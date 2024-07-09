Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2024) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) (FSE: C43) (“Cosmo”) announced today that it will publish its Half-Year 2024 results on Wednesday, 24 July 2024 at 07:00 am CEST.

Cosmo invites investors, financial analysts and business/life science journalists to a live video webcast presentation at 2:00 pm CEST to discuss the financial and operating results as well as the next milestones of the Company. The presentation includes a Q&A session and is hosted by CEO Giovanni Di Napoli, CFO Niall Donnelly, and members of the Cosmo Leadership team.

Live conference call and video webcast presentation:

Date: Wednesday, 24 July 2024

Time: 2:00 pm CEST

Participant webcast link: Chrome (recommended) or Firefox

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=zZeEM8So

Please note that there is a function to type in your questions via webcast.

Via phone:

Participants wishing to ask verbal questions via phone, may call the following numbers below. To ensure prompt access, please call approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

Switzerland / Europe +41 (0) 58 310 50 00 United Kingdom +44 (0) 207 107 06 13 United States +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

The media release as well as the Half-Year Report 2024 will be available for download as of 07:00 am CEST on 24 July 2024 at www.cosmopharma.com.

Replay

The webcast, along with the presentation, will be available online shortly after the event and accessible for three months.

About Cosmo

Cosmo is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising products to treat selected gastrointestinal disorders, to improve endoscopy quality measures through aiding the detection of colonic lesions and to treat selected dermatological conditions. Cosmo develops and manufactures products which are distributed globally by selected partners including Lialda®/Mezavant®/Mesavancol®, Uceris®/Cortiment®, Aemcolo®/ Relafalk®, Lumeblue® and Winlevi®. Cosmo has also developed medical devices for endoscopy and has a partnership with Medtronic for the global distribution of GI Genius™, which uses artificial intelligence to help detect potential signs of colon cancer. The company also has a rich development pipeline. For additional information on Cosmo and its products, please visit www.cosmopharma.com.

Upcoming Calendar of Events

Half Year Results 2024 July 24, 2024

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, N.Y. September 9-11, 2024

UBS Global Healthcare Conference, California November 11-14, 2024

Contact:

Hazel Winchester

Head of Investor Relations

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.

Tel: +353 1 817 03 70

hwinchester@cosmopharma.com

Attachments

PDF - English

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/215937