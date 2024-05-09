Giovanni Di Napoli CV

I am an accomplished Healthcare Executive with over 20 years of experience in Life Sciences spanning entrepreneurial ventures and corporate environments. During my tenure leading Medtronic's Gastrointestinal (GI) Operating Unit (OU), I spearheaded remarkable growth from a two-product niche OU to a global OU encompassing approximately 20 products across three portfolios. This expansion significantly contributed to Medtronic's $32 billion revenue, achieved through the implementation of a direct sales model, team restructuring, internal innovation, and strategic acquisitions, all aligned with the overarching vision of advancing patient health worldwide.

As President of the GI OU, I helped to pioneer the integration of AI into the GI field, earning recognition from Forbes Magazine for innovative contributions in March '21 as a co-author of the article "The brave new world of artificial intelligence: dawn of a new era."

Moreover, I led the acquisition of the PillCam business worth approximately $1 billion as part of the larger acquisition of Covidien by Medtronic.

With oversight of all GI operations, including P&L management and employee well-being across various departments such as Sales, Marketing, Quality, Business Development, Research & Development, Clinical, Regulatory, and among others, I prioritized diversity and inclusion, achieving a 42.4% diverse representation, consistently surpassing corporate standards.

Beyond my professional endeavors, I am committed to raising awareness of colon and esophageal cancer through collaborations with the Colon Cancer Alliance and Esophageal Cancer Association. Additionally, I contribute to the public community as part of Medtronic's STEM project and personally support children's education initiatives. I have received recognition such as the ASGE Crystal Award for contributions to the field of GI and regularly participate as a speaker at conferences globally, including in Silicon Valley and medical device and tech summits.