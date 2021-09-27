Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Cosmopolitan International Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    120   KYG2445L1547

COSMOPOLITAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(120)
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Cosmopolitan International : Blackstone to sell The Cosmopolitan resort and casino for $5.65 billion

09/27/2021 | 09:07am EDT
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc said on Monday it would sell its The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas resort and casino for $5.65 billion.

As part of the deal, MGM Resorts International would buy the operations of The Cosmopolitan for $1.63 billion.

MGM would also enter into a long-term lease agreement with a partnership among Stonepeak Partners, Cherng Family Trust and Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc, which will acquire The Cosmopolitan's real estate assets.

Blackstone had acquired the property for about $1.7 billion in 2014 and spent $500 million on upgrades, including renovating nearly 3,000 guest rooms and adding new restaurants and bars.

It said The Cosmopolitan's recent performance has been stronger than ever, exceeding pre-pandemic levels in the second quarter of this year.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022. (Reporting by Kannaki Deka and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 69,6 M 8,94 M 8,94 M
Net income 2020 -124 M -15,9 M -15,9 M
Net Debt 2020 701 M 90,0 M 90,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -92,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9 122 M 1 172 M 1 172 M
EV / Sales 2019 113x
EV / Sales 2020 191x
Nbr of Employees 100
Free-Float 19,5%
Chart COSMOPOLITAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cosmopolitan International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSMOPOLITAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yuk Sui Lo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
So Po Leung Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Po Man Wong Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Shu Ying Bong Independent Non-Executive Director
Ka Fai Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COSMOPOLITAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-31.37%1 172
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.30%35 622
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-5.47%27 709
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-27.31%25 717
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-15.17%24 844
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED1.19%23 984