Cosmos Insurance Public : COS-Semi Annual FS

1/1/2022-
1/1/2021-
30/6/2022
30/6/2021
Operating activities
€
€
Profit for the year before taxation
88.700
305.158
Adjustments for:
Depreciation
76.958
103.558
Change in the fair value of shares and securities
781.034
70.359
Loss from sale of shares and securities
19.387
184
Profit from sale of property for investment
(2.179)
-
Interest expense
38.874
30.106
Interest income
(15.359)
(6.120)
Profit from operations before changes in working capital
987.415
503.245
(Decrease)/increase in unearned premiums
(747.295)
127.887
Increase in premiums receivable
(358.175)
(391.969)
(Increase)/decrease in other debtors and advance payments
(48.637)
93.899
Increase in other creditors and accrued expenses
333.141
485.840
Increase in deferred acquisition costs
(6.020)
(10.528)
Decrease/(increase) in reinsurers' share in technical reserves
841.125
(237.475)
Increase in pending claims
196.847
499.821
(Decrease)/increase in deferred reinsurers' income
(35.394)
9.629
(Decrease)/increase of liabilities to reinsurers
(230.918)
180.941
Cash flows from operations
932.089
1.261.290
Income tax paid
(4.978)
(559)
Income tax collected
-
67.225
Net cash flow from operating activities
927.111
1.327.956
Investing activities
Purchase of property and equipment
(56.220)
(13.706)
Proceeds from sale of property for investment
15.179
-
Payments for expenses of property for investment
-
(2.500)
Purchase of investments at fair value through profit and loss
(1.714.882)
(1.142.270)
Proceeds from disposal and maturity of financial investments
1.014.206
391.252
Proceeds from maturity of notice and term deposits
-
105.194
Interest received
24.918
6.120
Net cash flow for investing activities
(716.799)
(655.910)
Financing activities
Interest paid
(38.160)
(29.023)
Repayments of liability capital from leases
(10.200)
(10.200)
Net cash flow for financing activities
(48.360)
(39.223)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
161.952
632.823
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
1.584.125
1.616.664
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
1.746.077
2.249.487