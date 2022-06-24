Cosmos Insurance Public : Notice of Annual General Meeting

COSMOS

INSURANCE

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Cosmos Insurance Public Company Ltd (the "Company") will be held on Wednesday, 21 September 2022, at 17:00 at the conference hall located on the 4th floor of the Company's Head Offices, 46, Grivas Digenis Avenue, 1080 Nicosia.

Agenda

Examination of the Company's Annual Report for 2021 including the Management Report, the Corporate Governance Report and the Company's audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 Election of Board Members in replacement of those retiring by rotation Remuneration of Board Members and approval of the Company's remuneration policy. Appointment of auditors and authorisation of the Board to determine their fees Any other matter that may be examined at an Annual General Meeting.

The Notice of the Annual General Meeting and all the information (Record Date, Rights of Members, Right to Appoint a Proxy) as well as the relevant Instrument of Proxy and the Annual Report for 2021 are available on the Company's website www.cosmosinsurance.com.cyand on the website of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (www.cse.com.cy).

The Notice of the Annual General Meeting will not be sent or posted to the shareholders, pursuant to the provisions of Section 128 of the Companies Law, Cap. 113.

By order of the Board of Directors

Adamos Konias

Secretary