Mauro S. Ajani
Chairman of the Board of Directors since 2014 | Nationality: Italian | Year of
birth: 1955
Professional experience
- CEO, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., Italy (1996 - 2014)
- General Manager, Italcenter, Russia (1994 - 1996)
- Consultant, Pharmhispania, Italy/Spain (1991 - 1993)
- Founder and CEO, Pharmajani S.r.l., Italy (1983 - 1993)
- Nielsen Area Manager, Serono, Italy (1980 - 1983)
- Salesman, Lepetit and Gazzoni, Italy (1978 - 1980)
Education
- Maturità Scientifica - Liceo Scientifico Milan, Italy 1974
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV published this content on 09 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2024 04:46:09 UTC.