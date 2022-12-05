Advanced search
    COSM   US2214132068

COSMOS HOLDINGS INC.

(COSM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:31 2022-12-05 am EST
0.5830 USD   +8.97%
11:18aCosmos Holdings Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
07:00aMaison Luxe ($MASN) revenues grew 35% compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021
AQ
12/02Top Midday Gainers
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cosmos : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

12/05/2022 | 11:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
cosm_8k.htm

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) December 2, 2022

Cosmos Holdings Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Nevada

000-54436

27-0611758

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

141 West Jackson Blvd, Suite 4236,

Chicago, Illinois

60604

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code (312) 865-0026

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Title of Each Class

Trading

Symbol

Name of Each Exchange

On Which Registered

Common Stock, $.001 par value

COSM

Nasdaq Capital Market

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13a-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On December 2, 2022, Cosmos Holdings Inc. (the "Company") held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"). The following matters were submitted to a vote of the Company's shareholders at the Meeting: (1) the election of each of the nominees for director; (2) the approval of the Company's 2022 equity incentive plan; (3) the advisory frequency of Say on Pay Vote; (4) the advisory Say on Pay Vote; (5) the approval of the amendment to the Company's Articles of Incorporation to the change the Company's name; and (6) to authorize the Board of Directors to amend the Articles of Incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of the Company's outstanding common stock at their discretion.

At the Meeting, a total of 9,847,766.07 shares of common stock of the Company (the "Common Stock") voted in person or by proxy, out of 26,365,418 outstanding shares of Common Stock entitled to vote at the Meeting. This constituted approximately thirty-seven (37%) percent of the issued and outstanding shares which is in excess of the one-third required for a quorum. Set forth below is the number of votes cast for, for, against, withheld, abstentions, broker non-votes and voting percentages as to each matter.

1. Election of Directors:

Nomination

For

Withheld

Broker Non-Votes

% Votes Affirmative

01 - Grigorios Siokas

9,465,343.07

190,240.00

192,183.00

98%

02 - Demetrios G. Demetriades

9,451,581.00

204,002.07

192,183.00

98%

03 - John J. Hoidas

9,546,646.07

108,937.00

192,183.00

99%

04 - Dr. Anastasios Aslidis

9,533,573.00

122,010.07

192,183.00

99%

05 - Dr. Manfred Ziegler

9,547,184.07

108,399.00

192,183.00

99%

2. To approve the Company's equity incentive plan:

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Vote

% Votes Affirmative

9,425,609.07

143,935.00

86,039.00

192,183.00

98%

3. To cast a non-binding, advisory vote on the frequency with which the Company's shareholders shall have an advisory say on pay vote on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers:

Every Year

Every 2 Years

Every 3 Years

Abstain

Broker Non-Vote

% Votes Affirmative

629,811.07

32,783.00

8,986,405.00

6,584.00

192,183.00

93%

4. To cast a non-binding, advisory vote to approve the compensation of our named executive officers ("Say on Pay Vote"):

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Vote

% Votes Affirmative

9,417,734.07

125,845.00

112,004.00

192,183.00

98%

5. To approve the amendment to the Company's Articles of Incorporation to the change the Company's name:

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Vote

% Votes Affirmative

9,640,286.00

123,533.00

83,947.07

-0-

98%

6. To authorize the Board of Directors to amend the Articles of Incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of the Company's outstanding common stock at their discretion:

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Vote

% Votes Affirmative

9,601,860.07

241,339.00

4,567.00

-0-

98%

2

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Company has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

COSMOS HOLDINGS INC.

Date: December 5, 2022

By:

/s/ Georgios Terzis

Georgios Terzis

Chief Financial Officer

3

Attachments

Disclaimer

Cosmos Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2022 16:21:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
