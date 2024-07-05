Shareholders approved a dividend distribution of € 2.00 per ordinary share; representing an increase of 90% versus last year

Shareholders approved all other proposals of the Board of Directors, including the adoption of the FY2023 annual accounts and updates to the remuneration policy of the Company

Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2024) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) (FSE: C43) (“Cosmo”) shareholders today approved all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors at an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company. A total of 7,173,931 ordinary shares of the share capital of Cosmo were represented at this general meeting of shareholders constituting 40.89% of the total outstanding ordinary shares in the share capital of Cosmo as of the record date.

Dividend distribution

Shareholders approved a dividend distribution of € 2.00 per share representing an increase of 90% versus last year. Payment will be made on 12 July 2024, for further details please visit: https://www.cosmopharma.com/investors/general-meeting

Adoption of FY2023 annual accounts

Shareholders voted to adopt the FY2023 annual accounts, appropriate the FY2023 result to retained earnings and to grant discharge to the members of the Board of Directors including the former executive member of the Board of Directors and each of the non-executive directors of the Board of Directors including former non-executive directors.

Proposal to adopt the Company’s remuneration policy

Shareholders approved updates to the remuneration policy of the Company and approved the proposal of the Board of Directors to grant ordinary shares and/or the right to subscribe for ordinary shares to the members of the Board of Directors.

For a detailed list of all resolutions at the EGM held on 5 July please visit: https://www.cosmopharma.com/investors/general-meeting

About Cosmo

Cosmo is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising products to treat selected gastrointestinal disorders, to improve endoscopy quality measures through aiding the detection of colonic lesions and to treat selected dermatological conditions. Cosmo develops and manufactures products which are distributed globally by selected partners including Lialda®/Mezavant®/Mesavancol®, Uceris®/Cortiment®, Aemcolo®/ Relafalk®, Lumeblue® and Winlevi®. Cosmo has also developed medical devices for endoscopy and has a partnership with Medtronic for the global distribution of GI Genius™, which uses artificial intelligence to help detect potential signs of colon cancer. The company also has a rich development pipeline. For additional information on Cosmo and its products, please visit www.cosmopharma.com.

Upcoming Calendar of Events

Half Year Results 2024 July 24, 2024

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, N.Y. September 9-11, 2024

UBS Global Healthcare Conference, California November 11-14, 2024

Contact

Hazel Winchester

Head of Investor Relations

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.

Tel: +353 1 817 03 70

hwinchester@cosmopharma.com

Disclaimer

