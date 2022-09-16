Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Cyprus
  4. CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Cosmos Insurance Company Public Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COS   CY0005220310

COSMOS INSURANCE COMPANY PUBLIC LTD.

(COS)
  Report
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-09-08
0.0550 EUR   -6.78%
08/26COSMOS INSURANCE PUBLIC : Approval of Interim Statements
PU
06/24COSMOS INSURANCE PUBLIC : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
03/31Cosmos Insurance Company Public Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cosmos Insurance Public : COS-Semi Annual FS

09/16/2022 | 05:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
-
-
-
-
304.599
305.158
(559)
304.599
752.094
838.595
31.914
(83.784)
35.578
1.574.397
7.070.143

COSMOS INSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LTD

INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT AND OTHER TOTAL INCOME

for the period from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022

1/1/2022 -

1/1/2021 -

30/6/2022

30/6/2021

Income

Gross earned premiums

9.267.885

8.310.886

Reinsurers' share in gross earned premiums

(3.780.454)

(2.815.140)

Net earned premiums

5.487.431

5.495.746

Plus:

Premium fees and other fees

720.345

Commission from reinsurers

844.842

Share of profit from joint venture of insurers

75.097

Net expenses from investments

(804.740)

Other income

32.500

Total other income

868.044

Total income

6.355.475

Compensations

(2.969.860)

(3.544.763)

Commissions payable and other sales expenses

(1.823.334)

(1.821.374)

Other operating and administrative expenses

(1.434.707)

(1.368.742)

Finance costs

(38.874)

(30.106)

Change in the unexpired risk reserve

-

-

Total expenses from insurance operations

(6.266.775)

(6.764.985)

Profit before taxation

88.700

Taxation

(21.156)

Profit for the year

67.544

Other comprehensive loss

Income not to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods

-

Revaluation of immovable property for own use

-

Deferred taxation in revaluation

-

Other total comprehensive income

-

Total income for the period attributable to Company owners

67.544

Basic and fully diluted profit per share (cents)

0.12

0.54

COSMOS INSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LTD

INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION as at 30 JUNE 2022

30 June

31 December

2022

2021

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property and equipment

4.503.571

4.523.374

Intangible assets

971

1.906

Investment property

5.906.000

5.919.000

Deferred taxation

59.148

59.148

Total non-current assets

10.469.690

10.503.428

Current assets

Premiums payable

3.137.954

2.779.779

Other debtors and prepayments

1.411.727

1.372.650

Investments at fair value through profit and loss

10.013.974

10.113.719

Deferred acquisition costs

2.407.372

2.401.352

Current tax claims

9.151

9.151

Reinsurers' share in insurance technical reserves

5.087.112

5.928.237

Cash and cash equivalents

1.881.823

1.592.876

Total current assets

23.949.113

24.197.764

Total assets

34.418.803

34.701.192

EQUITY

Capital and Reserves

Share capital

1.129.671

1.129.671

Share premium reserve

2.907.588

2.907.588

Other reserves

5.751.227

5.683.683

Total equity

9.788.486

9.720.942

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

240.082

236.048

Total non-current liabilities

240.082

236.048

Current liabilities

Other creditors and accrued costs

1.662.211

1.338.558

Current tax liabilities

16.464

4.319

Pending claims and claims administrative expenses reserve

13.160.707

12.963.860

Unexpired risk reserve

191.601

191.601

Liabilities to reinsurers

799.693

1.030.611

Unearned premiums

7.843.251

8.590.546

Deferred income from reinsurers

580.562

615.956

Bank overdraft

135.745

8.751

Total current liabilities

24.390.235

24.744.202

Total liabilities

24.630.317

24.980.250

Total equity and liabilities

34.418.803

34.701.192

COSMOS INSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LTD

INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

for the period from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022

1/1/2022-

1/1/2021-

30/6/2022

30/6/2021

Operating activities

Profit for the year before taxation

88.700

305.158

Adjustments for:

Depreciation

76.958

103.558

Change in the fair value of shares and securities

781.034

70.359

Loss from sale of shares and securities

19.387

184

Profit from sale of property for investment

(2.179)

-

Interest expense

38.874

30.106

Interest income

(15.359)

(6.120)

Profit from operations before changes in working capital

987.415

503.245

(Decrease)/increase in unearned premiums

(747.295)

127.887

Increase in premiums receivable

(358.175)

(391.969)

(Increase)/decrease in other debtors and advance payments

(48.637)

93.899

Increase in other creditors and accrued expenses

333.141

485.840

Increase in deferred acquisition costs

(6.020)

(10.528)

Decrease/(increase) in reinsurers' share in technical reserves

841.125

(237.475)

Increase in pending claims

196.847

499.821

(Decrease)/increase in deferred reinsurers' income

(35.394)

9.629

(Decrease)/increase of liabilities to reinsurers

(230.918)

180.941

Cash flows from operations

932.089

1.261.290

Income tax paid

(4.978)

(559)

Income tax collected

-

67.225

Net cash flow from operating activities

927.111

1.327.956

Investing activities

Purchase of property and equipment

(56.220)

(13.706)

Proceeds from sale of property for investment

15.179

-

Payments for expenses of property for investment

-

(2.500)

Purchase of investments at fair value through profit and loss

(1.714.882)

(1.142.270)

Proceeds from disposal and maturity of financial investments

1.014.206

391.252

Proceeds from maturity of notice and term deposits

-

105.194

Interest received

24.918

6.120

Net cash flow for investing activities

(716.799)

(655.910)

Financing activities

Interest paid

(38.160)

(29.023)

Repayments of liability capital from leases

(10.200)

(10.200)

Net cash flow for financing activities

(48.360)

(39.223)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

161.952

632.823

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

1.584.125

1.616.664

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

1.746.077

2.249.487

COSMOS INSURANCE PUBLIC HOLDINGS PUBLIC LTD

INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

for the period from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022

Balance as at 1 January 2021

Total income Profit for the year

Other total income Land and buildings Revaluation profit after taxation

Total profit for the year Balance as at 31 December 2021 Total income

Profit for the period

Other total income Land and buildings Revaluation profit after taxation

Total profit for the period Balance as at 31 June 2022

Share

Capital

premium

Revaluation

decrease

Revenue

Share

reserve

reserve

reserve

reserve

Total

capital

1.129.671

2.907.588

3.226.741

4.017.655

(1.982.636)

9.299.019

-

-

-

-

321.920

321.920

-

-

100.003

-

-

100.003

-

-

100.003

-

321.920

421.923

1.129.671

2.907.588

3.326.744

4.017.655

(1.660.716)

9.720.942

-

-

-

-

67.544

67.544

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

67.544

67.544

1.129.671

2.907.588

3.326.744

4.017.655

(1.593.172)

9.788.486

Disclaimer

Cosmos Insurance pcl published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 09:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COSMOS INSURANCE COMPANY PUBLIC LTD.
08/26COSMOS INSURANCE PUBLIC : Approval of Interim Statements
PU
06/24COSMOS INSURANCE PUBLIC : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
03/31Cosmos Insurance Company Public Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended D..
CI
01/13COSMOS INSURANCE PUBLIC : COS - Dispersion Report 31.12.2021
PU
2021Cosmos Insurance Company Public Ltd. Announces Resignation of Kyriacos Tyllis as Member..
CI
2021COSMOS INSURANCE PUBLIC : COS - Audit Committee
PU
2021Cosmos Insurance Company Public Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended J..
CI
2021Cosmos Insurance Company Public Ltd. Announces Resignation of Palesi Irini as Head of t..
CI
2020Cosmos Insurance Public Company Ltd Announces Composition of the Audit Committee
CI
2020Cosmos Insurance Company Public Ltd. Announces Board Changes
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 14,4 M - -
Net income 2021 0,32 M - -
Net cash 2021 1,54 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,11 M 3,11 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,08x
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 67
Free-Float 30,2%
Chart COSMOS INSURANCE COMPANY PUBLIC LTD.
Duration : Period :
Cosmos Insurance Company Public Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andreas K. Tyllis Managing Director & Director
Ioannis Mavrides Chief Financial Officer
Andreas P. Erotokritou Chairman
Elias Nissiotis Chief Information Officer
Costas Agathocleous Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COSMOS INSURANCE COMPANY PUBLIC LTD.-8.33%3
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION23.81%74 337
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED39.25%25 137
TRYG A/S4.49%14 572
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC-28.35%7 662
PORTO SEGURO S.A.7.70%2 747