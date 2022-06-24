Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Cyprus
  4. CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Cosmos Insurance Company Public Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COS   CY0005220310

COSMOS INSURANCE COMPANY PUBLIC LTD.

(COS)
  Report
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-06-06
0.0500 EUR    0.00%
03/31Cosmos Insurance Company Public Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
01/13COSMOS INSURANCE PUBLIC : COS - Dispersion Report 31.12.2021
PU
2021Cosmos Insurance Company Public Ltd. Announces Resignation of Kyriacos Tyllis as Member of the Company's Audit Committee
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cosmos Insurance Public : Notice of Annual General Meeting

06/24/2022 | 03:56am EDT
COSMOS

INSURANCE

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Cosmos Insurance Public Company Ltd (the "Company") will be held on Wednesday, 21 September 2022, at 17:00 at the conference hall located on the 4th floor of the Company's Head Offices, 46, Grivas Digenis Avenue, 1080 Nicosia.

Agenda

  1. Examination of the Company's Annual Report for 2021 including the Management Report, the Corporate Governance Report and the Company's audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021
  2. Election of Board Members in replacement of those retiring by rotation
  3. Remuneration of Board Members and approval of the Company's remuneration policy.
  4. Appointment of auditors and authorisation of the Board to determine their fees
  5. Any other matter that may be examined at an Annual General Meeting.

The Notice of the Annual General Meeting and all the information (Record Date, Rights of Members, Right to Appoint a Proxy) as well as the relevant Instrument of Proxy and the Annual Report for 2021 are available on the Company's website www.cosmosinsurance.com.cyand on the website of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (www.cse.com.cy).

The Notice of the Annual General Meeting will not be sent or posted to the shareholders, pursuant to the provisions of Section 128 of the Companies Law, Cap. 113.

By order of the Board of Directors

Adamos Konias

Secretary

Disclaimer

Cosmos Insurance pcl published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 07:55:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 14,4 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
Net income 2021 0,32 M 0,34 M 0,34 M
Net cash 2021 1,54 M 1,62 M 1,62 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2,82 M 2,97 M 2,97 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,08x
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 67
Free-Float 30,2%
Chart COSMOS INSURANCE COMPANY PUBLIC LTD.
Duration : Period :
Cosmos Insurance Company Public Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andreas K. Tyllis Managing Director & Director
Ioannis Mavrides Chief Financial Officer
Andreas P. Erotokritou Chairman
Elias Nissiotis Chief Information Officer
Costas Agathocleous Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COSMOS INSURANCE COMPANY PUBLIC LTD.-16.67%3
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION8.96%65 419
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED22.92%22 188
TRYG A/S-5.33%14 142
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC-31.20%7 814
MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION-16.30%2 459