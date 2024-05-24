Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2024) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) (FSE: C43) (“Cosmo”) today announced that its shareholders approved all agenda items at today's annual general meeting of shareholders.

A total of 7,417,916 ordinary shares in the share capital of Cosmo were represented at this annual general meeting of shareholders constituting 42.28% of the total outstanding ordinary shares in the share capital of Cosmo (as of the record date).

Shareholders elected (or re-elected) all of the proposed members of the Board for a period of one (1) year.

The proposal to authorise the Board of Directors, for a period of eighteen (18) months after the date of the AGM or until the day of the next annual general meeting of Cosmo (whichever comes first), as the body authorised to issue – and/or grant rights to subscribe for – ordinary shares in the capital of Cosmo up to a maximum of ten percent (10%) of the nominal value of the ordinary shares as included in the authorised capital of Cosmo and, in the event of a merger, an acquisition or a strategic alliance to increase the foregoing authorisation by a maximum of a further ten percent (10%) of the nominal value of ordinary shares as included in the authorised capital of COSMO was adopted with 98.04% of the votes represented.

The proposal to authorise the Board of Directors, for a period of eighteen (18) months after the date of the AGM or until the day of the next annual general meeting of Cosmo (whichever comes first), as the body authorized to issue – and/or grant rights to subscribe for – ordinary shares in the capital of COSMO up to a maximum of ten percent (10%) of the nominal value of the ordinary shares as included in the authorised capital of Cosmo, which shares shall be issued – or rights are granted – for the execution of Cosmo's employee stock ownership plan for directors, employees, co-workers and administrators of Cosmo or a group company was adopted with 93.22% of the votes represented.

The proposal to authorise the Board of Directors, for a period of eighteen (18) months after the date of the AGM or until the day of the next annual general meeting of Cosmo (whichever comes first), as the body authorised to issue preferred shares and/or to grant the right to subscribe for preferred shares up to the maximum number as provided for in Cosmo's articles of association was adopted with 92.14% of the votes represented.

The proposal to authorise the Board of Directors, for a period of eighteen (18) months after the date of the AGM or until the day of the next annual general meeting of Cosmo (whichever comes first), as the body authorised to limit or exclude pre-emptive rights. This authorisation is limited to the number of shares – or rights to subscribe for shares – that the Board of Directors may issue – or grant – under the authorisations mentioned in proposal 5 was adopted with 92.15% of the votes represented.

The proposal to authorise the Board of Directors to acquire fully paid-up shares in the share capital of Cosmo up to a maximum of ten percent (10%) of the ordinary shares as included in the authorised capital of Cosmo, for a period of eighteen (18) months after the date of the AGM or until the day of the next annual general meeting of Cosmo (whichever comes first) was adopted with 99.29% of the votes represented.

About Cosmo

Cosmo is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising products to treat selected gastrointestinal disorders, to improve endoscopy quality measures through aiding the detection of colonic lesions and to treat selected dermatological conditions. Cosmo develops and manufactures products which are distributed globally by selected partners including Lialda®/Mezavant®/Mesavancol®, Uceris®/Cortiment®, Aemcolo®/Relafalk®, Lumeblue® and Winlevi®. Cosmo has also developed medical devices for endoscopy and has a partnership with Medtronic for the global distribution of GI Genius™ which uses artificial intelligence to help detect potential signs of colon cancer. The company also has a rich development pipeline. For additional information on Cosmo and its products, please visit www.cosmopharma.com.

Calendar ODDO BHF Nextcap Forum 2024 June 6, 2024 Half Year 2024 Results July 24, 2024

Contact

Hazel Winchester

Head of Investor Relations

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.

Tel: +353 1 817 03 70

hwinchester@cosmopharma.com

