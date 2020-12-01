Cosmo Pharmaceuticals appoints new Chief Medical Officer

Dublin, Ireland - 1 December 2020: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) today announced that Dr. H. Jurgen Lenz, MD, has been appointed Chief Medical Officer starting from December 1st, 2020. Dr. Lenz is a gastroenterologist and is Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology at Scripps Memorial Hospital, La Jolla, CA, USA. He is member of the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA), American College of Gastroenterology (ACG), American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) and American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD).