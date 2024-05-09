Niall Donnelly - ACMA
Chief Financial Officer since 2016 | Nationality: Irish | Year of birth: 1972
Professional experience
- Chief Financial Officer, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V., Ireland (2016 - present)
- Group CEO, Aut Even & St. Joseph's Private Hospitals, Ireland (2012 - 2016)
- Group CEO, Mount Carmel Medical Group, Ireland (2008 - 2012)
- Group CFO, Mount Carmel Medical Group, Ireland (2006 - 2008)
- Group Financial Controller, IWP plc, Ireland (2004 - 2006)
- Commercial Finance Manager, Hewlett Packard, Ireland (1998 - 2004)
- Management Accountant, Glanbia plc, Ireland (1994 - 1997)
Education
- Member of Chartered Institute of Management Accountants
