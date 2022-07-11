COSMOS Pharmaceutical : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended May 31, 2022

Disclaimer: This document is an English translation of the original document in Japanese and has been prepared solely for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this English translation and the original in Japanese, the original shall prevail in all respects.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended May 31, 2022

[Japanese GAAP]

July 11, 2022

Company name: Cosmos Pharmaceutical Corporation

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 3349

Representative: Hideaki Yokoyama, President

Scheduled date of general shareholders' meeting: August 23, 2022

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: August 24, 2022

Scheduled date of filing securities report: August 30, 2022

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended May 31, 2022 (June 1, 2021 - May 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Fiscal year ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % May 31, 2022 755,414 - 29,796 - 32,861 - 23,155 - May 31, 2021 726,424 6.1 33,147 13.9 35,835 13.5 27,156 26.7 (Note) Comprehensive income: Fiscal year ended May 31, 2022: ¥23,198 million [-%] Fiscal year ended May 31, 2021: ¥27,179 million [26.6%] Basic earnings Diluted Return on Ratio of Ratio of earnings ordinary profit operating profit per share equity per share to total assets to net sales Fiscal year ended Yen Yen % % % May 31, 2022 584.76 - 12.8 9.3 3.9 May 31, 2021 685.80 - 17.2 10.8 4.6

(Note) The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and other standards from the beginning of the fiscal year ended May 31, 2022. The figures for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2022 reflect these accounting standards, and therefore, changes from the previous corresponding period are not shown.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Million yen Million yen % Yen As of May 31, 2022 363,052 190,507 52.5 4,810.92 As of May 31, 2021 341,318 170,578 50.0 4,307.63

(Reference) Equity: As of May 31, 2022: ¥190,507 million As of May 31, 2021: ¥170,578 million