COSMOS Pharmaceutical : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended May 31, 2022
Disclaimer: This document is an English translation of the original document in Japanese and has been prepared solely for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this English translation and the original in Japanese, the original shall prevail in all respects.
Contact: Futoshi Shibata, Director and Corporate Planning Department Manager
Phone: +81-92-433-0660
Scheduled date of general shareholders' meeting: August 23, 2022
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: August 24, 2022
Scheduled date of filing securities report: August 30, 2022
Availability of supplementary explanatory materials on annual financial results: Available
Schedule of annual financial results briefing session: Scheduled (for the media, analysts and institutional investors)
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended May 31, 2022 (June 1, 2021 - May 31, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Fiscal year ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
May 31, 2022
755,414
-
29,796
-
32,861
-
23,155
-
May 31, 2021
726,424
6.1
33,147
13.9
35,835
13.5
27,156
26.7
(Note) Comprehensive income: Fiscal year ended May 31, 2022: ¥23,198 million [-%]
Fiscal year ended May 31, 2021: ¥27,179 million [26.6%]
Basic earnings
Diluted
Return on
Ratio of
Ratio of
earnings
ordinary profit
operating profit
per share
equity
per share
to total assets
to net sales
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
May 31, 2022
584.76
-
12.8
9.3
3.9
May 31, 2021
685.80
-
17.2
10.8
4.6
(Note) The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and other standards from the beginning of the fiscal year ended May 31, 2022. The figures for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2022 reflect these accounting standards, and therefore, changes from the previous corresponding period are not shown.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
As of May 31, 2022
363,052
190,507
52.5
4,810.92
As of May 31, 2021
341,318
170,578
50.0
4,307.63
(Reference) Equity: As of May 31, 2022: ¥190,507 million As of May 31, 2021: ¥170,578 million
(3) Consolidated Cash Flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash
equivalents
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
at end of period
Fiscal year ended
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
May 31, 2022
32,194
(43,717)
(6,222)
37,362
May 31, 2021
27,875
(19,381)
(5,507)
55,108
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
Total
Ratio of
Payout ratio
dividends to
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-
dividends
quarter-
quarter-
quarter-
Total
(consolidated)
net assets
end
(annual)
end
end
end
(consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Million yen
%
%
Fiscal year ended
-
27.50
-
42.50
70.00
2,771
10.2
1.8
May 31, 2021
Fiscal year ended
-
40.00
-
40.00
80.00
3,167
13.7
1.8
May 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending
May 31, 2023
-
42.50
-
42.50
85.00
14.5
(Forecast)
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending May 31, 2023 (June 1, 2022 - May 31, 2023)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
First half
400,000
7.8
14,920
(0.4)
16,420
(0.5)
11,100
(1.3)
280.31
Full year
813,500
7.7
30,000
0.7
33,000
0.4
23,200
0.2
585.87
* Notes:
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period: None
(Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation) Newly included: - (Company name: -)
Excluded: - (Company name: -)
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Retrospective restatement: None
Total number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
May 31, 2022:
40,000,800 shares
May 31, 2021:
40,000,800 shares
2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
May 31, 2022:
401,885 shares
May 31, 2021:
401,704 shares
3) Average number of shares during the period:
Fiscal year ended May 31, 2022:
39,599,008 shares
Fiscal year ended May 31, 2021:
39,599,096 shares
(Reference) Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Results
1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended May 31, 2022 (June 1, 2021 - May 31, 2022)
(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Fiscal year ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
May 31, 2022
755,413
-
29,765
-
32,839
-
23,141
-
May 31, 2021
726,423
6.1
33,120
13.9
35,817
13.5
27,145
26.7
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
May 31, 2022
584.40
-
May 31, 2021
685.52
-
(Note) The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and other standards from the beginning of the fiscal year ended May 31, 2022. The figures for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2022 reflect these accounting standards, and therefore, changes from the previous corresponding period are not shown.
(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
As of May 31, 2022
362,630
190,106
52.4
4,800.79
As of May 31, 2021
340,892
170,235
49.9
4,298.96
(Reference) Equity: As of May 31, 2022: ¥190,106 million As of May 31, 2021: ¥170,235 million
These consolidated financial results are outside the scope of audit by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes
The statements about future projections contained in this document, including the outlook for financial results, are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that the Company considers reasonable, and actual financial results etc. may significantly differ from the projections due to various factors. As for the conditions assumed in the financial results forecast, please see "Future Outlook" on page 4 of the attachments.
Table of Contents - Attachments
1.
Overview of Operating Results, etc. .................................................................................................... 2
(1)
Overview of Operating Results for the Fiscal Year under Review ..................................................
2
(2)
Overview of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year under Review .................................................
3
(3)
Overview of Cash Flows for the Fiscal Year under Review ............................................................
3
(4)
Future Outlook ................................................................................................................................
4
(5)
Basic Policy on Distribution of Profits and Dividends for the Fiscal Year under Review and the
Next Fiscal Year ................................................................................................................................
4
2.
Basic Policy on Selection of Accounting Standards ............................................................................
Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income ..................................................
8
(3)
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity ............................................................................
10
(4)
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows .......................................................................................
12
1
1. Overview of Operating Results, etc.
Overview of Operating Results for the Fiscal Year under Review
During the fiscal year ended May 31, 2022, the Japanese economy experienced persistently weakening business activities and personal spending with the prolonged impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, due to increasing inflationary pressures caused by the depreciation of the yen and the surge in the prices of energy and raw materials, the economic outlook is expected to remain uncertain.
It was exactly because of these circumstances that the Group endeavored to make our drugstores "low priced, close and convenient" for consumers by strengthening price competitiveness through pursuing low cost- operations.
As for the Group's store opening strategy, the Group deployed new stores one after another with no concern about stores cannibalizing each other's sales that may result in a temporary decline in profitability. At the same time, the Group expanded its store networks in new catchment areas. As a result, the number of newly opened stores stood at 38 in Kanto region, 25 in Chubu region, 15 in Kansai region, 8 in Chugoku region, 8 in Shikoku region and 26 in Kyushu region, totaling 120. As 6 stores were closed, the number of stores at the end of the fiscal year under review became 1,244 in total.
As a result of the above measures, the Group's consolidated operating results for the fiscal year under review were net sales of 755,414 million yen (726,424 million yen a year earlier), operating profit of 29,796 million yen (33,147 million yen a year earlier), ordinary profit of 32,861 million yen (35,835 million yen a year earlier) and profit attributable to owners of parent of 23,155 million yen (27,156 million yen a year earlier).
Segment information is omitted because the Group is comprised of a single business segment.
In addition, the Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and other standards from the fiscal year under review. As a result, the accounting treatment for revenue recognition applied to the fiscal year under review differed from the one applied to the previous fiscal year and therefore, information regarding year-on-year changes of amount and percentage are not stated in the explanation of the operating results stated above.
The details are described in (5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in accounting policies) on page 11 of the Japanese version.
(Store opening and closure)
(Unit: number of stores)
Number of
Number of
stores
Number of
Number of
stores
Region
at end of fiscal
newly opened
Net increase
at end of fiscal
closed stores
year ended
stores
year ended
May 31, 2021
May 31, 2022
Kanto
25
38
―
38
63
Chubu
73
25
―
25
98
Kansai
171
15
1
14
185
Chugoku
183
8
1
7
190
Shikoku
118
8
―
8
126
Kyushu
560
26
4
22
582
Total
1,130
120
6
114
1,244
2
