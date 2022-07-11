Log in
    3349   JP3298400007

COSMOS PHARMACEUTICAL CORPORATION

(3349)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-11 am EDT
13260.00 JPY   +0.91%
COSMOS PHARMACEUTICAL : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended May 31, 2022
PU
05/30COSMOS PHARMACEUTICAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/28UBS Adjusts Cosmos Pharmaceutical's Price Target to 16,500 Yen From 17,500 Yen, Keeps at Neutral
MT
COSMOS Pharmaceutical : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended May 31, 2022

07/11/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Disclaimer: This document is an English translation of the original document in Japanese and has been prepared solely for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this English translation and the original in Japanese, the original shall prevail in all respects.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended May 31, 2022

[Japanese GAAP]

July 11, 2022

Company name: Cosmos Pharmaceutical Corporation

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 3349

URL: https://www.cosmospc.co.jp

Representative: Hideaki Yokoyama, President

Contact: Futoshi Shibata, Director and Corporate Planning Department Manager

Phone: +81-92-433-0660

Scheduled date of general shareholders' meeting: August 23, 2022

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: August 24, 2022

Scheduled date of filing securities report: August 30, 2022

Availability of supplementary explanatory materials on annual financial results: Available

Schedule of annual financial results briefing session: Scheduled (for the media, analysts and institutional investors)

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended May 31, 2022 (June 1, 2021 - May 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Fiscal year ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

May 31, 2022

755,414

-

29,796

-

32,861

-

23,155

-

May 31, 2021

726,424

6.1

33,147

13.9

35,835

13.5

27,156

26.7

(Note) Comprehensive income: Fiscal year ended May 31, 2022: ¥23,198 million [-%]

Fiscal year ended May 31, 2021: ¥27,179 million [26.6%]

Basic earnings

Diluted

Return on

Ratio of

Ratio of

earnings

ordinary profit

operating profit

per share

equity

per share

to total assets

to net sales

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

May 31, 2022

584.76

-

12.8

9.3

3.9

May 31, 2021

685.80

-

17.2

10.8

4.6

(Note) The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and other standards from the beginning of the fiscal year ended May 31, 2022. The figures for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2022 reflect these accounting standards, and therefore, changes from the previous corresponding period are not shown.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

As of May 31, 2022

363,052

190,507

52.5

4,810.92

As of May 31, 2021

341,318

170,578

50.0

4,307.63

(Reference) Equity: As of May 31, 2022: ¥190,507 million As of May 31, 2021: ¥170,578 million

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash

equivalents

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

at end of period

Fiscal year ended

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

May 31, 2022

32,194

(43,717)

(6,222)

37,362

May 31, 2021

27,875

(19,381)

(5,507)

55,108

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

Total

Ratio of

Payout ratio

dividends to

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-

dividends

quarter-

quarter-

quarter-

Total

(consolidated)

net assets

end

(annual)

end

end

end

(consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Million yen

%

%

Fiscal year ended

-

27.50

-

42.50

70.00

2,771

10.2

1.8

May 31, 2021

Fiscal year ended

-

40.00

-

40.00

80.00

3,167

13.7

1.8

May 31, 2022

Fiscal year ending

May 31, 2023

-

42.50

-

42.50

85.00

14.5

(Forecast)

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending May 31, 2023 (June 1, 2022 - May 31, 2023)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

First half

400,000

7.8

14,920

(0.4)

16,420

(0.5)

11,100

(1.3)

280.31

Full year

813,500

7.7

30,000

0.7

33,000

0.4

23,200

0.2

585.87

* Notes:

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period: None
    (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation) Newly included: - (Company name: -)
    Excluded: - (Company name: -)
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Retrospective restatement: None
  4. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

May 31, 2022:

40,000,800 shares

May 31, 2021:

40,000,800 shares

2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

May 31, 2022:

401,885 shares

May 31, 2021:

401,704 shares

3) Average number of shares during the period:

Fiscal year ended May 31, 2022:

39,599,008 shares

Fiscal year ended May 31, 2021:

39,599,096 shares

(Reference) Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Results

1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended May 31, 2022 (June 1, 2021 - May 31, 2022)

(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Fiscal year ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

May 31, 2022

755,413

-

29,765

-

32,839

-

23,141

-

May 31, 2021

726,423

6.1

33,120

13.9

35,817

13.5

27,145

26.7

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

May 31, 2022

584.40

-

May 31, 2021

685.52

-

(Note) The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and other standards from the beginning of the fiscal year ended May 31, 2022. The figures for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2022 reflect these accounting standards, and therefore, changes from the previous corresponding period are not shown.

(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

As of May 31, 2022

362,630

190,106

52.4

4,800.79

As of May 31, 2021

340,892

170,235

49.9

4,298.96

(Reference) Equity: As of May 31, 2022: ¥190,106 million As of May 31, 2021: ¥170,235 million

  • These consolidated financial results are outside the scope of audit by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
  • Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes

The statements about future projections contained in this document, including the outlook for financial results, are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that the Company considers reasonable, and actual financial results etc. may significantly differ from the projections due to various factors. As for the conditions assumed in the financial results forecast, please see "Future Outlook" on page 4 of the attachments.

Table of Contents - Attachments

1.

Overview of Operating Results, etc. .................................................................................................... 2

(1)

Overview of Operating Results for the Fiscal Year under Review ..................................................

2

(2)

Overview of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year under Review .................................................

3

(3)

Overview of Cash Flows for the Fiscal Year under Review ............................................................

3

(4)

Future Outlook ................................................................................................................................

4

(5)

Basic Policy on Distribution of Profits and Dividends for the Fiscal Year under Review and the

Next Fiscal Year ................................................................................................................................

4

2.

Basic Policy on Selection of Accounting Standards ............................................................................

5

3.

Consolidated Financial Statements ......................................................................................................

6

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheets ..........................................................................................................

6

(2)

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income ..................................................

8

(3)

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity ............................................................................

10

(4)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows .......................................................................................

12

1

1. Overview of Operating Results, etc.

  1. Overview of Operating Results for the Fiscal Year under Review
    During the fiscal year ended May 31, 2022, the Japanese economy experienced persistently weakening business activities and personal spending with the prolonged impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, due to increasing inflationary pressures caused by the depreciation of the yen and the surge in the prices of energy and raw materials, the economic outlook is expected to remain uncertain.
    It was exactly because of these circumstances that the Group endeavored to make our drugstores "low priced, close and convenient" for consumers by strengthening price competitiveness through pursuing low cost- operations.
    As for the Group's store opening strategy, the Group deployed new stores one after another with no concern about stores cannibalizing each other's sales that may result in a temporary decline in profitability. At the same time, the Group expanded its store networks in new catchment areas. As a result, the number of newly opened stores stood at 38 in Kanto region, 25 in Chubu region, 15 in Kansai region, 8 in Chugoku region, 8 in Shikoku region and 26 in Kyushu region, totaling 120. As 6 stores were closed, the number of stores at the end of the fiscal year under review became 1,244 in total.
    As a result of the above measures, the Group's consolidated operating results for the fiscal year under review were net sales of 755,414 million yen (726,424 million yen a year earlier), operating profit of 29,796 million yen (33,147 million yen a year earlier), ordinary profit of 32,861 million yen (35,835 million yen a year earlier) and profit attributable to owners of parent of 23,155 million yen (27,156 million yen a year earlier).
    Segment information is omitted because the Group is comprised of a single business segment.
    In addition, the Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and other standards from the fiscal year under review. As a result, the accounting treatment for revenue recognition applied to the fiscal year under review differed from the one applied to the previous fiscal year and therefore, information regarding year-on-year changes of amount and percentage are not stated in the explanation of the operating results stated above.
    The details are described in (5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in accounting policies) on page 11 of the Japanese version.

(Store opening and closure)

(Unit: number of stores)

Number of

Number of

stores

Number of

Number of

stores

Region

at end of fiscal

newly opened

Net increase

at end of fiscal

closed stores

year ended

stores

year ended

May 31, 2021

May 31, 2022

Kanto

25

38

38

63

Chubu

73

25

25

98

Kansai

171

15

1

14

185

Chugoku

183

8

1

7

190

Shikoku

118

8

8

126

Kyushu

560

26

4

22

582

Total

1,130

120

6

114

1,244

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

COSMOS Pharmaceutical Corporation published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 06:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
