Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Cyprus
  4. CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Cosmos Insurance Company Public Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COS   CY0005220310

COSMOS INSURANCE COMPANY PUBLIC LTD.

(COS)
  Report
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-09-08
0.0550 EUR   -6.78%
11:22aCosmos Insurance Public : COS-Dispersion report 30.09.22
PU
09/16Cosmos Insurance Public : COS-Semi Annual FS
PU
09/16Cosmos Insurance Company Public Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cosmos Insurance Public : COS-Dispersion report 30.09.22

10/07/2022 | 11:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

APPENDIX13

CONCENTRATED STATEMENT FOR THE FREE FLOAT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF

COSMOS INSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LTD AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

A.

Bodies of Administration -Management and

Total number of shares

Percentage of the total

Surveillance

number of shares

[(Article 137(3)]

1. Chairman of the Board

Loukaides Marios

0

0.00%

2. Members of the Board (Names)

2.1

Tyllis K. Andreas

130,500

0.23%

2.2

Demetriou Elias

177,799

0.31%

2.3

Kyriakou Marios

0

0.00%

2.4

Koumidou Stalo

0

0.00%

3.

General ManagerTyllis Kyriakos

10,622,962

18.80%

4.

Financial ManagerMamas Andreas

0

0.00%

5.

Head of Accounting DepartmentChristou

0

0.00%

Antonia

6.

SecretaryKonias Adamos

0

0.00%

7.

Auditors (names of partners/ employees)PWC

0

0.00%

8.

Buy Back

0

0.00%

9.

Employee Provident Funds

0

0.00%

(Names of funds)

B.

Major Shareholders (over 5%)

B.1

Kyriakos M. Tyllis & Co Ltd

23,146,525

40.98%

B.2

Panayiotou Charalambos

5,500,000

9.74%

B.3

Mavrommatis Elias

5,500,000

9.74%

TOTAL

45,077,786

79.80%

C.

Company Employees

57,151

0.10%

FREE FLOAT TO THE PUBLIC

11,348,622

20.10%

TOTAL NUMBER OF LISTED SHARES

56,483,559

100.00%

Position

NAME - SURNAME

SIGNATURE

DATE

Chairman

LOUKAIDES MARIOS

Signed

30/09/2022

Secretary

ADAMOS KONIAS

Signed

30/09/2022

1

CONCENTRATED ELEMENTS OF THE FREE FLOAT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL

A.

Market in which the securities of the

company are listed

B.

Information:

Number of Persons

Number of Persons

B.1

Natural Persons

……………………….

B.2

Legal Persons

………………………

B.3

Total (B1 + B2)

…………………….

B.4

Members of the Board of Directors

6

i. Directly

………………………

  1. Through persons who hold shares in their name, but for the account of every Member of the Board

………………………

  1. Through undertakings controlled by every Member of the Board

………………………

iv . Through persons acting in concert with

every Member of the Board

……………………..

B.5

Major shareholders over 5%

4

B.6

Total (B4 + B5)

(9)

C.

TOTAL (B3 - B6)

……………….

Position

NAME - SURNAME

SIGNATURE

DATE

Secretary

ADAMOS KONIAS

(sgd)

30.09.2022

2

Disclaimer

Cosmos Insurance pcl published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 15:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COSMOS INSURANCE COMPANY PUBLIC LTD.
11:22aCosmos Insurance Public : COS-Dispersion report 30.09.22
PU
09/16Cosmos Insurance Public : COS-Semi Annual FS
PU
09/16Cosmos Insurance Company Public Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended J..
CI
09/16Cosmos Insurance Company Public Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended J..
CI
08/26Cosmos Insurance Public : Approval of Interim Statements
PU
06/24Cosmos Insurance Public : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
03/31Cosmos Insurance Company Public Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended D..
CI
01/13Cosmos Insurance Public : COS - Dispersion Report 31.12.2021
PU
2021Cosmos Insurance Company Public Ltd. Announces Resignation of Kyriacos Tyllis as Member..
CI
2021Cosmos Insurance Public : COS - Audit Committee
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14,4 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
Net income 2021 0,32 M 0,32 M 0,32 M
Net cash 2021 1,54 M 1,52 M 1,52 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,11 M 3,05 M 3,05 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,08x
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 67
Free-Float 30,2%
Chart COSMOS INSURANCE COMPANY PUBLIC LTD.
Duration : Period :
Cosmos Insurance Company Public Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andreas K. Tyllis Managing Director & Director
Ioannis Mavrides Chief Financial Officer
Andreas P. Erotokritou Chairman
Elias Nissiotis Chief Information Officer
Costas Agathocleous Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COSMOS INSURANCE COMPANY PUBLIC LTD.-8.33%3
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION19.18%71 313
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED31.71%23 773
TRYG A/S0.59%13 755
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC-37.49%6 511
PORTO SEGURO S.A.2.82%2 628