Giovanni Di Napoli CV
I am an accomplished Healthcare Executive with over 20 years of experience in Life Sciences spanning entrepreneurial ventures and corporate environments. During my tenure leading Medtronic's Gastrointestinal (GI) Operating Unit (OU), I spearheaded remarkable growth from a two-product niche OU to a global OU encompassing approximately 20 products across three portfolios. This expansion significantly contributed to Medtronic's $32 billion revenue, achieved through the implementation of a direct sales model, team restructuring, internal innovation, and strategic acquisitions, all aligned with the overarching vision of advancing patient health worldwide.
As President of the GI OU, I helped to pioneer the integration of AI into the GI field, earning recognition from Forbes Magazine for innovative contributions in March '21 as a co-author of the article "The brave new world of artificial intelligence: dawn of a new era."
Moreover, I led the acquisition of the PillCam business worth approximately $1 billion as part of the larger acquisition of Covidien by Medtronic.
With oversight of all GI operations, including P&L management and employee well-being across various departments such as Sales, Marketing, Quality, Business Development, Research & Development, Clinical, Regulatory, and among others, I prioritized diversity and inclusion, achieving a 42.4% diverse representation, consistently surpassing corporate standards.
Beyond my professional endeavors, I am committed to raising awareness of colon and esophageal cancer through collaborations with the Colon Cancer Alliance and Esophageal Cancer Association. Additionally, I contribute to the public community as part of Medtronic's STEM project and personally support children's education initiatives. I have received recognition such as the ASGE Crystal Award for contributions to the field of GI and regularly participate as a speaker at conferences globally, including in Silicon Valley and medical device and tech summits.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV published this content on 09 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2024 04:46:09 UTC.