Cosmos Exploration : Notification regarding unquoted securities - C1X

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary
Entity name
COSMOS EXPLORATION LIMITED
Date of this announcement Monday May 02, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:Other
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferredASX +securityTotal number of +securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
C1XAC
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS RESTRICTED
1,000,000
02/05/2022
1.1 Name of entity
COSMOS EXPLORATION LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2 Registered number type ACN
1.3 ASX issuer code C1X
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement 2/5/2022
Registration number 648890126
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Other
Please specify
Incentive securities issued as part of a newly appointed Director's remuneration package.
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Additional +securities in an existing class
ASX +security code and description
C1XAC : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS RESTRICTED
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 2/5/2022
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Refer to announcement dated 2/05/2022.
Issue details
Number of +securities
1,000,000
Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Incentive securities issued as part of a newly appointed Director's remuneration package.
Purpose of the issue
Other
Additional Details
Refer to announcement dated 2/05/2022.
