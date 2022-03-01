Log in
    002133   CNE1000000H5

COSMOS GROUP CO., LTD.

(002133)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange -  02-27
3.64 CNY   -4.46%
With poems and lights, UK kicks off year-long creativity celebration

03/01/2022
A projection illuminates Paisley Abbey as part of the 'About Us' event in Paisley, Scotland

LONDON (Reuters) - From live choirs to luminous projections, a free, open-air event exploring the history of the universe kicked off in the Scottish town of Paisley on Tuesday, as part of a UK-wide event this year celebrating creativity.

A collaborative effort between scientists, musicians, poets, visual artists and school children, "About Us" is the first project on show for "UNBOXED: Creativity in the UK", which will run events in England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and online until October.

Covering 13.8 billion years of history from the Big Bang to today, "About Us" looks at how humans are connected to each other and our relationship with nature and the cosmos.

"The basic concept...is that all of the iron in all of our bodies, no matter who we are in the world, comes from the same star system and we are literally all made of the same stardust," Martin Green, chief creative officer of "UNBOXED: Creativity in the UK", told Reuters.

"And so the show acts as that connection point to show what we have in common rather than as too often happens, what we have different between us."

The event, created by 59 Productions, The Poetry Society and social enterprise Stemettes, features animated projections accompanied by poetry, as well as music and live choirs.

It runs in Paisley until March 6 before heading to Londonderry in Northern Ireland, Caernarfon in Wales as well as Luton and Hull in England as part of a five-stop tour running until May.

"UNBOXED", which is funded by the four governments of the UK, will hold 10 multi-site and digital projections during 2022, with input from designers, scientists, arts organisation, tech companies and universities.

"We wanted a project that would go end to end in the UK and visit places that all too often don't get high quality, imaginative work on the scale that we're able to do it through the 'UNBOXED' project," Green said.

(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 5 238 M 830 M 830 M
Net income 2020 295 M 46,7 M 46,7 M
Net Debt 2020 1 218 M 193 M 193 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,08x
Yield 2020 2,61%
Capitalization 2 895 M 459 M 459 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,93x
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 395
Free-Float 61,6%
Technical analysis trends COSMOS GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Managers and Directors
Li Xiaong Jiang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yi Lei Wang Chairman
Jie Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Miao Hong Zhang Independent Director
Mei Yun He Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COSMOS GROUP CO., LTD.16.29%447
VONOVIA SE-2.06%41 424
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-2.83%34 100
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE0.62%16 586
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-5.49%14 769
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-19.03%12 503