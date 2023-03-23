Cosmo reports record 2022 financial results exceeding guidance, increased dividend by 10%, confirms 2023 guidance

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. / Key word(s): Annual Results

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Dublin, Ireland – 23 March 2023: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN, XETRA: C43) (“Cosmo”) reports full-year 2022 financial results for the year ended 31 December 2022. Financial highlights In 2022, Cosmo has overtaken the €100 million annual revenue threshold for the first time. Revenues €102.1 million, up 56.8%

EBITDA of €41.9 million, up 126.5%

Operating profit €28.1 million, up 153.2%

Profit before taxes €24.5 million

Net cash inflow from operating activities €33.2 million, up 163.5%

Equity attributable to owners of the Company of €456.9 million compared to €505.3 million last year

Treasury shares (at market value) of €73.6 million compared to €53.1 million last year

Proposing dividend distribution of €1.05 per share, increase of 10.5% versus last year Cosmo’s two key growth drivers, Winlevi and GI Genius, delivered substantial revenues contributing to the strong financial performance Winlevi continues to be the #1 prescribed branded topical acne product in the U.S. Winlevi revenues were €26.7 million in 2022

More than 530,000 TRx (prescriptions) since its launch

Over 13,200 unique prescribers, representing 82% of total healthcare practitioners in dermatology

Commercial partnerships expanded to make Winlevi available to more patients worldwide. Four transactions were announced with partners in various regions (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico, Russia, South East Asia and selected EU countries)

Sun Pharma, in their last earnings call, referred to Winlevi as a “key growth” driver

Planned expansion in other dermatology indications GI Genius: impressive U.S. trial results, growth in contracts, highly recognised GI Genius revenues were €10 million in 2022

Extensive marketing campaign ongoing by partner Medtronic

U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs awarded a contract for the installation of 115 GI Genius modules at numerous facilities

First U.S. trial using GI Genius intelligent endoscopy module showed a 50% reduction in missed colorectal polyps with Artificial Intelligence technology versus standard colonoscopy

GI Genius named in the prestigious Fortune 2022 “Change the World” list in October 2022

Medtronic, in their last earnings call, stated “Gastrointestinal: Mid-teens growth in chronic & colorectal driven by strong U.S. GI Genius performance” Cosmo Intelligent Medical Devices – IMD, fully owned subsidiary of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, to expand cooperation with Medtronic on GI Genius Starting with GI Genius, Medtronic will create its AI Access Platform, a set of solutions designed to enable and scale up the application of AI in its healthcare products

Cosmo IMD will simultaneously develop Cosmo’s Innovation Center, a cloud-native development platform, to provide Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) developers a way to accelerate innovation and bring AI-powered applications to market faster. The new SaMDs will be hosted on GI Genius modular infrastructure and marketed by Medtronic

Cosmo IMD to use NVIDIA's Holoscan (a real-time AI computing software platform for building medical devices) and NVIDIA IGX (an industrial-grade edge AI hardware platform) within Cosmo IMD’s full-stack framework for SaMD development to offer leaner and more powerful development standards and attract a larger community of developers Legacy business also delivered a strong performance in 2022

Lialda continues to provide a solid foundation Revenues increased 6.5% to €29.6 million due to an increase in volumes in U.S. and Japan

Uceris/Cortiment also growing steadily Uceris/Cortiment volumes increased by 14% and revenues increased by 225% to €16.4 million, due to an increase in sales and the receipt of two major commercial milestones of €8 million and € 1 million associated with achieving cumulative net sales of €100 million and annual net sales of €20 million, respectively

Cortiment expanding to Japan, 2nd largest inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) market. The NDA for Japan was submitted by Ferring and the application was accepted by PMDA (Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency). If approved, Cortiment’s launch is expected by August 2023 Other revenues Other revenues, including contract manufacturing, increased by 5.4% to €19.5 million Development pipeline highlights: Breezula (clascoterone solution), phase III trial in males for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia expected to commence in H1 2023

CB-03-10 (cortexolone 17α-valerate-21-propionate), phase I study started in patients with advanced refractory solid tumours, U.S. clinical sites activated and treatment of patients commenced. To date, 6 patients treated with an excellent safety profile

CB-01-33 (colesevelam), formulation and IP protection completed and currently planning clinical development Key figures: EUR /000 2022 2021 Income statement Revenues 102,089 65,074 Cost of sales (40,488) (32,977) Gross profit 61,601 32,097 Other income 1,896 819 R&D costs (15,525) (11,357) SG&A costs (19,915) (10,458) Net operating expenses (33,544) (20,996) Operating profit 28,057 11,101 Net financial expensea (3,584) (4,292) Share of result of associates – 17,753 Loss on remeasurement to fair value of pre-existing interest in an acquiree – (559) Profit before taxes 24,473 24,003 Profit after taxes for the period 17,505 21,673 Statement of financial position 2022 2021 Non-current assets 453,495 529,713 Cash and cash equivalents 185,825 198,560 Other current assets 120,272 77,289 Liabilities 295,804 292,884 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 456,927 505,276 Non-controlling interests 6,861 7,402 Equity ratio (%) 61.1% 63.6% Shares 2022 2021 Weighted average number of shares 16,425,395 16,842,054 Earnings per share (in EUR) 1.049 1.287 Mauro Ajani, Chairman of Cosmo, said: “I am extremely pleased to report this major progress. Our two new products, GI Genius and Winlevi, are starting to deliver according to expectations. GI Genius is leading the way of a real revolution, and during the Digestive Disease Week in May we will release data showing the performance of GI Genius on thousands of patients in a real clinical setting. The data will show that our technology significantly reduces polyp miss rates and is therefore effective in reducing colorectal cancer. There are more than 60 million colonoscopies every year therefore the opportunity is very large, and GI Genius is set to have a crucial role in helping physicians perform better. GI Genius is changing the effectiveness of this crucial procedure. So far, Cosmo is the only company that makes and sells AI in colonoscopy in the U.S. We hope to reap the rewards of being market leaders and thanks to us nothing will be as it was before. We are grateful to Medtronic for making this happen”. Alessandro Della Chà, Chief Executive Officer, said: “Our business has made a remarkable leap forward in 2022, and 2023 is poised to be another year full of opportunities. Our key growth drivers Winlevi and GI Genius are performing very well. We are expanding both products in new directions, and we are transforming GI Genius into a cross-functional platform capable of overlaying AI content to all real time-video flows used in diagnostic or clinical procedures. We are entering into a new expanded agreement with Medtronic leveraging on GI Genius in the fast- growing AI market. In the past two years, we have laid the groundwork for several growth initiatives, and we believe this positions us well for strong organic growth in the years ahead”. 2023 Guidance Total revenues in the range of €110 million - €120 million versus €102.1 million in 2022

2023 Guidance Total revenues in the range of €110 million - €120 million versus €102.1 million in 2022

Operating profit in the range of €25 million - €35 million versus €28.1 million in 2022 Board change Cosmo announces the resignation of Alexis de Rosnay from its board of directors, effective today, due to compliance reasons following his recent appointment as Chairman of Barclays Global Healthcare Investment Banking division. His replacement will be proposed at the AGM 2023 in due course.

Cosmo is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat selected gastrointestinal disorders, to improve endoscopy quality measures through aiding the detection of colonic lesions, and to treat selected dermatological conditions. Cosmo develops and manufactures products which are distributed globally by selected partners including Lialda®/Mezavant®/Mesavancol®, Uceris®/Cortiment®, Aemcolo®/ Relafalk® and Winlevi®. Cosmo has also developed medical devices for endoscopy and has a partnership with Medtronic for the global distribution of GI Genius™ which uses artificial intelligence to help detect potential signs of colon cancer. The company also has a rich development pipeline. For additional information on Cosmo and its products please visit the Company’s website: www.cosmopharma.com Contact:

