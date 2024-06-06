EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
WRITTEN PROXY FORM
The undersigned (Name)
(Name),
residing in
(Address),
being the holder of:
n°
voting rights attached to ordinary shares in the capital of COSMO
Pharmaceuticals N.V. ("COSMO"), hereby appoints:
the chairman of the of the extraordinary general meeting of COSMO ("EGM"), to be held on Friday 5 July 2024, at 12:00 CEST, at Strawinskyhuis, Prinses Amaliaplein 3, 1077 XS Amsterdam, the Netherlands, as my/our representative with the full power of representation to attend and vote for me/us on my/our behalf on the voting items of the agenda as indicated below.
Turn next pages to cast votes
Page 1 of 3
My/our proxy is authorised and instructed to vote as indicated in respect of the undermentioned resolutions:
Vote (Tick the box of your choice):
Agenda Item 3:
In favour
Against
Abstain
Proposal to adopt the annual accounts of financial year 2023 ("FY 2023").
Agenda Item 4:
In favour
Against
Abstain
Appropriation of the result of FY 2023.
Agenda Item 5:
In favour
Against
Abstain
Proposal to adopt the proposed resolution
of the Board of Directors to declare a
distribution out of COSMO's freely
distributable reserves.
Agenda Item 6:
In favour
Against
Abstain
Proposal to adopt the Company's
remuneration policy.
Agenda Item 7:
In favour
Against
Abstain
Proposal to grant ordinary shares and/or
the right to subscribe for ordinary shares
to the members of the Board of Directors.
Agenda Item 8:
In favour
Against
Abstain
Proposal to grant discharge to the
(former) members of the Board of
Directors.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
- A representative does not need to be a shareholder of COSMO. A representative may be a legal or natural person.
- Together with the proxy, a Bank Holding Certificate (as defined in the convening notice) must be submitted by the person authorised to vote evidencing entitlement to vote as of the Record Date, as well as a copy of a valid identification document of the shareholder or person with meeting rights. In case of legal persons/entities (including partnerships or trusts), evidence of the authority of the person granting the proxy (copy of the
Page 2 of 3
Chamber of Commerce document, power of attorney or similar document) must be submitted.
- If you want your representative to vote for a resolution or against a resolution, or if you want him/her to abstain from voting, please tick the corresponding box. If you return to COSMO a duly signed power of attorney, but do not select any of the given options, you will entitle your representative to cast your vote at his, her or their discretion.
- To be valid, the proxy must be executed and delivered to COSMO by post (COSMO Pharmaceuticals N.V., Riverside II, Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Dublin 2, Ireland, attending Mr. Niall Donnelly) or email (generalmeeting@cosmopharma.com) and be received by COSMO no later than 1 July 2024, 11:59 AM CEST. Proxies received before the EGM, but after 1 July 2024, 11:59 AM CEST may not be taken into account.
- The completion and return of the form of proxy shall not preclude persons entitled to vote from attending and voting in person at the EGM if they so wish.
- By signing this form of proxy, the undersigned consents that the featured data are collected, processed and used for the purpose of the EGM and the vote on the resolutions and that the related data may circulate within the organisation's entities of the EGM.
- This proxy form is governed by, and shall be construed in accordance with Dutch law. The courts of Amsterdam, the Netherlands, shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute, which may arise out of, or in connection with this proxy form.
Dated: ___________ 2024
Signature(s):
Name:
Page 3 of 3
