult your own tax advisor for further information.
Please refer to the links below to the Irish Revenue Commissioners for further information:
https://www.revenue.ie/en/companies-and-charities/dividend-withholding- tax/index.aspx
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV published this content on 05 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2024 14:18:05 UTC.