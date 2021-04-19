Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N : announces the start of trading of its shares on XETRA

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Cosmo announces the start of trading of its shares on XETRA



19-Apr-2021 / 06:00 GMT/BST

Dublin, Ireland - 19 April 2021: Shares of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV ('Cosmo') (SIX: COPN), which have traded on the Swiss Stock Exchange since 2007, will now also trade on XETRA in Frankfurt, Germany. Trading will commence today, Monday, at 9:00am CEST under tickersymbol C43. COSMO PHARMACEUT. EO-,26 ISIN: NL0011832936 | WKN: A2AJ68 | Ric: C43 | Type: Equity. The listing on XETRA, Germany's most important stock exchange, is aimed at providing easier access to European investors, significantly improving the visibility of the Company on the capital markets and increasing the overall liquidity in the trading of Cosmo's shares. Cosmo has appointed ODDO BHF Corporates & Markets AG, market leader in Germany, as Designated Sponsor. Designated Sponsors provide additional liquidity in the electronic trading system XETRA by obliging themselves to set binding bid and ask limits (so-called quotes) in the order book for the respective managed assets in continuous trading and auctions. Cosmo recently announced US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of GI GeniusTM, the first device approved by the FDA that uses artificial intelligence to help detect potential signs of colon cancer. GI GeniusTM is already approved in Europe, Australia, Israel and the United Arab Emirate and will be distributed worldwide under an exclusive distribution agreement with Medtronic. In 2020, Cosmo had revenues of ?60.9 million, an operating profit of ?6.9 million and delivered a cashflow from operating activities of ?10.1 million. During 2020, Cosmo received European approval for Methylene Blue MMX(R) for the visualization of colorectal lesions during colonoscopies and received FDA approval for BYFAVO(TM) for use in procedural sedation. The market value of Cosmo's stake in Cassiopea SpA (SIX: SKIN), equity investments, treasury shares, loans and cash & liquid investments at 31 December 2020 was ?624.6 million and equity was ?400.1m. About Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Cosmo is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising products to treat selected gastrointestinal disorders and improve endoscopy quality measures through aiding the detection of colonic lesions. Cosmo has also developed medical devices for endoscopy and has a partnership with Medtronic for the global distribution of GI Genius(TM), its artificial intelligence device to help detect signs of colon cancer. Cosmo has licensed Aemcolo(R) to Red Hill Biopharma Ltd. for the US and Relafalk(R) to Dr. Falk Gmbh for the EU and other countries. For additional information on Cosmo and its products, please visit the Company's website: www.cosmopharma.com Calendar Annual General Meeting, Amsterdam May 28, 2021 Half-Year 2021 Report July 30, 2021 Contact

Niall Donnelly, CFO & Head of Investor Relations

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.

Tel: +353 1 817 03 70

ndonnelly@cosmopharma.com

End of ad hoc announcement