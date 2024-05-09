John O'Dea CV

John O'Dea has 30 years experience in the medical device industry and currently works at surgical device company Palliare which he co-founded in 2018. He previously worked at Medtronic following their acquisi�on in 2017 of GI diagnos�c company Crospon which he founded in 2006. In 1998 he co-founded Caradyne, an Irish respiratory medical device company, which was acquired by Respironics Inc. in 2004. In the past 35 years he has held R&D management posi�ons in Nellcor Puritan Bennet and engineering posi�ons in Digital Equipment Inc. and in Dataproducts Inc. He holds a Bachelorand Masters Degrees in Mechanical Engineering and a PhD in Electronics Engineering both from University College Dublin and an MSc in Clinical Research from NUI Galway. He is a past Chairman of the Board of the Irish Medical Devices Associa�on and a past President of Engineers Ireland. In 2016 he was awarded a Doctor of Engineering (honoris causa) by NUI Galway for his contribu�on to the Irish Medical Device industry, and received the 2016 Outstanding Contribu�on to Medtech Award from the Irish Medtech Associa�on, IDA Ireland and Enterprise Ireland. In 2019, he was awarded the UCD EGA Dis�nguished Graduate Award for his signiﬁcant and sustain contribu�on to the Engineering Profession. Mr. O'Dea is a director and chairman of the audit commitee of Aerogen, the world leader in acute care aerosol drug delivery.