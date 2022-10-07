Cosmos Insurance Public : COS-Dispersion report 30.09.22
CONCENTRATED STATEMENT FOR THE FREE FLOAT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF
COSMOS INSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LTD AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
A.
Bodies of Administration -Management and
Total number of shares
Percentage of the total
Surveillance
number of shares
[(Article 137(3)]
1.
Chairman of the Board
2.
Members of the Board (Names)
2.1
Tyllis K. Andreas
130,500
0.23%
2.2
Demetriou Elias
177,799
0.31%
2.3
Kyriakou Marios
0
0.00%
2.4
Koumidou Stalo
0
0.00%
3.
General ManagerTyllis Kyriakos
10,622,962
18.80%
4.
Financial ManagerMamas Andreas
0
0.00%
5.
Head of Accounting DepartmentChristou
0
0.00%
Antonia
6.
SecretaryKonias Adamos
0
0.00%
7.
Auditors (names of partners/ employees)PWC
0
0.00%
8.
Buy Back
0
0.00%
9.
Employee Provident Funds
0
0.00%
(Names of funds)
B.
Major Shareholders (over 5%)
B.1
Kyriakos M. Tyllis & Co Ltd
23,146,525
40.98%
B.2
Panayiotou Charalambos
5,500,000
9.74%
B.3
Mavrommatis Elias
5,500,000
9.74%
TOTAL
45,077,786
79.80%
C.
Company Employees
57,151
0.10%
FREE FLOAT TO THE PUBLIC
11,348,622
20.10%
TOTAL NUMBER OF LISTED SHARES
56,483,559
100.00%
Position
NAME - SURNAME
SIGNATURE
DATE
Chairman
LOUKAIDES MARIOS
Signed
30/09/2022
Secretary
ADAMOS KONIAS
Signed
30/09/2022
1
CONCENTRATED ELEMENTS OF THE FREE FLOAT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL
A.
Market in which the securities of the
company are listed
B.
Information:
Number of Persons
Number of Persons
B.1
Natural Persons
……………………….
B.2
Legal Persons
………………………
B.3
Total (B1 + B2)
…………………….
B.4
Members of the Board of Directors
6
i. Directly
………………………
Through persons who hold shares in their name, but for the account of every Member of the Board
………………………
Through undertakings controlled by every Member of the Board
………………………
iv . Through persons acting in concert with
every Member of the Board
……………………..
B.5
Major shareholders over 5%
4
B.6
Total (B4 + B5)
(9)
C.
TOTAL (B3 - B6)
……………….
Position
NAME - SURNAME
SIGNATURE
DATE
Secretary
ADAMOS KONIAS
(sgd)
30.09.2022
2
