DRAFT REMUNERATION POLICY COSMO Pharmaceuticals N.V. REMUNERATION POLICY 1. Introduction This remuneration policy of COSMO Pharmaceuticals N.V. (the "Company") has been prepared by the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") and has been adopted by the general meeting of shareholders on May 12, 2016 as amended from time to time by the Company's general meetings of shareholders most recently on July 5, 2024 (the "Remuneration Policy"). 2. General This Remuneration Policy has been prepared in accordance with Dutch law and the articles of association of the Company. Pursuant to Dutch law, the non-executive directors of the Board (the "Non-Executives" and individually "Non-Executive") are authorised to determine the remuneration of the executive director(s) of the Board (the "Executives" and individually "Executive") in accordance with this Remuneration Policy. The objective of the Remuneration Policy is to provide a compensation structure that enables the Company to attract and retain the most highly qualified Executives, Non-Executives and managers and to motivate them to achieve business and financial goals that create value for shareholders in a manner consistent with the core business and leadership values of the Company. The Board acknowledges that with respect to any shares or share options to be granted to members of the Board (i.e., Executives and Non-Executives) under the Company´s Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP"), approval is required of the general meeting of shareholders. In such case, the general meeting of shareholders approves the number of shares or share options to be granted to the members of the Board including the criteria applying to such grant or amendment. 3. Features of the remuneration for Executives The Remuneration Policy aims to provide a total compensation, which provides the Company with the opportunity to: attract, retain and motivate qualified Executives;

be competitive as compared to the compensation paid by comparable companies;

reinforce the Company's performance driven culture and meritocracy; and

be aligned with its shareholders' interests. The remuneration structure for the Executives will consist of a fixed component and a variable component based on short and long-term performance. The Company believes that its remuneration structure promotes the interests of the Company in the short and the long-term and is designed to encourage the Executives to act in the best interests of the Company. In determining the level and structure of the remuneration of each of the Executives, the Non-Executives will take into account, among other things, the Company's financial and operational results and other business objectives. A Compensation and Nomination Committee (the "Committee") has been established by the Board, which is composed solely of Non-Executives. The Committee proposes the remuneration for the Executives to the Board for approval by the Non-Executives and periodically benchmarks the compensation of the Executives against those prevailing in a peer group of companies, to ensure the continued effectiveness and reasonableness of the Remuneration Policy. The CEO proposes the remuneration for the other senior executives, not being the

The CEO proposes the remuneration for the other senior executives, not being the Executives, to the Committee. In accordance the Company's articles of association, the remuneration of Non- Executives and Executives is ultimately adopted by the Board, in accordance with this Remuneration Policy. Fixed component The primary objective of the base salary (the fixed part of the annual cash compensation) for Executives is to attract and retain highly qualified and experienced senior executives. The Company's policy is to periodically benchmark comparable salaries paid to Executives with similar experience by comparable companies. Short Term Incentive - Performance-related annual cash bonus The goal of the performance-related annual cash bonus is to reward the performance of the Executives based on the achievement of annual short-term specific performance-related targets that are consistent with the Company and its subsidiaries' ("Group") long-term strategic objectives and economic value creation for the shareholders of the Company and other stakeholders. The 'on target' performance-related annual cash bonus of the Executives is up to 65% of the base salary of the Executives; such percentage may be reduced if the specific performance-related targets are partially achieved and may be increased to a maximum of 117% of base salary if the specific performance-related targets are over achieved. Each year, the Executives may be eligible to earn a short-term incentive in the form of a performance-related annual cash bonus that will be based on the achievement of specific performance-related targets in a financial year. The Non-Executives will establish these specific performance-related targets annually, but no later than two (2) months after the beginning of the financial year to which the annual cash bonus relates. These specific performance-related targets may include financial as well as qualitative and quantitative non-financial objectives consistent with the execution of the Group's strategy. The specific performance-related targets regarding financial objectives may include, among others, the Group's: revenue, EBITDA, operating profit, cash flow and working capital metrics. The actual specific performance-related targets will not be publicly disclosed, given that these specific performance-related targets are considered to be commercially sensitive. The Non-Executives have the discretion to amend the specific performance-related targets for any exceptional events that may occur during a financial year. After the end of each financial year of the Company, the Non-Executives shall evaluate and determine whether the specific performance-related targets have been achieved by the Executives, which may not be later than three (3) months after the end of the financial year to which the specific performance-related targets relate. If these specific performance-related targets have been achieved or partially achieved by the Executives and the Group has made a profit before tax in the relevant financial year, the Non-Executives shall determine the annual cash bonus for the Executives. The performance-related annual cash bonus, if any, for a given financial year will be paid in the following financial year, after the approval of the annual accounts by the General Meeting. The annual cash bonus may be adjusted or recovered from an Executive, in accordance with the relevant article 2:135 of the Dutch Civil Code. Short Term Incentive - Asset disposal cash bonus pool As a general rule, 7% of the disposal proceeds of a Group asset (net of all costs, including the costs of acquiring or developing any such asset) above a threshold of €20,000,000 (twenty million) will be put into a cash bonus pool, subject to a cap of €40,000,000 ("Asset Disposal Cash Bonus Pool"). The objective of the Asset Disposal Cash Bonus Pool is to incentivise the entire management team (including the Executives) and the Chairman (a Non-Executive), to realise value for the shareholders of the Company. The allocation of the Asset Disposal Cash Bonus Pool shall, provided that the CEO is entitled to 20% of such Asset Disposal Cash Bonus Pool, be