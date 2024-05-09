John O'Dea CV
John O'Dea has 30 years experience in the medical device industry and currently works at surgical device company Palliare which he co-founded in 2018. He previously worked at Medtronic following their acquisi�on in 2017 of GI diagnos�c company Crospon which he founded in 2006. In 1998 he co-founded Caradyne, an Irish respiratory medical device company, which was acquired by Respironics Inc. in 2004. In the past 35 years he has held R&D management posi�ons in Nellcor Puritan Bennet and engineering posi�ons in Digital Equipment Inc. and in Dataproducts Inc. He holds a Bachelorand Masters Degrees in Mechanical Engineering and a PhD in Electronics Engineering both from University College Dublin and an MSc in Clinical Research from NUI Galway. He is a past Chairman of the Board of the Irish Medical Devices Associa�on and a past President of Engineers Ireland. In 2016 he was awarded a Doctor of Engineering (honoris causa) by NUI Galway for his contribu�on to the Irish Medical Device industry, and received the 2016 Outstanding Contribu�on to Medtech Award from the Irish Medtech Associa�on, IDA Ireland and Enterprise Ireland. In 2019, he was awarded the UCD EGA Dis�nguished Graduate Award for his signiﬁcant and sustain contribu�on to the Engineering Profession. Mr. O'Dea is a director and chairman of the audit commitee of Aerogen, the world leader in acute care aerosol drug delivery.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV published this content on 09 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2024 04:46:09 UTC.