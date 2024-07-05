Voting results from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V., 5 July 2024

#

Agenda item

In Favour

Against

Abstain

Votes

%

Votes

%

Votes

%

3

Proposal to adopt the annual accounts of financial year 2023 ("FY 2023").

7,173,931

100.00%

-

0.00%

-

0.00%

4

Appropriation of the result of FY 2023.

7,173,931

100.00%

-

0.00%

-

0.00%

5

Proposal to adopt the proposed resolution of the Board of Directors to declare a distribution out of Cosmo's freely

7,173,931

100.00%

-

0.00%

-

0.00%

distributable reserves.

6

Proposal to adopt the Company's remuneration policy.

6,957,583

96.98%

216,348

3.02%

-

0.00%

7

Proposal to grant ordinary shares and/or the right to subscribe for ordinary shares to the members of the Board of

6,957,583

96.98%

216,348

3.02%

-

0.00%

Directors.

8

Proposal to grant discharge to the (former) members of the Board of Directors.

7,173,931

100.00%

-

0.00%

-

0.00%

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV published this content on 05 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2024 14:18:05 UTC.