ANNOUNCEMENT The Board of Directors of Cosmos Insurance Public Company Ltd, at its meeting dated 15 November 2021, approved the resignation of Mr. Kyriacos Tyllis as member of the Company's Audit Committee. The following two members will, therefore, form the Company's Audit Committee as of the aforementioned date. Audit Committee Elias Demetriou - Non-Executive - Independent Director - Chairman Marios Kyriacou - Non-Executive - Independent Director - Member For Cosmos Insurance Public Company Ltd Adamos Konias Secretary