Cosmos Insurance Public : COS - Dispersion Report 31.12.2021

01/13/2022 | 05:31am EST
APPENDIX13

CONCENTRATED STATEMENT FOR THE FREE FLOAT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF

COSMOS INSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LTD AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021

A.

Bodies of Administration -Management and

Total number of shares

Percentage of the total

Surveillance

number of shares

[(Article 137(3)]

1.

Chairman of the Board

Loukaides Marios

0

0.00%

2.

Members of the Board (Names)

2.1

Tyllis K. Andreas

130,500

0.23%

2.2

Demetriou Elias

172,199

0.30%

2.3

Kyriakou Marios

0

0.00%

2.4

Koumidou Stalo

0

0.00%

3.

General ManagerTyllis Kyriakos

10,609,312

18.78%

4.

Financial ManagerMamas Andreas

0

0.00%

5.

Head of Accounting DepartmentChristou

0

0.00%

Antonia

6.

SecretaryKonias Adamos

0

0.00%

7.

Auditors (names of partners/ employees)PWC

0

0.00%

8.

Buy Back

0

0.00%

9.

Employee Provident Funds

0

0.00%

(Names of funds)

B.

Major Shareholders (over 5%)

B.1

Kyriakos M. Tyllis & Co Ltd

23,146,525

40.98%

B.2

Panayiotou Charalambos

5,500,000

9.74%

B.3

Mavrommatis Elias

5,500,000

9.74%

TOTAL

45,058,536

79.77%

C.

Company Employees

57,151

0.10%

FREE FLOAT TO THE PUBLIC

11,367,872

20.13%

TOTAL NUMBER OF LISTED SHARES

56,483,559

100.00%

Position

NAME - SURNAME

SIGNATURE

DATE

Chairman

LOUKAIDES MARIOS

Signed

31/12/2021

Secretary

ADAMOS KONIAS

Signed

31/12/2021

CONCENTRATED ELEMENTS OF THE FREE FLOAT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL

A.

Market in which the securities of the

company are listed

B.

Information:

Number of Persons

Number of Persons

B.1

Natural Persons

……………………….

B.2

Legal Persons

………………………

B.3

Total (B1 + B2)

…………………….

B.4

Members of the Board of Directors

6

i. Directly

………………………

  1. Through persons who hold shares in their name, but for the account of every Member of the Board

………………………

  1. Through undertakings controlled by every Member of the Board

………………………

iv . Through persons acting in concert with

every Member of the Board

……………………..

B.5

Major shareholders over 5%

4

B.6

Total (B4 + B5)

(9)

C.

TOTAL (B3 - B6)

……………….

Position

NAME - SURNAME

SIGNATURE

DATE

Secretary

ADAMOS KONIAS

(sgd)

31.12.2021

Disclaimer

Cosmos Insurance pcl published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 10:30:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
