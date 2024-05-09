Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on gastrointestinal (GI) diseases and dermatology. Its development pipeline is focused on Bowel Diseases, Colon Infections, and products to reduce the incidence of Colorectal Cancer (CRC) by increasing the detection of cancerous and pre-cancerous lesions during colonoscopy. Products which it has developed include Lialda/Mezavant/Mesavancol and Uceris/Cortiment, for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; GI Genius, which uses artificial intelligence to aid the detection of colorectal polyps during colonoscopy; Eleview, a submucosal injectable composition for use in gastrointestinal endoscopic procedures; Aemcolo for the treatment of travellersâ diarrhoea (TD), Methylene Blue MMX, which is a new diagnostic drug to improve precancerous and cancerous lesion detection during colonoscopy and Winlevi for the treatment of acne. Its therapeutic focus is on the oral and endoscopic treatment of colon diseases.

Sector Pharmaceuticals