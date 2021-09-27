Cosmopolitan International : Blackstone to sell The Cosmopolitan resort and casino for $5.65 billion

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc said on Monday it would sell its The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas resort and casino for $5.65 billion.

As part of the deal, MGM Resorts International would buy the operations of The Cosmopolitan for $1.63 billion.

MGM would also enter into a long-term lease agreement with a partnership among Stonepeak Partners, Cherng Family Trust and Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc, which will acquire The Cosmopolitan's real estate assets.

Blackstone had acquired the property for about $1.7 billion in 2014 and spent $500 million on upgrades, including renovating nearly 3,000 guest rooms and adding new restaurants and bars.

It said The Cosmopolitan's recent performance has been stronger than ever, exceeding pre-pandemic levels in the second quarter of this year.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022. (Reporting by Kannaki Deka and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Uttaresh.V)