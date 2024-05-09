Maria Grazia Roncarolo

Board member since 2012 |Nationality: Italian | Year of Birth: 1954

Dr. Roncarolo is a Professor of Pediatrics at Stanford University, California, USA, and codirector of the Stanford Institute for Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine as of 1 June 2014 and Professor of Pediatrics, School of Medicine and Surgery, San Raffaele Vita-Salute University, in Milan. From 2008 to 2013 she was the Scientific Director of the San Raffaele Scientific Institute in Milan. From 2000 to 2007 she was the Director of the San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy. Prior to joining San Raffaele, she was a scientific staff member of the DNAX Research Institute of Molecular and Cellular Biology, Palo Alto, USA.

Dr. Roncarolo studied medicine and has a PhD from the University of Torino. She has extensive experience in immunological research focusing on the mechanism of tolerance in patients transplanted with hematopoietic stem cells and spent more than 8 years at the DNAX Research Institute of Molecular and Cellular Biology, Human Immunology Department, in PaloAlto, California, USA, researching on the basic biology of hematopoietic stem cells, cytokines and cytokine receptors discovery and biology, and immunological tolerance.

Dr. Roncarolo has actively collaborated to the development of research programs for industry and biotechnology companies, having served as member of Schering Plough's "Cytokine Team" (1993- 1996), as a founding member of the scientific advisory board for Kinetix Pharmaceutical (1997-2000), and as Consultant for Novartis Pharmaceutical in the areas of immunology, transplantation and gene transfer (1997-2002).

In 2000, Dr. Roncarolo was awarded the honor of Ufficiale dell'Ordine "Al Merito della Repubblica Italiana" for scientific merits. In 2005 she was elected member of the Academia Europea of Sciences. Maria Grazia Roncarolo is among the most cited scientists according to ISIHighlyCited.com (Thomson Reuters, Philadelphia). She is inventor of 14 international patents issued or pending.