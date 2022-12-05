Cosmos : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

cosm_8k.htm

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) December 2, 2022

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On December 2, 2022, Cosmos Holdings Inc. (the "Company") held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"). The following matters were submitted to a vote of the Company's shareholders at the Meeting: (1) the election of each of the nominees for director; (2) the approval of the Company's 2022 equity incentive plan; (3) the advisory frequency of Say on Pay Vote; (4) the advisory Say on Pay Vote; (5) the approval of the amendment to the Company's Articles of Incorporation to the change the Company's name; and (6) to authorize the Board of Directors to amend the Articles of Incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of the Company's outstanding common stock at their discretion.

At the Meeting, a total of 9,847,766.07 shares of common stock of the Company (the "Common Stock") voted in person or by proxy, out of 26,365,418 outstanding shares of Common Stock entitled to vote at the Meeting. This constituted approximately thirty-seven (37%) percent of the issued and outstanding shares which is in excess of the one-third required for a quorum. Set forth below is the number of votes cast for, for, against, withheld, abstentions, broker non-votes and voting percentages as to each matter.

1. Election of Directors:

Nomination For Withheld Broker Non-Votes % Votes Affirmative 01 - Grigorios Siokas 9,465,343.07 190,240.00 192,183.00 98% 02 - Demetrios G. Demetriades 9,451,581.00 204,002.07 192,183.00 98% 03 - John J. Hoidas 9,546,646.07 108,937.00 192,183.00 99% 04 - Dr. Anastasios Aslidis 9,533,573.00 122,010.07 192,183.00 99% 05 - Dr. Manfred Ziegler 9,547,184.07 108,399.00 192,183.00 99%

2. To approve the Company's equity incentive plan:

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Vote % Votes Affirmative 9,425,609.07 143,935.00 86,039.00 192,183.00 98%

3. To cast a non-binding, advisory vote on the frequency with which the Company's shareholders shall have an advisory say on pay vote on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers:

Every Year Every 2 Years Every 3 Years Abstain Broker Non-Vote % Votes Affirmative 629,811.07 32,783.00 8,986,405.00 6,584.00 192,183.00 93%

4. To cast a non-binding, advisory vote to approve the compensation of our named executive officers ("Say on Pay Vote"):

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Vote % Votes Affirmative 9,417,734.07 125,845.00 112,004.00 192,183.00 98%

5. To approve the amendment to the Company's Articles of Incorporation to the change the Company's name:

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Vote % Votes Affirmative 9,640,286.00 123,533.00 83,947.07 -0- 98%

6. To authorize the Board of Directors to amend the Articles of Incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of the Company's outstanding common stock at their discretion:

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Vote % Votes Affirmative 9,601,860.07 241,339.00 4,567.00 -0- 98%

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Company has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

COSMOS HOLDINGS INC. Date: December 5, 2022 By: /s/ Georgios Terzis Georgios Terzis Chief Financial Officer