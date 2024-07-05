DISTRIBUTION 2024

At the extraordinary general meeting of COSMO Pharmaceuticals N.V. ("COSMO") held on 5 July 2024 it was resolved to approve the proposed resolution of the board of directors of COSMO to declare a cash distribution, in the amount of EUR 2.00 per ordinary share of COSMO, out of COSMO's freely distributable reserves ("Distribution"). The relevant dates are as follows:

Ex-dividend date: 10 July 2024

Dividend record date: 11 July 2024

Dividend payment date: 12 July 2024

The payment will be made after a deduction of 25%, due to the Irish dividend withholding tax (DWT). A refund is available in certain circumstances for recipients - individuals or companies

who are qualifying resident for tax purposes in an EU Member State other than Ireland or in a country with which Ireland has a Double Taxation Agreement. You are advised to consult your own tax advisor for further information.

Please refer to the links below to the Irish Revenue Commissioners for further information:

https://www.revenue.ie/en/companies-and-charities/dividend-withholding- tax/index.aspx