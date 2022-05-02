Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Cosmos Exploration Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C1X   AU0000178113

COSMOS EXPLORATION LIMITED

(C1X)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/01 08:35:28 pm EDT
0.1600 AUD    0.00%
04/25COSMOS EXPLORATION : Airborne Magnetic and Radiometric commences at Byro East
PU
04/25Cosmos Exploration Announces Detailed Airborne Magnetic and Radiometric (AMAG/Rad) Survey Commences at its 100% Owned Byro East Ni-Cu-PGE Project in Western Australia
CI
04/03Cosmos Exploration Limited Announces Strong Coincident Ni-Cu-PGE Geochem and Magnetic Anomaly identified at Dottyback, Byro East Project WA
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cosmos Exploration : Notification regarding unquoted securities - C1X

05/02/2022 | 03:27am EDT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name

For personal use only

COSMOS EXPLORATION LIMITED

Date of this announcement Monday May 02, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:Other

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferredASX +securityTotal number of +securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

C1XAC

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS RESTRICTED

1,000,000

02/05/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementNotification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

COSMOS EXPLORATION LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code C1X

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 2/5/2022

Registration number 648890126

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

For personal use only

Please specify

Incentive securities issued as part of a newly appointed Director's remuneration package.

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

C1XAC : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS RESTRICTED

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 2/5/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Refer to announcement dated 2/05/2022.

Issue details

Number of +securities

1,000,000

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Incentive securities issued as part of a newly appointed Director's remuneration package.

Purpose of the issue

Other

Additional Details

Refer to announcement dated 2/05/2022.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

For personal use only

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cosmos Exploration Ltd. published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 07:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
