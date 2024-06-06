the chairman of the of the extraordinary general meeting of COSMO ("EGM"), to be held on Friday 5 July 2024, at 12:00 CEST, at Strawinskyhuis, Prinses Amaliaplein 3, 1077 XS Amsterdam, the Netherlands, as my/our representative with the full power of representation to attend and vote for me/us on my/our behalf on the voting items of the agenda as indicated below.

voting rights attached to ordinary shares in the capital of COSMO

being the holder of:

My/our proxy is authorised and instructed to vote as indicated in respect of the undermentioned resolutions:

Vote (Tick the box of your choice):

Agenda Item 3: In favour Against Abstain

Proposal to adopt the annual accounts of financial year 2023 ("FY 2023").

Agenda Item 4: In favour Against Abstain

Appropriation of the result of FY 2023.

Agenda Item 5: In favour Against Abstain Proposal to adopt the proposed resolution of the Board of Directors to declare a distribution out of COSMO's freely distributable reserves. Agenda Item 6: In favour Against Abstain Proposal to adopt the Company's remuneration policy. Agenda Item 7: In favour Against Abstain Proposal to grant ordinary shares and/or the right to subscribe for ordinary shares to the members of the Board of Directors. Agenda Item 8: In favour Against Abstain Proposal to grant discharge to the (former) members of the Board of Directors.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

A representative does not need to be a shareholder of COSMO. A representative may be a legal or natural person. Together with the proxy, a Bank Holding Certificate (as defined in the convening notice) must be submitted by the person authorised to vote evidencing entitlement to vote as of the Record Date, as well as a copy of a valid identification document of the shareholder or person with meeting rights. In case of legal persons/entities (including partnerships or trusts), evidence of the authority of the person granting the proxy (copy of the

Page 2 of 3