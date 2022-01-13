Cosmos Insurance Public : COS - Dispersion Report 31.12.2021
APPENDIX13
CONCENTRATED STATEMENT FOR THE FREE FLOAT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF
COSMOS INSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LTD AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021
A.
Bodies of Administration -Management and
Total number of shares
Percentage of the total
Surveillance
number of shares
[(Article 137(3)]
1.
Chairman of the Board
Loukaides Marios
0
0.00%
2.
Members of the Board (Names)
2.1
Tyllis K. Andreas
130,500
0.23%
2.2
Demetriou Elias
172,199
0.30%
2.3
Kyriakou Marios
0
0.00%
2.4
Koumidou Stalo
0
0.00%
3.
General ManagerTyllis Kyriakos
10,609,312
18.78%
4.
Financial ManagerMamas Andreas
0
0.00%
5.
Head of Accounting DepartmentChristou
0
0.00%
Antonia
6.
SecretaryKonias Adamos
0
0.00%
7.
Auditors (names of partners/ employees)PWC
0
0.00%
8.
Buy Back
0
0.00%
9.
Employee Provident Funds
0
0.00%
(Names of funds)
B.
Major Shareholders (over 5%)
B.1
Kyriakos M. Tyllis & Co Ltd
23,146,525
40.98%
B.2
Panayiotou Charalambos
5,500,000
9.74%
B.3
Mavrommatis Elias
5,500,000
9.74%
TOTAL
45,058,536
79.77%
C.
Company Employees
57,151
0.10%
FREE FLOAT TO THE PUBLIC
11,367,872
20.13%
TOTAL NUMBER OF LISTED SHARES
56,483,559
100.00%
Position
NAME - SURNAME
SIGNATURE
DATE
Chairman
LOUKAIDES MARIOS
Signed
31/12/2021
Secretary
ADAMOS KONIAS
Signed
31/12/2021
CONCENTRATED ELEMENTS OF THE FREE FLOAT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL
A.
Market in which the securities of the
company are listed
B.
Information:
Number of Persons
Number of Persons
B.1
Natural Persons
……………………….
B.2
Legal Persons
………………………
B.3
Total (B1 + B2)
…………………….
B.4
Members of the Board of Directors
6
i. Directly
………………………
Through persons who hold shares in their name, but for the account of every Member of the Board
………………………
Through undertakings controlled by every Member of the Board
………………………
iv . Through persons acting in concert with
every Member of the Board
……………………..
B.5
Major shareholders over 5%
4
B.6
Total (B4 + B5)
(9)
C.
TOTAL (B3 - B6)
……………….
Position
NAME - SURNAME
SIGNATURE
DATE
Secretary
ADAMOS KONIAS
(sgd)
31.12.2021
