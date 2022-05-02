Cosmos Exploration : Notification regarding unquoted securities - C1X

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name

COSMOS EXPLORATION LIMITED

Date of this announcement Monday May 02, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:Other

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferredASX +securityTotal number of +securities to be

code Security description issued/transferred Issue date C1XAC PERFORMANCE RIGHTS RESTRICTED 1,000,000 02/05/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

COSMOS EXPLORATION LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code C1X

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 2/5/2022

Registration number 648890126

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

Please specify

Incentive securities issued as part of a newly appointed Director's remuneration package.

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

C1XAC : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS RESTRICTED

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 2/5/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Refer to announcement dated 2/05/2022.

Issue details

Number of +securities

1,000,000

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Incentive securities issued as part of a newly appointed Director's remuneration package.

Purpose of the issue

Other

Additional Details

Refer to announcement dated 2/05/2022.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

