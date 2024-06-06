NOTIFICATION OF NUMBER OF OUTSTANDING SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS
As of June 6, 2024, COSMO Pharmaceuticals N.V. ("COSMO") has issued 17,543,522 ordinary shares, of which 1,496,685 ordinary shares are held by COSMO. No voting rights may be exercised for shares held by COSMO. The ordinary shares are listed, freely transferable and each of them confers the right to cast one (1) vote. The total number of voting rights attached to the issued and outstanding shares that may be exercised at the annual general meeting of shareholders is 16,046,837.
*-*-*-*-*
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV published this content on 06 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2024 05:41:01 UTC.