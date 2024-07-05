Voting results from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V., 5 July 2024
#
Agenda item
In Favour
Against
Abstain
Votes
%
Votes
%
Votes
%
3
Proposal to adopt the annual accounts of financial year 2023 ("FY 2023").
7,173,931
100.00%
-
0.00%
-
0.00%
4
Appropriation of the result of FY 2023.
7,173,931
100.00%
-
0.00%
-
0.00%
5
Proposal to adopt the proposed resolution of the Board of Directors to declare a distribution out of Cosmo's freely
7,173,931
100.00%
-
0.00%
-
0.00%
distributable reserves.
6
Proposal to adopt the Company's remuneration policy.
6,957,583
96.98%
216,348
3.02%
-
0.00%
7
Proposal to grant ordinary shares and/or the right to subscribe for ordinary shares to the members of the Board of
6,957,583
96.98%
216,348
3.02%
-
0.00%
Directors.
8
Proposal to grant discharge to the (former) members of the Board of Directors.
7,173,931
100.00%
-
0.00%
-
0.00%
