Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N : announces the start of trading of its shares on XETRA

04/19/2021 | 01:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Cosmo announces the start of trading of its shares on XETRA

19-Apr-2021 / 06:00 GMT/BST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dublin, Ireland - 19 April 2021: Shares of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV ('Cosmo') (SIX: COPN), which have traded on the Swiss Stock Exchange since 2007, will now also trade on XETRA in Frankfurt, Germany. Trading will commence today, Monday, at 9:00am CEST under tickersymbol C43. COSMO PHARMACEUT. EO-,26 ISIN: NL0011832936 | WKN: A2AJ68 | Ric: C43 | Type: Equity. The listing on XETRA, Germany's most important stock exchange, is aimed at providing easier access to European investors, significantly improving the visibility of the Company on the capital markets and increasing the overall liquidity in the trading of Cosmo's shares. 

Cosmo has appointed ODDO BHF Corporates & Markets AG, market leader in Germany, as Designated Sponsor. Designated Sponsors provide additional liquidity in the electronic trading system XETRA by obliging themselves to set binding bid and ask limits (so-called quotes) in the order book for the respective managed assets in continuous trading and auctions. 

Cosmo recently announced US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of GI GeniusTM, the first device approved by the FDA that uses artificial intelligence to help detect potential signs of colon cancer. GI GeniusTM is already approved in Europe, Australia, Israel and the United Arab Emirate and will be distributed worldwide under an exclusive distribution agreement with Medtronic. 

In 2020, Cosmo had revenues of ?60.9 million, an operating profit of ?6.9 million and delivered a cashflow from operating activities of ?10.1 million. During 2020, Cosmo received European approval for Methylene Blue MMX(R) for the visualization of colorectal lesions during colonoscopies and received FDA approval for BYFAVO(TM) for use in procedural sedation. The market value of Cosmo's stake in Cassiopea SpA (SIX: SKIN), equity investments, treasury shares, loans and cash & liquid investments at 31 December 2020 was ?624.6 million and equity was ?400.1m.

About Cosmo Pharmaceuticals
Cosmo is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising products to treat selected gastrointestinal disorders and improve endoscopy quality measures through aiding the detection of colonic lesions. Cosmo has also developed medical devices for endoscopy and has a partnership with Medtronic for the global distribution of GI Genius(TM), its artificial intelligence device to help detect signs of colon cancer. Cosmo has licensed Aemcolo(R) to Red Hill Biopharma Ltd. for the US and Relafalk(R) to Dr. Falk Gmbh for the EU and other countries. For additional information on Cosmo and its products, please visit the Company's website:  www.cosmopharma.com

Calendar  
Annual General Meeting, Amsterdam May 28, 2021
Half-Year 2021 Report July 30, 2021

Disclaimer

Some of the information contained in this press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Cosmo undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

This communication is not an offer of securities of any issuer. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirement of the US Securities Act of 1933.

This press release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities and it does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of article 652a and/or 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange or any similar document. The offer will be made solely by means of, and on the basis of, a securities prospectus to be published. An investment decision regarding the securities to be publicly offered should only be made on the basis of the securities prospectus.

This press release is made to and directed only at (i) persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the 'Order'), and (iii) high net worth individuals, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this press release or any of its contents.

This press release does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public" within the meaning of Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Union (the "Prospectus Directive") of the securities referred to in it (the "Securities") in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). Any offers of the Securities to persons in the EEA will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Directive, as implemented in member states of the EEA, from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of the Securities.

Contact
Niall Donnelly, CFO & Head of Investor Relations
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.                                  
Tel: +353 1 817 03 70
ndonnelly@cosmopharma.com


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.
Riverside 2, Sir John Rogerson's
Dublin 2 Dublin
Ireland
Phone: + 353 1 817 0370
E-mail: info@cosmopharma.com
Internet: https://www.cosmopharma.com/
ISIN: NL0011832936
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1185963

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1185963  19-Apr-2021 GMT/BST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1185963&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
